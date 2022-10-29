Read full article on original website
Clemson vs. Louisville game time announced
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Nov. 12. Saturday, Nov. (...)
Card Chronicle
Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes
—Spread check: Louisville by 7.5. —Louisville woke up feeling the cheesiest as the Cheez-It Bowl National Team of the Week for games of the weekend of Oct. 29, as selected by the Football Writers Association of America. —Kei’Trel Clark saw his monster game against Wake Forest coming before anyone else...
VIDEO: Kenny Payne reacts to exhibition loss to Division II Lenoir-Rhyne
On Sunday afternoon, the University of Louisville basketball team lost an exhibition game for the first time since Dec. 2, 2000. The Cardinals suffered a dismal 57-47 loss to Division II Lenoir-Rhyne Sunday at the KFC Yum Center in the first game of the Kenny Payn era. U of L led 13-4 to start the game but then the offense just disappeared. U of L led 28-26 at halftime but made 1 of its first 15 shots in the second half.
Final Thoughts and Observations on Louisville vs. Wake Forest
The Cardinals tallied eight turnovers and 35 points off them in the second half against the Demon Deacons.
How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. James Madison Dukes
The Cardinals cap off their home stand with a matchup against the Dukes that has bowl eligibility on the line.
aseaofblue.com
Louisville loses exhibition game vs. DII program Lenoir-Rhyne
The Louisville Cardinals had their first exhibition game of the Kenny Payne era on Sunday, and things couldn’t have gone any worse. The Cards were hosting Lenoir-Rhyne, a Division II school out of North Carolina, but it was Lenoir-Rhyne getting the 57-47 victory. Louisville was led in scoring by...
ESPN
Dick Vitale: Don't overreact to Louisville's exhibition loss to a DII school
I don't put much stock in exhibition games prior to the season. I remember Syracuse being shocked one season and the Orange went on to a fine campaign. Teams can have a bad day. These games help coaches evaluate players and learn strengths and weaknesses. Losing to a Division II...
fox56news.com
Louisville hoops falls to D-II Lenoir-Rhyne in exhibition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Louisville men’s basketball team started the Kenny Payne-era with a tough loss to Division-II Lenoir-Rhyne, 57-47 on Sunday in an exhibition game at the KFC Yum! Center. The Cardinals lost the early early in the 2nd half and never got it back,...
2024 PG T.J. Robinson Commits to Louisville
The point guard from New Jersey is the Cardinals' first commit in the Class of 2024.
Payne on Louisville's Loss to Lenoir-Rhyne: 'We Needed This Whooping'
The Cardinals' loss to the Bears snapped a 39-game wining streak in exhibition play.
WHAS 11
People from across U.S. camp outside Louisville pottery business
Hadley Pottery was out of business. Now, there's a line out there door.
Escaped Bulls Duke It Out During Runaway Cow Incident in Popular KY Park
So how did you start your Friday? You fed the pet, had breakfast, and went to work? The usual, right? You didn't have to deal with a small herd of bovines and their contentious alphas, did you? I thought not. Well, that just means you don't work for the city...
UTEP Employee Has Throat Slashed While in Kentucky for Conference
An El Paso man who works for the University of Texas at El Paso had his throat slashed while in Kentucky for a work conference. He survived the attack and now his family has started a GoFundMe page to help with his recovery. Oscar Sanchez, who works as a Facilities...
WLKY.com
High School Playbook scores, highlights for Oct. 28
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's High School Playbook time!. Watch highlights from the UPS Jobs Game of the Week in the player above. Male 14, Manual 3 (UPS Jobs Game of the Week) Help us get more scores faster by tweeting the score from your school with #WLKYScores or by tagging @WLKY in your tweets!
Walk Through Millions Of Lights At Louisville’s Winter Woods Spectacular 2022
Now that Halloween is behind us, it's time to take the attention away from spooky attractions and move on to Christmas light displays. One of the coolest ones will be returning to Louisville in 2022. Each year at Iroquois Park in Louisville, Kentucky, the park holds the annual Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular,...
WHAS 11
Louisville radio station switches to Christmas music only
106.9 has a tradition of starting Christmas music early. This station will play Christmas music until Dec. 26.
lanereport.com
Bill Ramsey promoted to president of the Louisville office for Denham-Blythe Co.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Denham-Blythe Co. Inc. is a design/build large construction company with offices in Kentucky, South Carolina and Tennessee. Announced it has promoted Bill Ramsey to President of the Louisville office. Ramsey will oversee all operations for the Louisville office. He is the former Executive Vice President of...
q95fm.net
Two Kentucky Men Arrested Following Accusations The Pair Stole Millions Of Dollars In Ginseng
Two Kentucky men were recently arrested and charged following accusations that they broke into storage units and stole millions of dollars in ginseng. 32-year-old Daniel Scott, of Louisville, and 46-year-old William McCane, of Frankfort, are now facing multiple charges after police say they broke into several storage facilities- as well as storage sheds.
WLKY.com
Louisville radio station flips over to nonstop Christmas music
As per usual, a Louisville radio station has flipped over to non-stop Christmas music the day after Halloween. In the player above: The best artificial Christmas trees, according to testers. If you turn on Mix 106.9 (WVEZ), you'll hear nothing but holiday music up until Dec. 25, 2022. This content...
wdrb.com
Louisville police say man shot and killed in Newburg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found fatally shot in the Newburg neighborhood Monday afternoon. According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a reported shooting in the 4000 block of Lula Way around 4:30 p.m. It's near Poplar Level Road. Once on scene,...
