Louisville, KY

Card Chronicle

Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check: Louisville by 7.5. —Louisville woke up feeling the cheesiest as the Cheez-It Bowl National Team of the Week for games of the weekend of Oct. 29, as selected by the Football Writers Association of America. —Kei’Trel Clark saw his monster game against Wake Forest coming before anyone else...
247Sports

VIDEO: Kenny Payne reacts to exhibition loss to Division II Lenoir-Rhyne

On Sunday afternoon, the University of Louisville basketball team lost an exhibition game for the first time since Dec. 2, 2000. The Cardinals suffered a dismal 57-47 loss to Division II Lenoir-Rhyne Sunday at the KFC Yum Center in the first game of the Kenny Payn era. U of L led 13-4 to start the game but then the offense just disappeared. U of L led 28-26 at halftime but made 1 of its first 15 shots in the second half.
aseaofblue.com

Louisville loses exhibition game vs. DII program Lenoir-Rhyne

The Louisville Cardinals had their first exhibition game of the Kenny Payne era on Sunday, and things couldn’t have gone any worse. The Cards were hosting Lenoir-Rhyne, a Division II school out of North Carolina, but it was Lenoir-Rhyne getting the 57-47 victory. Louisville was led in scoring by...
fox56news.com

Louisville hoops falls to D-II Lenoir-Rhyne in exhibition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Louisville men’s basketball team started the Kenny Payne-era with a tough loss to Division-II Lenoir-Rhyne, 57-47 on Sunday in an exhibition game at the KFC Yum! Center. The Cardinals lost the early early in the 2nd half and never got it back,...
WLKY.com

High School Playbook scores, highlights for Oct. 28

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's High School Playbook time!. Watch highlights from the UPS Jobs Game of the Week in the player above. Male 14, Manual 3 (UPS Jobs Game of the Week) Help us get more scores faster by tweeting the score from your school with #WLKYScores or by tagging @WLKY in your tweets!
WLKY.com

Louisville radio station flips over to nonstop Christmas music

As per usual, a Louisville radio station has flipped over to non-stop Christmas music the day after Halloween. In the player above: The best artificial Christmas trees, according to testers. If you turn on Mix 106.9 (WVEZ), you'll hear nothing but holiday music up until Dec. 25, 2022. This content...
wdrb.com

Louisville police say man shot and killed in Newburg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found fatally shot in the Newburg neighborhood Monday afternoon. According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a reported shooting in the 4000 block of Lula Way around 4:30 p.m. It's near Poplar Level Road. Once on scene,...
