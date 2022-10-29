On Sunday afternoon, the University of Louisville basketball team lost an exhibition game for the first time since Dec. 2, 2000. The Cardinals suffered a dismal 57-47 loss to Division II Lenoir-Rhyne Sunday at the KFC Yum Center in the first game of the Kenny Payn era. U of L led 13-4 to start the game but then the offense just disappeared. U of L led 28-26 at halftime but made 1 of its first 15 shots in the second half.

