Card Chronicle

Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check: Louisville by 7.5. —Louisville woke up feeling the cheesiest as the Cheez-It Bowl National Team of the Week for games of the weekend of Oct. 29, as selected by the Football Writers Association of America. —Kei’Trel Clark saw his monster game against Wake Forest coming before anyone else...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Bowl Projections for Louisville Football After Week 9

If you’ve been keeping up with these posts, I’m not sure there were many of us who thought Louisville would be one win away from bowl eligibility prior to the Wake Forest game last week. But after taking down the 10th-ranked Demon Deacons, Louisville finds itself with four more opportunities to win one more and go bowling.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Opponent Breakdown: James Madison Dukes Defense

James Madison will bring one of the best defenses Louisville will face this year to Cardinal Stadium. They boast the best run defense in the country and play fast and physically at all levels. The Dukes aren’t a team that has played against the country's top offenses but have been very good against some very productive teams. Competition matters but I don’t care who you are playing when you’re putting up the numbers this defense is.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Card Chronicle

Quincy Riley named ACC Defensive Back of the Week

Two weeks, two Louisville players of the week. It’s a streak. Louisville defensive back Quincy Riley was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Back of the Week on Monday. Riley intercepted a pair of passes in Louisville’s 48-21 win over No. 10 Wake Forest on Saturday at Cardinal Stadium....
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Three-star PG T.J. Robinson (2024) commits to Louisville

New Jersey point guard T.J. Robinson became the first member of Kenny Payne’s recruiting class of 2024 when he committed to Louisville on Monday afternoon. Robinson, a three-star prospect, picked the Cards over fellow finalists LSU, Georgetown, Temple and Kansas State. “I chose Louisville because the coaching staff really...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Film Review: Louisville stunned by Lenoir-Rhyne

-Back for another season of After the Buzzer and I could not be more excit…*checks score*…oh. Well, let’s rip this band aid off and get it over with so we can move on. Let’s go. -El Ellis has GOT to be smarter when it comes to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Seedy K’s GameCap: Lenoir-Rhyne

There are lots of questions about this year’s U of L Men’s Basketball Team. The answer to just about all of them is the same. Not a virtue that comes easy in these what’s happening right this nanosecond times. But one the University of Louisville team and...
LOUISVILLE, KY

