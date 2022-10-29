ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Curse is Broken, Why the Aggies are Nuttier than Auburn & the Real Reason Mike Won’t Use an iPhone

Q. Our first question is from T.L. Slaten who wants to know: Did our defense look better because we got a lot of our hurt players back or is Auburn’s offense that bad?. A. A combination of the two. Auburn is 10th out of the 14 SEC teams in total offense, ahead of Vandy, A&M, Mizzou and Kentucky. But obviously getting those injured D-Backs back on the field helped because Odom got away from that 3 man front and committed more guys to stopping the run and going after the QB. Arkansas held Auburn to just 183 yards rushing, about 40 yards below their per game average.
#10 Arkansas falls in 2nd exhibition at #12 Texas

AUSTIN, Texas – The 12th-ranked Texas Longhorns out-scored Arkansas 25-5 to open the second half and cruised to a 90-60 victory over #10 Arkansas in a charity exhibition game Saturday at the new Moody Center. Texas scored on the opening possession of the game on a 3-pointer and never...
Arkansas search and rescue teams find missing hiker from Baton Rouge

NEWTON COUNTY, Ar. (BRPROUD) – Authorities in Arkansas announced Tuesday (November 1) afternoon that a hiker from Baton Rouge who’d been missing for several days has been found near Buffalo National River, in the vicinity of Horseshoe Bend. According to officials in Arkansas’s Newton County, 67-year-old Clinton Preston Smith of Baton Rouge “was found in […]
Mascot chosen for new middle school in Fayetteville

A new middle school in west Fayetteville now has an official mascot. After a monthlong selection process, the Cobras was announced as the new mascot for John L. Colbert Middle School. The District took input from resident in September before sending the suggestions to a subcommittee to review the names...
Your next drinks and apps stop in Fayetteville

Alex here. I made my first trip to Leverett Lounge in Fayetteville.The scene: It feels classic Fayetteville funky. It's decked out in eclectic decor, including a wall of plates and prints. I sat next to the one of Jesus dreaming of a cheeseburger. It's in the same building as retro laundromat, Sit & Spin.What to order: The Queen Bee appetizer is great for sharing. It's a ball of goat cheese with herbs and honey alongside a spicy harissa served with a sourdough baguette. Sweet and spicy. It goes nicely with the Rosa's Cantina cocktail, a margarita with cimarron reposado, dry orange curaçao, lime juice, rosemary syrup and coconut cream.A friend and I also split the I-gar-on-tee, a delicious Cajun crawfish mac and cheese with smoked bacon topped with breadcrumbs and a tomato slice.Yes, and: You also have your choice of six entrees, like the Oscar Wilde — fennel and wild mushroom risotto with white wine, mascarpone and Parmesan.Bonus: There's a mocktail menu and a few vegan options, so no one's left out.When and where: 5-10pm Tuesday through Saturday at 737 N. Leverett Ave. Suite 1 in Fayetteville. Rosa's Cantina, a winter margarita. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios
Culver’s closes $1.22M deal for Bentonville land on Walton Boulevard

A Wisconsin-based chain that specializes in frozen custard and butter burgers is one step closer to a second location in Arkansas. Culver’s, which opened on West New Hope Road in Rogers this summer, recently completed a land purchase for a commercial lot in Bentonville. According to property records, Stephen...
John White On The Record

ROGERS, Ark. — John White is running to representArkansas' District 4 in the U.S. House of Representatives. He talked about the issues with 40/29's Yuna Lee on 40/29 On The Record. Watch the video above to hear what he had to say. John White is a disabled veteran who...
Hoover Alexander Does It Again!

Hoover Alexander, Austin’s master of Southern-style cuisine and founder of the inestimable bistro Hoover’s Cooking on Manor Road has won yet another award. His Chicken Fried Chicken was named to a Ten- Best in the World list by a consortium of online food aficionados. Wow, huh?. Now I...
