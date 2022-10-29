Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Arkansas witness reports giant 'X' UFO silently crossing morning skyRoger MarshCave Springs, AR
4 Great Steakhouses in ArkansasAlina AndrasArkansas State
The Walmart Museum will be renovatedKirsty KendallBentonville, AR
Related
Neighbors excited to unveil new-look Arkansas against UAFS
After getting a chance to his see his team battle in a secret closed scrimmage against Kansas recently, Arkansas women’s basketball head coach Mike Neighbors is ready to unveil his roster to the public. Arkansas will host the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith Wednesday night at 7 p.m. in an exhibition game at Bud Walton Arena. […]
nwahomepage.com
The Curse is Broken, Why the Aggies are Nuttier than Auburn & the Real Reason Mike Won’t Use an iPhone
Q. Our first question is from T.L. Slaten who wants to know: Did our defense look better because we got a lot of our hurt players back or is Auburn’s offense that bad?. A. A combination of the two. Auburn is 10th out of the 14 SEC teams in total offense, ahead of Vandy, A&M, Mizzou and Kentucky. But obviously getting those injured D-Backs back on the field helped because Odom got away from that 3 man front and committed more guys to stopping the run and going after the QB. Arkansas held Auburn to just 183 yards rushing, about 40 yards below their per game average.
Liberty Coach Doesn't Want to Freeze in Fayetteville Again
Hugh Freeze's more worried about Hogs' defense, but would like weather to be good.
3 Auburn commits Texas football should flip after Bryan Harsin firing
Another big domino fell around the college football coaching landscape this week, which is something that can always impact Texas football on the recruiting trail when another blue blood program is involved. On Oct. 31, the Auburn Tigers parted ways with head coach Bryan Harsin after he spent less than...
salineriverchronicle.com
#10 Arkansas falls in 2nd exhibition at #12 Texas
AUSTIN, Texas – The 12th-ranked Texas Longhorns out-scored Arkansas 25-5 to open the second half and cruised to a 90-60 victory over #10 Arkansas in a charity exhibition game Saturday at the new Moody Center. Texas scored on the opening possession of the game on a 3-pointer and never...
Texas vs. Kansas State picks, predictions: Week 10 college football odds, spread, lines
A pair of Big 12 rivals meet up in Manhattan as Texas goes on the road to Kansas State in college football's Week 10 action on Saturday. Texas comes in at 5-3 overall and 3-2 in Big 12 play and off the idle week following a loss at Oklahoma State. Kansas State is 4-1 in conference matchups and 6-2 ...
Now That Arkansas Sent Harsin Packing, How Will Auburn Choose a New Coach?
Here's a criteria list that should help the Tigers find the perfect coach
Texas vs. TCU Week 11 Kickoff Time Announced
The Longhorns will host the Horned Frogs in a night time game in Week 11.
Yellow Arkansas school buses going green with $4M EPA program
Four Arkansas school districts will give their students cleaner rides with a Wednesday announcement of federal grants for electric school buses.
Arkansas search and rescue teams find missing hiker from Baton Rouge
NEWTON COUNTY, Ar. (BRPROUD) – Authorities in Arkansas announced Tuesday (November 1) afternoon that a hiker from Baton Rouge who’d been missing for several days has been found near Buffalo National River, in the vicinity of Horseshoe Bend. According to officials in Arkansas’s Newton County, 67-year-old Clinton Preston Smith of Baton Rouge “was found in […]
fayettevilleflyer.com
Mascot chosen for new middle school in Fayetteville
A new middle school in west Fayetteville now has an official mascot. After a monthlong selection process, the Cobras was announced as the new mascot for John L. Colbert Middle School. The District took input from resident in September before sending the suggestions to a subcommittee to review the names...
Dollar General opens new Fayetteville location
Arkansas goes to the Dogs: Wienerschnitzel announces plans to build 20 Natural State restaurants
Your next drinks and apps stop in Fayetteville
Alex here. I made my first trip to Leverett Lounge in Fayetteville.The scene: It feels classic Fayetteville funky. It's decked out in eclectic decor, including a wall of plates and prints. I sat next to the one of Jesus dreaming of a cheeseburger. It's in the same building as retro laundromat, Sit & Spin.What to order: The Queen Bee appetizer is great for sharing. It's a ball of goat cheese with herbs and honey alongside a spicy harissa served with a sourdough baguette. Sweet and spicy. It goes nicely with the Rosa's Cantina cocktail, a margarita with cimarron reposado, dry orange curaçao, lime juice, rosemary syrup and coconut cream.A friend and I also split the I-gar-on-tee, a delicious Cajun crawfish mac and cheese with smoked bacon topped with breadcrumbs and a tomato slice.Yes, and: You also have your choice of six entrees, like the Oscar Wilde — fennel and wild mushroom risotto with white wine, mascarpone and Parmesan.Bonus: There's a mocktail menu and a few vegan options, so no one's left out.When and where: 5-10pm Tuesday through Saturday at 737 N. Leverett Ave. Suite 1 in Fayetteville. Rosa's Cantina, a winter margarita. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios
Austin eatery ranked the best pizza spot in Texas serving up slices, pies & calzones
Whether you prefer pizza or calzones there's never a bad time to hop over to your favorite pizza joint and get yourself a couple of slices, a whole pie, or even a giant folded calzone.
talkbusiness.net
Culver’s closes $1.22M deal for Bentonville land on Walton Boulevard
A Wisconsin-based chain that specializes in frozen custard and butter burgers is one step closer to a second location in Arkansas. Culver’s, which opened on West New Hope Road in Rogers this summer, recently completed a land purchase for a commercial lot in Bentonville. According to property records, Stephen...
Rogers woman facing homelessness due to high rental costs
It's the start of a new month and Kailey Wever, a mom of three teenagers, said she doesn't have the money to pay her November rent for her apartment in Rogers.
KHBS
John White On The Record
ROGERS, Ark. — John White is running to representArkansas' District 4 in the U.S. House of Representatives. He talked about the issues with 40/29's Yuna Lee on 40/29 On The Record. Watch the video above to hear what he had to say. John White is a disabled veteran who...
diningoutwithrobbalon.com
Hoover Alexander Does It Again!
Hoover Alexander, Austin’s master of Southern-style cuisine and founder of the inestimable bistro Hoover’s Cooking on Manor Road has won yet another award. His Chicken Fried Chicken was named to a Ten- Best in the World list by a consortium of online food aficionados. Wow, huh?. Now I...
Missing teen last seen in Farmington
Braiden Taylor left his home in Farmington and was last seen wearing a black "Farmington Cardinal Track” hoodie, blue jeans, and wearing small gold colored hoop earrings.
KHBS
State House District 49 candidates denounce political flyer sent to Fort Smith voters
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Both candidates for the AR House District 49 race denounced a political flyer that was mailed to Fort Smith residents. "Unfortunately that's some of the culture that we're in today. My team and I are just focusing on our campaign, doing the right thing and continuing to do the right thing for north Fort Smith," said Rep. Jay Richardson.
Comments / 0