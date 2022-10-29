Read full article on original website
Addicted To Quack
Duck Tape: Film Review of Week 9, 2022 at California
Oregon made some interesting strategic choices to deal with Cal’s defensive structure in this game. The Bears played almost the entirety of this game in cover-2 or cover-3, and after the Ducks’ fifth possession they stopped matching the tight end count and played their nickel defense even against 12-personnel. The idea was to back out the defense and allow methodical plays, while denying Oregon deep shots (in terms of air yards) in the passing game and explosive plays in the rushing game, and they were essentially successful at both. OC Dillingham’s response was to accept the bargain - take efficiency runs when they needed to and make certain underneath throws combined with manipulating the defense so that they’d gain substantial extra yards after catch.
Addicted To Quack
Ducks Soccer Drops Final Road Game to Wildcats
Coming off one of its toughest losses of the season - a 5 - 1 set-back at Arizona State on Thursday - Oregon soccer was looking for a bounce-back game against the Arizona Wildcats in Tucson this afternoon. But after playing the Cats tough for a half, Oregon gave up a goal early in the second half and fell to Arizona 4 - 1.
Addicted To Quack
Oregon Volleyball Sweeps The ASU Sun Devils
The Oregon Ducks swept the Arizona State Sun Devils in Tempe, 25-21, 26-24, 25-20. The Ducks are on a five-game win streak and scored their eighth sweep of the season. Oregon quickly came out of the gates and took a 10-5 lead after a 4-0 run. ASU bounced back and...
