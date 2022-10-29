Oregon made some interesting strategic choices to deal with Cal’s defensive structure in this game. The Bears played almost the entirety of this game in cover-2 or cover-3, and after the Ducks’ fifth possession they stopped matching the tight end count and played their nickel defense even against 12-personnel. The idea was to back out the defense and allow methodical plays, while denying Oregon deep shots (in terms of air yards) in the passing game and explosive plays in the rushing game, and they were essentially successful at both. OC Dillingham’s response was to accept the bargain - take efficiency runs when they needed to and make certain underneath throws combined with manipulating the defense so that they’d gain substantial extra yards after catch.

