First Permanent Kroger Closing of 2023 AnnouncedJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
Supreme Court Issues Ruling on Lindsey Graham SubpoenaNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
7 Elegant Restaurants To Dine In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Southern Crescent Women In Business Funds Fifth Woman-Owned Business in Yearly Funding Pitch on October 26thSouthern Crescent WomenStockbridge, GA
Stacey Abrams says this run for governor is 'very different,' hopeful for midterms
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Democrat Stacey Abrams is in a familiar place. A place where she finds herself one week out from an election she hopes to win. She sometimes thinks back on that 2018 run, but don’t ask her to compare the two. “This is just very...
Emory Wheel
New Goizueta Business School undergraduate curriculum, minor set to roll out January 2023
Beginning January 2023, students will have the ability to matriculate into the business school in the fall of their sophomore year and a new Emory College of Arts and Sciences (ECAS) business minor will be introduced. These are just two of the curriculum changes, which have been in the works...
Black church tradition survives Georgia's voting changes
ATLANTA — (AP) — Black church leaders in Georgia organized rallies Sunday in a push to get their congregants to vote — a longstanding tradition known as “souls to the polls” that is taking on greater meaning this year amid new obstacles to casting a ballot in the midterm elections.
7 places for older adults to volunteer in Metro Atlanta
Opportunities for 50 and older range from one-time gigs to consistent shifts throughout the year. Look no further than these Atlanta-area nonprofits that are eager to put volunteers to work.
Piedmont earns Hospital of the Year award
The Georgia Alliance of Community Hospitals has awarded Piedmont Atlanta Hospital with the Large Hospital of the Year distinction. The Hospital of the Year award is an annual distinction that recognizes member hospitals for their impact on individual patients, the health and wellness of Georgia residents, as well as the quality of life of their […] The post Piedmont earns Hospital of the Year award appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
New scholarships named for Andrew Young designed to help students continue college educations
Former Ambassador Andrew Young, students and alumni, state legislators and civil rights leaders gathered on the steps of the Woodruff Library at Atlanta University Center Friday to celebrate the creation of a new scholarship program for students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The new $5,000 Andrew Young HBCU Scholarships are designed to […] The post New scholarships named for Andrew Young designed to help students continue college educations appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta Preacher Gives Herschel Walker the Business in Fiery Sunday Sermon
“Y’all ain’t ready for me today.” That’s how the raucous crowd listening to Atlanta-area pastor Jamal Bryant knew he was on one during his fiery sermon on Sunday, one in which he did not exactly practice pure separation between church and state. Instead, Bryant told the faithful at Newbirth Missionary Baptist what he thought about GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker. “Ladies and gentlemen, when the Republican Party of Georgia moved Herschel Walker from Texas to Georgia so that he could run for Senate, it’s because change was taken too fast in the post-Antebellum South,” the pastor rumbled ahead of next...
Editor’s Note: The closure of Atlanta Medical Center is unconscionable
Atlanta Medical Center closed just after midnight this morning and by early evening the signs were already being removed from the building. It’s an inglorious end to a crucial hospital that has been part of the city for a century, most of that time on Boulevard in Old Fourth Ward. Some of us are old […] The post Editor’s Note: The closure of Atlanta Medical Center is unconscionable appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta First United Methodist Church tapped to build affordable housing
The city of Atlanta has broke ground on its first faith-based affordable housing project....
Sunday funday: Local churches, organizations to usher ‘souls to the polls’ with caravan, rally
The Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda and nearly a dozen other religious groups and organizations will convene at Decatur’s Rainbow Park Baptist Church on Sunday, October 30 to host a Souls to the Polls caravan and rally to encourage voter turnout throughout Dekalb County. The event aims to mobilize religious voters on the final […] The post Sunday funday: Local churches, organizations to usher ‘souls to the polls’ with caravan, rally appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
OPINION: ‘Exhaustive’ search for Atlanta chief nets the guy right here
In April, with the former police chief stepping down, I predicted Mayor Andre Dickens would embark on a “national search...
Woman opens up about Medicare changes, financial costs of MS diagnosis
ATLANTA — After a multiple sclerosis diagnosis, retirement means working again for Jennie Grinnage, after she has already worked for 45 years. "I should be enjoying, or at a point in my life where I can cruise control. Not! It's back to – you might want to find a part-time job," Grinnage said.
Warnock prepares for final Sunday of early voting in church, Decatur and Marietta
MARIETTA, Ga. — The final week of early voting begins Monday but Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) wasted no time trying to get more souls to the polls Sunday. With nearly 1.5 million Georgians having voted early as of Sunday, according to the Secretary of State’s Office, there are still many more voters to speak […] The post Warnock prepares for final Sunday of early voting in church, Decatur and Marietta appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Mayor announces permanent Atlanta Police Chief
ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced that the city has named a permanent police chief. Darin Schierbaum, who had been serving as an interim chief since May, was named the 26th chief of the department on Monday. Schierbaum has served in several roles while advancing through the department,...
Is Atlanta Worth It?
I moved to Atlanta from Brooklyn, New York in 2006 and realized early on that there was no place in America like it. From the food to the cost of living to the entertainment options to the music scene to, well everything. Atlanta is a unique slice of Americana that has been the scene of […] The post Is Atlanta Worth It? appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Your voice can help predict disease, mental health issues
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Your voice could help diagnose everything from cancer to Alzheimer’s disease to depression. The technology is already in use in Georgia. An Atlanta start-up TQIntelligence created an app that uses voice samples and artificial intelligence to help diagnose mental health issues in children. There...
America’s Navy 'sails' into Atlanta for Navy Week
MILLINGTON, Tenn. — The U.S. Navy is preparing to bring a Navy Week to Atlanta during the week of Oct. 31-Nov. 6. Atlanta Navy Week brings Sailors from across the fleet to the area to emphasize the importance of the Navy to Atlanta, the state of Georgia, and the nation. The week will conclude with a two-day performance by the Navy Flight Demonstration Team, The Blue Angels, at the Atlanta Air Show.
spoonuniversity.com
Navigating Atlanta's Freedom Farmers Market
Freedom Farmers Market has been serving Atlanta fresh produce, dairy, baked goods, and more for eight years. The market runs year-round from 8:30 am to 12:00 pm every Saturday. Freedom Farmers Market's namesake is literal in two senses. First, the market operates in a mutually independent manner, meaning customers hold...
She was cut off from the state program that covered her insulin costs at 21. One year later, she passed away
ATLANTA — Antroinette Worsham was at her desk at work. It was a Tuesday. "I definitely didn't think my baby was dead," she said. "She had showered because she had still had on her towel. She still had on her towel and she was lying face down... ," Antroinette recalled. "And my son rolled her, he rolled her over and he said, 'Her eyes were rolled behind her head.' And she had her insulin, she had an insulin pen in her bed. It was empty..."
