Colorado Ghost Town Was Coldest Place in U.S. on Halloween
It seems appropriate a ghost town would be the coldest place in the contiguous United States on Halloween 2022. Well, this "Gothic" little town just happens to be in Colorado. This Colorado ghost town, pretty much deserter for over 100 years, recorded a toasty temperature of nine degrees on Halloween, October 31, 2022.
Here are the Colorado ski resort changes coming this season
DENVER — Guests returning to Colorado’s ski slopes this winter after two years of conditions limited by the coronavirus will find an abundance of newer and faster lifts, expanded terrain and bigger central buildings where they can sit and rest after a long day on the mountain. Here...
You’ll Never Believe What The Law on Eavesdropping is in Colorado
If you commonly use the phrase "I overheard" in Colorado, you'll probably want to stop after learning the law on eavesdropping. Having a personal and private conversation in Colorado is a right that we all have and if you intrude on another person's conversation you're actually breaking the law. Curious...
See 25 of Colorado’s Coldest Record Lows Recorded in November
November is here and so is colder weather in Colorado. Just how cold? Both the Farmer's Almanac and the Old Farmer's Almanac have predicted a cold winter ahead, but what do the record low temps say about November on the western slope?. Below we look at 25 of the coldest...
Watch a Stunning Timelapse of the Stars at This Colorado National Park
Northern Coloradans are familiar with the beauty of Rocky Mountain National Park, but there's another Centennial State treasure to explore: the Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve. Located in Southern Colorado, the Great Sand Dunes boasts a unique landscape and stunning views of the Milky Way. It's nearly a...
weather5280.com
Colorado Weather: Denver and Colorado Springs in running for first snowfall
Areas of snow, rain, and wind will swing through with colder temperatures Thursday through Friday. Could this next system deliver what the previous one couldn't? While some areas did see accumulating snow last week, Denver remains officially snowless this season, now two weeks past the average first snow date for the city.
coloradonewsline.com
Colorado TV stations urged to pull Kirkmeyer ad centered on ‘flat-out lie’
A progressive group on Monday called on Colorado TV stations to refuse to broadcast a “blatantly” false campaign ad from state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer, the Republican nominee in the 8th Congressional District. In the ad, Kirkmeyer falsely claims — twice — that Colorado Democrats, including her opponent, state...
Feed your pumpkins to wildlife in Colorado, face $100 fine
Halloween is over and now you might be thinking to yourself, "what should I do with my leftover pumpkin."
A look at 8 ghost towns in Colorado
They are abandoned but not forgotten. They are the forefronts of classic Colorado images, destination reminders of the bold pioneers that built this state. One might say their spirits linger across the mountains — their shouts and cries still heard in the night between cabins and corners of revelry and tragedy.
Colorado Will Soon Be Seeing More Cloud Seeding – But What is it?
Mother Nature certainly has a mind of her own, which Coloradans can confirm based on the state's unique weather patterns that often occur - remember that time it snowed in June?!. But along with the significant snowstorms that barrel through the Centennial State each year, humans have found a way...
Do These Nasty Little Bugs Live in Colorado? We Hope Not
Colorado is home to seven invasive insects that residents are encouraged to squash immediately upon spotting them. While they aren't the nastiest, they are trying to destroy our forests. The Wheel Bug is a creepy bug with a nasty bite that is found in Colorado. Most people have never heard...
5 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' found in Colorado
According to a recent list by TripstoDiscover.com, Colorado is home to five of the most magical winter wonderland towns in the United States. "In America’s most magical winter wonderland towns, you’re guaranteed breathtaking surroundings and often charming streets lined with historical buildings or perhaps simply an ideal eatery for sitting next to a roaring fire, a glass of wine, or a cup of hot cocoa in hand," the report reads.
Another One: New Colorado City Makes List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last month, a report from Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters. Now, the company has released updated data from September — and another Centennial State city is on the list. Let's review. Which Colorado cities are still the most expensive...
94kix.com
Take a Virtual Tour of an Abandoned Colorado Sugar Factory
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The once-thriving Great Western Sugar Factory in Longmont, Colorado closed down years ago and is an eerily abandoned shell of its former self. Where is the Abandoned...
Colorado Ranks Poorly on List of States With ‘Miserable’ Winters
Colorado winters can be summed up by three "Ss" - sun, snow, and sports. It's no wonder why Colorado ranks high compared to other states when it comes to winter. The Thrillist published "Every State Ranked By How Miserable Their Winters Are." It should come as no surprise Colorado ranked as one of the "not-so-bad" states. In other words, we are good at being "not bad" when it comes to winter weather. Just how "not bad" are we?
Super Cool: Mike Rowe Visits Colorado Cement Plant for TV Episode
Hard work is done in Colorado every day, and now one company is showcasing that on national television. TV personality Mike Rowe is known to get his hands dirty and has a popular new show called How America Works with Mike Rowe, which recently featured a company located in Colorado.
What is Colorado’s ‘Jewel in the Rockies?’
Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high on a hill in Douglas County, overlooking the entire Front Range. But what's the story behind this massive stone castle?. The Early Years. In the 1890s, the land where the castle sits belonged to two...
5280.com
Amid Layoffs and Falling Sales, Colorado’s Cannabis Industry Grapples With an Economic Downturn
Jonathan Spadafora knew things were bad when April 20, 2022, the high holy day of cannabis, failed to deliver the windfall Colorado’s marijuana retailers were used to. Across the state, dispensary sales fell around 25 percent compared with 4/20 the year before. But it wasn’t until this past May, when demand continued to plunge, that Spadafora, president of Veritas Fine Cannabis, realized the industry was in a free fall.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescue deer from sharp, metal ring in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescued a deer from a sharp, metal ring that was caught in its hoof, officials tweeted Tuesday. The deer was spotted limping in a residential area on Monday. Officer Travis Sauder and Technician Jaimie Sommerfeld responded to the incident. Wildlife officials said they sedated the deer The post Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescue deer from sharp, metal ring in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
1037theriver.com
WOW: The Now-Abandoned Old Exit of Colorado’s Cave of the Winds
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. One of the most popular attractions on Colorado's Front Range is located just outside of Colorado Springs, the famous Cave of the Winds. However, exiting Cave of the Winds is a lot different than it used to be and the old exit is now not only abandoned but trespassing is prohibited and much of it has since been reclaimed by mother nature.
