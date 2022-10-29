It begins with a moment of contact—of driving up to a homestead and trying to introduce yourself. The prospect is daunting: A lot of people live out here because they do not want to run into other people. They like the solitude. And it is daunting because many of them indicate this preference by closing their driveways with a gate, or by chaining a dog next to their front door, or by posting a sign with a rifle-scope motif that says, “IF YOU CAN READ THIS YOU’RE WITHIN RANGE!”

COLORADO STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO