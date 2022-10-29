Read full article on original website
Gemini Expands Services to Six European Nations
U.S-based cryptocurrency exchange Gemini has announced the launch of its services in six European Nations. Per the announcement, Gemini has now expanded its services to Denmark, Sweden, Portugal, Czechia, Latvia, and Liechtenstein. The company stated, "we are thrilled to announce that individuals and institutions in Denmark, Sweden, Portugal, Czechia, Latvia,...
El Salvador's Government Refusing to Share Details on its BTC Stack - ALAC
El Salvador’s Anti-Corruption Legal Advisory Center (ALAC), a body tasked with holding the government accountable for corruption-related practices has come out to declare that its request for details on the Bitcoin (BTC) investments made by the government through BANDESAL, the country’s development bank has been rejected twice. It...
Russian State TV Guest Admits Country 'Underestimated' U.S.
Professor Andrey Sidorov warned that Russia needed to improve its economy quickly to keep up with China and the U.S. in a future arms race.
Putin ‘destroyed’ most of Russia’s economy to double down on oil, the White House says, just as other experts say its energy power is past its peak
The war in Ukraine and multiple waves of Western sanctions have left Russia’s economy hanging by a thread. But how big a thread?. The West’s response to the war has left Russia’s economy in tatters. Imports to Russia had halved between when the war broke out and last summer, with Russian companies unable to source critical items including semiconductor chips and auto and plane parts. The bulk of government spending has gone toward the war effort, and a lack of key components has left industrial activity in the country at a standstill. Many foreign companies from carmakers to restaurant chains have long since packed up their bags, and Russian average incomes have already fallen to their lowest level in two decades.
Hong Kong Outlines New Rules For Crypto Futures ETF Issuers
The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) of Hong Kong, on Monday, published a detailed circular of the requirements exchange-traded fund managers need to meet to list their crypto products in the city. The circular read, "SFC has been actively looking into a regime that would enable the authorization of investment...
Accelerating Financial Inclusion surfing the Wave of Digital Innovation - Accra, Ghana to host the 6th Edition Connected Banking
The West African financial sector has been witnessing a wave of digital innovation that has fuelled services and applications that had the potential to really shake up the banking sector. Banks, Fintechs, and financial institutions have been harnessing digital solutions designed to serve touchless and remote banking, which has unlocked opportunities for the millions of digitally connected diaspora that remains formally unbanked but economically active.
Hodlnaut Lost $190M from Hong Kong Branch in TerraUSD Wreck
A report from the interim judicial manager has uncovered that cryptocurrency lender Hodlnaut's Hong Kong branch lost nearly $190 million during the collapse of the Terra/Luna digital token in May 2022. According to the report, Hodlnaut's directors had downplayed the range of the group's exposure to digital tokens. The report...
Wall Street in holding pattern ahead of Fed rate decision
U.S. futures trading are quiet on Wall Street ahead of a decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve on an interest rate increase in its attempt to curb inflation
HK to Issue Tokenised Green Bond, Open Market for Virtual Assets ETFs Trading
The HKSAR government published its latest policy statement Monday related to the outlook of virtual assets development, including the issuance of tokenised green bonds and the preparation of developing the digital Hong Kong Dollar. Over 200 key finance entrepreneurs gathered at the Fintech Week that started on Monday in Hong...
Brazilian City of Porto Alegre Formally Makes Room for Bitcoin Pizza Day
A Bill has formerly been passed to recognize May 22 as Bitcoin Pizza Day in the city of Porto Alegre in Brazil. Sebastiao Melo, the mayor of the city, is credited with having approved the law around the end of August. A tweeter user @Akva556 announced the news following a...
FTX Founder says Hong Kong Could be Top Blockchain Hub in Asia
Crypto exchange FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried said that, unlike the West, although Asia does not have a key web3, blockchain and cryptocurrency hotspot, Hong Kong could emerge as a leader in that sector. Speaking virtually during the annual Hong Kong FinTech Week 2022, Bankman-Fried said that other potential locations in...
South African Supermarket Chain Pick n Pay Starts Accepting Bitcoin Payments
Pick n Pay, a major supermarket chain in South Africa, announced on Tuesday that it now accepts Bitcoin as payments in its online store, according to a local media report. Customers can now pay with Bitcoin (BTC) using any Lightning Network-enabled app, such as BlueWallet or Muun, to buy groceries, hygiene products, household supplies, and many other products offered in the supermarket. The Lightning Network is a layer 2 solution built on the Bitcoin blockchain. It speeds up transactions while making it cheaper than the main Bitcoin network, making it more appealing to business enterprises.
North Korea fires 23 missiles, one landing off South Korean coast for first time
SEOUL, Nov 2 (Reuters) - North Korea fired at least 23 missiles into the sea on Wednesday, including one that landed less than 60 km (40 miles) off South Korea's coast, which the South's President Yoon Suk-yeol described as "territorial encroachment".
