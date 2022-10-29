Read full article on original website
lionathletics.com
New Orleans downs Lion Volleyball in three
COMMERCE– The Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team welcomed New Orleans to the Field House on Tuesday Evening. The Lions were defeated by the Privateers, 3-0, with set scores of 25-19, 25-22, and 25-16. The Lions are currently tied with Northwestern State for sixth place in standings and now sit...
lionathletics.com
Lions finish sixth at The Bear Brawl to close out fall season
WACO – It was a tale of two rounds for the Texas A&M University-Commerce men's golf team on Monday at the Ridgewood Country Club, finishing sixth at the Bear Brawl to close out the fall season, the Lions' first in Division I season. After shooting a 304 as a...
WFAA
Duncanville boys basketball team stripped of state title, girls team banned from playoffs this season
DUNCANVILLE, Texas — The top-ranked Duncanville boys basketball team had its 2022 state championship stripped, and the girls team was banned from this season's playoffs, in a ruling by the University Interscholastic League on Monday. The UIL's state executive committee also suspended both the boys coach, David Peavy, and...
12newsnow.com
Area football games being moved up to Thursday due to threat of storms
BEAUMONT, Texas — With another soggy Friday a possibility, some area schools have decided to move their games up to Thursday. So far 409Sports has been notified of four changes. RESCHEDULED GAMES. (Moved from Friday to Thursday) 9-3A-DI Westwood at Woodville, 7:00 pm. 10-3A-DI Tarkington at Anahuac, 7:30 pm.
newtoncountynews.net
Dykes Gets Big Buck, Boys -1 Girls-0
Saturday and Sunday was Youth- Only hunting for white-tail deer in Texas and Walker Dykes hit the jackpot! Opening day he got a Muy Grande in the Fowler Hunting Club. His buck had 8 points and was HEAVY according to his father, George Dykes. The Newton County News is having...
dallasexpress.com
Judge Jenkins Sent $450,000 to Alleged Shell Company
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins sent over $450,000 in signed checks to a now-defunct shell company, potentially breaking Texas law and providing grounds for disbarment. Ongoing lawsuits related to the estate of deceased celebrity lawyer Brian “Strong Arm” Loncar have revealed that Jenkins, an associate of Loncar’s, sent hundreds of thousands of dollars in attorney referral fees to a shell company allegedly used to hide money from Loncar’s wife.
'It's a travesty': DFW hip-hop community reacts to death of Migos' Takeoff
DALLAS — He was described as mild-mannered, peaceful and one of the good guys. Yet, Takeoff, part of the hip-hop trio known as the Migos, died violently. “It’s a travesty, basically the whole hip-hop community is in mourning. Takeoff was one of the good guys, He wasn’t out there causing chaos, being a problem or being an issue,” said Tre G, radio personality at K104.
NOLA.com
Gulf's first two zones for offshore wind farms selected off Louisiana, Texas
The federal government has selected the first two areas for offshore wind development in the Gulf of Mexico, clearing the way for a process that could have windmills spinning over the waves near Louisiana by the decade’s end. The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management on Monday finalized the...
theadvocate.com
Acadiana distiller's rice whiskey is 'one of the more fascinating whiskeys' on the market
An Acadia Parish distillery has released a large batch of aged rice whiskey ahead of the holidays. J.T. Meleck's rice whiskey is billed as the first commercial American whiskey made 100% from rice. "There is no other rice whiskey made in the American style on the planet," distillery owner and...
‘Mike From Sasol’ Gets His Own Halloween Costume In Lake Charles
Everyone in SWLA knows the infamous "Mike from Sasol", but yesterday people were actually dressing up as him for Halloween. The story from a viral Facebook post goes like this: Mike from Sasol parked his grey Challenger at an Advance Auto Parts store in Lake Charles. From there a girl named Miranda picked him in a red Camaro and they headed out together to the Golden Nugget. About an hour later Mike called that Advance Auto Parts store and asked if any of them had posted about his whereabouts on Facebook. He also said his wife was headed up there to bust out his car's windows. Mike told the store to call the police if she was in their parking lot. Later that day Mike and Miranda returned to the auto parts store and Mike's wife was waiting for him in a black Honda. They all left with his wife following him closely in her car.
DPS: Longview woman dies after crash on I-20
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – In the early morning hours of Oct. 30, two vehicles were involved in a wreck leaving one dead. According to the investigation done by Trooper Jimmy Benton, a Ford F-150 was disabled on the eastbound shoulder of Interstate 20 due to a previous crash when a Toyota Corolla travelling east […]
KFDM-TV
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Calcasieu Parish
Motorcyclist Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Calcasieu Parish Crash. Moss Bluff – On October 30, 2022, shortly after 5:00 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on LA Hwy 378 (Sam Houston Jones Pkwy) just west of N. Perkins Ferry Road in Calcasieu Parish. The crash claimed the life of 30-year-old Caleb Jase Hebert of Starks. The initial investigation revealed the driver of a 2003 Dodge pickup truck was traveling west on LA 378. At the same time, a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle, being operated by Hebert, was traveling west on LA 378 and struck the rear of the Dodge. The impact caused Hebert to be ejected from the motorcycle. Hebert, who was wearing a DOT approved helmet at the time of the crash, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a Lake Charles hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Impairment on the part of Hebert is suspected. The driver of the Dodge was properly restrained and not injured. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation. Making good choices while riding a motorcycle, such as never driving while impaired and obeying all traffic laws, can often mean the difference between life and death. Troop D has investigated 22 fatal crashes resulting in 24 deaths in 2022.
$225,000 bond for Louisiana man accused of contractor fraud
A Lake Charles man has been arrested and faces several contractor fraud charges, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office (CPSO).
2 shot at Dallas County drag racing track, officials say
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Two people were shot at a drag strip racetrack in Grand Prairie on Sunday night, officials said. Both victims survived the shooting and were listed in stable condition, though more information on their injuries was not yet available Monday morning. No arrests have been made.
wbap.com
Farmers Branch Mayor Robert Dye Resigns
FARMERS BRANCH (WBAP/KLIF) – Farmers Branch Mayor Robert Dye has resigned six months prior to the end of his term. City spokesman Jeff Brady says the city charter dictates what will happen next. “He will continue to serve until his successor is appointed or elected. The Mayor Pro Tem...
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Jail Bookings
Titus County Deputies arrested 50-year-old Richard Brown of Mt. Pleasant on a Franklin County warrant for Assault-Family Violence by Impeding Breath or Circulation. He remains in the Titus County jail on a $70,000 bond. Shawn Stokes. Micguan Warr. Deputies arrested 54-year-old Shawn Stokes and 41-year-old Micguan Warr of California for...
kjas.com
Newton County store robbed at gunpoint, clerk assaulted
Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby says a store clerk was robbed at gunpoint and was physically assaulted by the suspect on Friday night. According to Burby, it occurred at the Citgo Convenience Store & Gas Station on Highway 190 in Bon Wier. Burby said the suspect demanded money from the...
Former St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office employee arrested again, theft and malfeasance charges
A St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office employee has been arrested for a second time this month, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office (SLPSO).
kjas.com
One man dead and another in jail over a reported dispute over loud music in Beaumont
One man is dead and another in jail following a bizarre incident that occurred over the weekend in Beaumont. Police there say it all began shortly after 2:00 on Sunday morning, when Max Lee Keath, 45 of Mauriceville, who was apparently visiting a home on Cheryl Street, got his vehicle and drove to the nearby The Trace Apartments in the 3875 block of North Major Drive and ran over 38-year-old Christopher Matthews in the parking lot of the apartment complex, severely injuring him, resulting in injuries Matthews would eventually die from.
