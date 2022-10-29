Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania witness says orb UFOs near ground appear oftenRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Hempfield Area HS to Raise Money for Pediatric Cancer ResearchAlex's Lemonade StandWestmoreland County, PA
Pennsylvania Elections: 2022Dayana SabatinPennsylvania State
PennDOT projects seeming to have a life of their own as construction projects linger on
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Does it seem like road construction projects that get in our way just go on forever? With several in our area that seem to have a life of their own, John Shumway went looking for light at the end of the construction tunnel.One project will be ending soon, but another won't be reaching a conclusion anytime soon.There's a reason that I-79 has been splitting into two lanes for a while now when you get to the end of the Neville Island Bridge. "So we replaced two bridge decks on the northbound side of 79. That's why the crossover...
uncoveringpa.com
Hiking Through the Todd Nature Reserve in Butler County, PA
Located in the rural southeastern corner of Butler County, you’ll find one of the area’s best off-the-beaten-path hiking destinations, the Todd Nature Reserve. The Todd Nature Reserve is owned by the Audobon Society of Western Pennsylvania and has been open to the public since 1942. It was donated to the society by W.E. Clyde Todd who was an avid bird watcher and the Curator of Birds at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History.
Washington County implosion surprises fire department
UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Elrama Volunteer Fire Company of Union Township addressed a controlled implosion In Washington County near the Monongahela River Tuesday. The department said a controlled implosion was set off at the former Duquesne Light Elrama Power Station at 1 Duquesne Light Way in Union Township.
2K gallons of oil spilled in Somerset County, crews to spend weeks cleaning up
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A company in Stoystown announced Monday that they are actively working to clean up heating oil that was spilled into the surrounding environment. On Thursday, Oct. 27, approximately 2,000 gallons of No. 2 heating oil was spilled from one of the buildings at Highland Tank & Manufacturing Company in Quemahoning […]
Pittsburgh Regional Transit making cuts that will affect several bus routes
PITTSBURGH — Starting Nov. 20, Pittsburgh Regional Transit is reducing service hours which will affect several bus routes, and riders are frustrated. “We’ve had enough bus cuts already. There are way too many cuts. Buses are unreliable as it is,” said Karen Miller of Polish Hill. PRT...
Mosites breaks ground on Allegheny Shores, 'the Sharpsburg Riviera'
A groundbreaking along the Sharpsburg riverfront Monday marked the beginning of a project to reshape the land and reconnect it to the community. The Mosites Co., best known for its redevelopment of the East Liberty commercial corridor, celebrated the launch of a project formerly dubbed R47 and now called Allegheny Shores.
Police, EMS respond to Allegheny County hotel incident
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP — Police are at the Hyatt Place Pittsburgh Airport hotel on Campbells Run Road in Robinson Township this morning. Channel 11 is at the scene. We observed an ambulance and police with flashlights in the parking lot. Officials confirmed police and EMS activity but would not provide...
Rally’s Drive-In Restaurant beginning construction on new location in Munhall
MUNHALL, Pa. — A new Rally’s location is coming to Allegheny County!. According to a press release, the drive-in restaurant will be located at 906 E. 8th Avenue in Munhall. The building will be modular and is set to be delivered, placed and secured to the lot from...
Pigs on the loose in Manor Township
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Are you missing two pigs in Manor Township?. If so, you might want to take a drive on River Road. Manor Township Police are looking for the owner of two pigs wandering around in the area of Turkey Hill on River Road. Anyone who knows...
Service dog injured in Connellsville hit-and-run
CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - A service dog is recovering after being hit by a truck in Fayette County. The dog's owner says she wants justice since the driver never stopped and hasn't come forward since. Cindy Teets says she took her service dog out to the bathroom when an out-of-control pick-up truck crossed the center line and struck her dog, narrowly missing her."He's my best friend," she said. "He's made such a difference in my life." Teets and her service dog Foxtrot have been inseparable since the moment they met two years ago. Teets was confined to a wheelchair for...
Parents left with questions after Pittsburgh Public Schools cancels bus route
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Schools told Channel 11 the bus driver for a Hazelwood route is no longer employed at A-1 Transit. That route is now canceled leaving parents with a whole lot of questions when it comes to what’s next. “There are children who live in an...
Yough River cleanup snags nearly 700 tires
A two-mile stretch of the Youghiogheny River along the Allegheny-Westmoreland border is cleaner after close to 700 tires were removed this summer by a group of volunteers. ”It’s an effort that not only beautifies the river, but also creates a healthier environment for people, fish and wildlife in our area,” said Lisa Cimbala of Irwin, who organized the cleanup with her husband, Alan Hill.
Laurel Valley project triggers closures, detours on routes 981, 819 in Mt. Pleasant Township
Closures on routes 981 and 819 are slated to begin Monday as work continues on the first phase of the Laurel Valley Transportation Improvement Project in Mt. Pleasant Township. The closures, which are expected to require detours through mid-November, will affect a section of Route 981 between Hecla and Boyer...
kidsburgh.org
10 great Pittsburgh birthday party places for bigger kids — puzzle rooms, horse ranches, ziplines and more!
Photo above by A n v e s h used by permission via Unsplash. Birthday parties for the littlest kids can be relatively simple: Gather a bunch of kids in your backyard for cake and juice boxes, and you’re pretty much covered. But bigger kids in the 7-to-12-year-old age...
cranberryeagle.com
New park a hidden find for Harmony residents
JACKSON TWP — Behind a bustling plaza along Harmony’s edge stretches an expanse of grass enclosed by towering pines and burnished foliage, with soccer goals, benches and a playground. “Welcome,” reads a sign, laying down some ground rules for children who ascend the playground’s planks. Sipple...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Pittsburgh, PA
Experience an adventure of a lifetime without breaking the bank in Pittsburgh in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania!. Known as Steel City, Pittsburgh is situated in the southwest portion of Pennsylvania and is just a two-hour drive away from Cleveland. With stunning historic architecture, old-fashioned restaurants, and more bridges than Venice, it...
wtae.com
Allegheny, Westmoreland County officials expect ballot counts to be completed on election night
GREENSBURG, Pa. — As the deadline to request a mail-in or absentee ballot passed Tuesday, officials in our region's two largest counties said they expect to be able to count all of the mail-in ballots and post results on election night. As of Oct. 31, Allegheny County has processed...
Nearly two-thirds of Pittsburgh's federal stimulus money remains unspent, unobligated
Pittsburgh has yet to spend or designate how it will spend about 63% of the American Rescue Plan Act funding that it received. Pittsburgh received about $335 million from President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill. The money can be used to replace lost public sector revenue, support...
Building the Valley: Specialty drink business set to open in Allegheny Township
An Allegheny Township couple is ready to mix it up with their first business. Bobby and Jennifer Bucci are co-owners of Mixed Nutrition, a specialty nutrition-based drink shop set to sell smoothies, juices, loaded teas, meal-replacement shakes, iced coffees, children’s drinks and more when it opens before Christmas. Weight...
Uniontown to host city-wide Halloween celebration for first time in decades
UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — For the first time in decades, Uniontown is hosting a city-wide Halloween celebration.For at least four decades, neighborhoods and streets sanctioned their own individual trick-or-treat times and customs. "I believe it was 1976. The bicentennial is the last time they had city-wide trick-or-treating," Ryann Thompson said.Thompson is one of the main reasons city-wide trick-or-treating is back in Uniontown."I suggested to the mayor, I think it was a year ago," Thompson said."Everybody is excited," Uniontown Mayor Bill Gerke said. "That's all they talk about here in town."So, what's been the hang-up with Halloween in Uniontown? Some told KDKA-TV the event got squashed over safety reasons."It's pretty exciting," resident Patty Roddy said. "It's time for the city to come together and celebrate the kids."Whatever the reason, if you're a kid in Uniontown, Monday is going to be a sweet night. Official trick-or-treat festivities run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
