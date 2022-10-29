ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleroi, PA

CBS Pittsburgh

PennDOT projects seeming to have a life of their own as construction projects linger on

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Does it seem like road construction projects that get in our way just go on forever? With several in our area that seem to have a life of their own, John Shumway went looking for light at the end of the construction tunnel.One project will be ending soon, but another won't be reaching a conclusion anytime soon.There's a reason that I-79 has been splitting into two lanes for a while now when you get to the end of the Neville Island Bridge. "So we replaced two bridge decks on the northbound side of 79. That's why the crossover...
PITTSBURGH, PA
uncoveringpa.com

Hiking Through the Todd Nature Reserve in Butler County, PA

Located in the rural southeastern corner of Butler County, you’ll find one of the area’s best off-the-beaten-path hiking destinations, the Todd Nature Reserve. The Todd Nature Reserve is owned by the Audobon Society of Western Pennsylvania and has been open to the public since 1942. It was donated to the society by W.E. Clyde Todd who was an avid bird watcher and the Curator of Birds at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Pigs on the loose in Manor Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Are you missing two pigs in Manor Township?. If so, you might want to take a drive on River Road. Manor Township Police are looking for the owner of two pigs wandering around in the area of Turkey Hill on River Road. Anyone who knows...
MANOR, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Service dog injured in Connellsville hit-and-run

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - A service dog is recovering after being hit by a truck in Fayette County. The dog's owner says she wants justice since the driver never stopped and hasn't come forward since. Cindy Teets says she took her service dog out to the bathroom when an out-of-control pick-up truck crossed the center line and struck her dog, narrowly missing her."He's my best friend," she said. "He's made such a difference in my life."  Teets and her service dog Foxtrot have been inseparable since the moment they met two years ago. Teets was confined to a wheelchair for...
CONNELLSVILLE, PA
Tribune-Review

Yough River cleanup snags nearly 700 tires

A two-mile stretch of the Youghiogheny River along the Allegheny-Westmoreland border is cleaner after close to 700 tires were removed this summer by a group of volunteers. ”It’s an effort that not only beautifies the river, but also creates a healthier environment for people, fish and wildlife in our area,” said Lisa Cimbala of Irwin, who organized the cleanup with her husband, Alan Hill.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

New park a hidden find for Harmony residents

JACKSON TWP — Behind a bustling plaza along Harmony’s edge stretches an expanse of grass enclosed by towering pines and burnished foliage, with soccer goals, benches and a playground. “Welcome,” reads a sign, laying down some ground rules for children who ascend the playground’s planks. Sipple...
HARMONY, PA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Pittsburgh, PA

Experience an adventure of a lifetime without breaking the bank in Pittsburgh in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania!. Known as Steel City, Pittsburgh is situated in the southwest portion of Pennsylvania and is just a two-hour drive away from Cleveland. With stunning historic architecture, old-fashioned restaurants, and more bridges than Venice, it...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Uniontown to host city-wide Halloween celebration for first time in decades

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — For the first time in decades, Uniontown is hosting a city-wide Halloween celebration.For at least four decades, neighborhoods and streets sanctioned their own individual trick-or-treat times and customs. "I believe it was 1976. The bicentennial is the last time they had city-wide trick-or-treating," Ryann Thompson said.Thompson is one of the main reasons city-wide trick-or-treating is back in Uniontown."I suggested to the mayor, I think it was a year ago," Thompson said."Everybody is excited," Uniontown Mayor Bill Gerke said. "That's all they talk about here in town."So, what's been the hang-up with Halloween in Uniontown? Some told KDKA-TV the event got squashed over safety reasons."It's pretty exciting," resident Patty Roddy said. "It's time for the city to come together and celebrate the kids."Whatever the reason, if you're a kid in Uniontown, Monday is going to be a sweet night. Official trick-or-treat festivities run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
UNIONTOWN, PA

