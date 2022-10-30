ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Margaret, AL

Shelby Reporter

The holidays need to ho, ho, hold on

October is finally coming to an end and we are just two months shy of the new year. Kids will finish out this month, going door to door, asking the question trick or treating, and receiving piles upon piles of candy. But with all the spook-filled laughter filling the air, does anyone hear the faint sound of holiday cheer?
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

OPENING: Last Call Baking Co. announces soft launch—details here

Get excited dessert fans, Last Call Baking Co has announced the soft launch date of their new location. Keep reading to find out where and when you can check out the new shop. Last year, Chanah Willis, founder and baker of Last Call Baking, announced they’d be opening a brick and mortar. The growing bakery has been producing baked goods that can be only described as art. The bakery, which makes delicious treats like almond croissants and cinnamon rolls, sold its creations at local eateries like The General, Domestique and Daily Edition.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

9 festive events to get your holiday shopping started this season

It is officially November, Birmingham! You know what that means, it’s time to start thinking about holiday shopping. No matter who is on your list this year, it never hurts to start checking it off early. Keep reading for nine shopping events around town to get you in the holiday spirit.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

BREAKING: new furry friend hangout—Dogtopia—is coming to Urban Supply

Dogs and dog owners, get excited! Dogtopia, the ultimate destination for your four-legged friends, is officially coming to Urban Supply, a mixed-use development in Parkside. Keep reading to find out what they offer. All about Dogtopia. Brothers Carlton and Henson Millsop opened Alabama’s first Dogtopia in Homewood this fall, and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Chilton venue opens cabin getaway

For over a decade, Starwood Farm II in Jemison has hosted weddings and special events. Located off Jemison’s Interstate 65, Exit 219 in the countryside, the rustic and peaceful atmosphere has hosted birthday parties, quinceañeras, family reunions and over 60 weddings. The 45-acre property was purchased by the...
JEMISON, AL
280living.com

Randy Howell Hope Festival moves back to Chelsea

After a year at Veterans Park in Hoover, the King’s Home is moving its annual Randy Howell Hope Festival back to the King’s Home campus in Chelsea. Organizers decided the Chelsea campus had a more intimate feel and was more easily accessible to kids from the King’s Home, said Elishua Markham, the organization’s development director.
CHELSEA, AL
Bham Now

NEW California-based women’s fashion brand, Johnny Was, opened at The Summit—learn more

Johnny Was, a California-based women’s fashion lifestyle brand, officially opened its first location in Alabama at The Summit. Keep reading for all the deets. Johnny Was, now open at The Summit, has been available and popular in fine department stores for over 30 years. The brand focuses on women’s clothing and accessories that celebrate a bohemian elegance and artisan detailing.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

The history of Birmingham’s Edison Building [Photos]

Did you know that a historic Birmingham building was once owned by Thomas Edison’s Edison Electric Illuminating Company? We took a tour of the historic Edison Building in Downtown Birmingham to learn more. Birmingham’s Edison Building. Established in 1880 by famed inventor Thomas Edison, the Edison Electric Illuminating...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
momcollective.com

Ultimate Guide to Ascension St. Vincent’s Hospital

Welcome to the Ultimate Guide to Ascension St. Vincent’s Hospital! Are you having a baby or planning on having a baby in Birmingham? Did you know that Ascension St. Vincent’s Birmingham has a long history of recognition, including being named the “Best Hospital to Have a Baby,” “Best Birthing Suites,” “Favorite Hospital,” and the Most Wired list for Hospitals and Health Networks? In this guide, we hope to showcase what makes Ascension St. Vincent’s a great choice when having a baby…
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

5 Birmingham boutiques for the coziest + cutest sweaters

The Birmingham air is getting chilly, so I’m ready to grab my pumpkin spice latte and bundle up. ‘Tis the season for warm sweaters to stay cozy in and we know of the best boutiques in The Magic City to find them. 1. Fab’rik. Dream closet alert!...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

After 25 years, AMC Summit 16 is getting a $5.1M facelift

Just in time for its 25th anniversary, the AMC Summit 16 is about to get a major facelift. Earlier this week, The Bama Buzz, Bham Now’s sister publication, reported in its weekly construction update, plans to renovate the popular multiplex at The Summit. According to Southern Exposure Information, a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
280living.com

Chelsea couple fulfills winery dreams

After spending time in the wine trails of north Georgia, Chelsea residents Lee and Lisa Moffett decided to open their own winery when the opportunity unexpectedly presented itself. “I remember sitting out enjoying wine at Crane Creek Vineyards in Young Harris, Georgia, and looking out over the vineyard which one...
CHELSEA, AL
Bham Now

9 new Birmingham businesses, including Adiõs bar

Birmingham, it’s a new week and we have nine businesses for you to get excited about. From a classy cocktail bar to a flower shop, there are many new spots for you to look forward to and visit in The Magic City. 1. Adiõs | Downtown. It’s official,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

