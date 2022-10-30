Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
USPS Suspends Service In This Area
4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
Birmingham Detectives are 'Working Around the Clock' to Try to Stop Targeted Robberies of Hispanic & Latino Community
Birmingham's Real Time Crime Center is Adding Additional New Technology to Stay 'One Step Ahead' of Criminals
Bham Now
BREAKING: Mayor Woodfin commits to building family fun center at Birmingham CrossPlex by 2024 [PHOTOS]
After meeting with 5 Points West Community leaders, Mayor Randall Woodfin announced on social media last night his commitment to build a city-owned family fun center on Birmingham CrossPlex property by 2024. Announcement. Here is the statement Mayor Woodfin released on his Facebook account:. “I’m excited to announce the construction...
Shelby Reporter
The holidays need to ho, ho, hold on
October is finally coming to an end and we are just two months shy of the new year. Kids will finish out this month, going door to door, asking the question trick or treating, and receiving piles upon piles of candy. But with all the spook-filled laughter filling the air, does anyone hear the faint sound of holiday cheer?
Bham Now
OPENING: Last Call Baking Co. announces soft launch—details here
Get excited dessert fans, Last Call Baking Co has announced the soft launch date of their new location. Keep reading to find out where and when you can check out the new shop. Last year, Chanah Willis, founder and baker of Last Call Baking, announced they’d be opening a brick and mortar. The growing bakery has been producing baked goods that can be only described as art. The bakery, which makes delicious treats like almond croissants and cinnamon rolls, sold its creations at local eateries like The General, Domestique and Daily Edition.
Bham Now
9 festive events to get your holiday shopping started this season
It is officially November, Birmingham! You know what that means, it’s time to start thinking about holiday shopping. No matter who is on your list this year, it never hurts to start checking it off early. Keep reading for nine shopping events around town to get you in the holiday spirit.
Bham Now
COMING SOON: everything you need to know about Birmingham’s newest active adult community for ages 55+
Overture Tributary, opening in January 2023, is creating a new way of living for ages 55+ with their maintenance-free, resort-inspired apartment homes. Want to learn more? Keep reading for everything you need to know about the new community. Opening in January 2023. When a larger home doesn’t make sense anymore,...
Bham Now
BREAKING: new furry friend hangout—Dogtopia—is coming to Urban Supply
Dogs and dog owners, get excited! Dogtopia, the ultimate destination for your four-legged friends, is officially coming to Urban Supply, a mixed-use development in Parkside. Keep reading to find out what they offer. All about Dogtopia. Brothers Carlton and Henson Millsop opened Alabama’s first Dogtopia in Homewood this fall, and...
Clanton Advertiser
Chilton venue opens cabin getaway
For over a decade, Starwood Farm II in Jemison has hosted weddings and special events. Located off Jemison’s Interstate 65, Exit 219 in the countryside, the rustic and peaceful atmosphere has hosted birthday parties, quinceañeras, family reunions and over 60 weddings. The 45-acre property was purchased by the...
First Look: Homewood Bagel Company Opens 2nd Location Friday on 15th Street
Homewood Bagel Company expanded their Birmingham-based business to Tuscaloosa, officially opening their second location on 15th Street Friday morning. As previously reported, owners Ginny and Joe Leavens began their company in 2019 and decided to expand to Tuscaloosa, which Ginny considers her second home. The bagel shop offers 18 made-from-scratch...
‘Twas the night before Halloween: Law enforcement share safety concerns to consider
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With Halloween night just around the corner, local law enforcement want to make sure children stay safe. Leeds Police Department Chief, Paul Irwin tells CBS42 when the costumes go on, kids often think they become invincible, but harmful threats are still present. Chief Irwin says there are several hazards like unsafe […]
280living.com
Randy Howell Hope Festival moves back to Chelsea
After a year at Veterans Park in Hoover, the King’s Home is moving its annual Randy Howell Hope Festival back to the King’s Home campus in Chelsea. Organizers decided the Chelsea campus had a more intimate feel and was more easily accessible to kids from the King’s Home, said Elishua Markham, the organization’s development director.
Bham Now
NEW California-based women’s fashion brand, Johnny Was, opened at The Summit—learn more
Johnny Was, a California-based women’s fashion lifestyle brand, officially opened its first location in Alabama at The Summit. Keep reading for all the deets. Johnny Was, now open at The Summit, has been available and popular in fine department stores for over 30 years. The brand focuses on women’s clothing and accessories that celebrate a bohemian elegance and artisan detailing.
Bham Now
The history of Birmingham’s Edison Building [Photos]
Did you know that a historic Birmingham building was once owned by Thomas Edison’s Edison Electric Illuminating Company? We took a tour of the historic Edison Building in Downtown Birmingham to learn more. Birmingham’s Edison Building. Established in 1880 by famed inventor Thomas Edison, the Edison Electric Illuminating...
81st annual Magic City Classic parade: How to watch live, what to know if you go
It’s gameday. The 81st edition of the Magic City Classic is finally here. This afternoon at 2:30 p.m. the Alabama A&M University Bulldogs and the Alabama State University Hornets will face off in their historic gridiron rivalry at Birmingham’s Legion Field. The Magic City Classic Parade kicked off...
Bham Now
10 Birmingham native musicians we love + where to watch them play
What better way to support your hometown than watching and listening to these Birmingham native musicians? Whether it’s in a car, on a walk or while doing work—you’ll want to add these artists to your playlist. Keep reading to find out your new favorite singer. 1. Carver...
momcollective.com
Ultimate Guide to Ascension St. Vincent’s Hospital
Welcome to the Ultimate Guide to Ascension St. Vincent’s Hospital! Are you having a baby or planning on having a baby in Birmingham? Did you know that Ascension St. Vincent’s Birmingham has a long history of recognition, including being named the “Best Hospital to Have a Baby,” “Best Birthing Suites,” “Favorite Hospital,” and the Most Wired list for Hospitals and Health Networks? In this guide, we hope to showcase what makes Ascension St. Vincent’s a great choice when having a baby…
Bham Now
5 Birmingham boutiques for the coziest + cutest sweaters
The Birmingham air is getting chilly, so I’m ready to grab my pumpkin spice latte and bundle up. ‘Tis the season for warm sweaters to stay cozy in and we know of the best boutiques in The Magic City to find them. 1. Fab’rik. Dream closet alert!...
Bham Now
After 25 years, AMC Summit 16 is getting a $5.1M facelift
Just in time for its 25th anniversary, the AMC Summit 16 is about to get a major facelift. Earlier this week, The Bama Buzz, Bham Now’s sister publication, reported in its weekly construction update, plans to renovate the popular multiplex at The Summit. According to Southern Exposure Information, a...
280living.com
Chelsea couple fulfills winery dreams
After spending time in the wine trails of north Georgia, Chelsea residents Lee and Lisa Moffett decided to open their own winery when the opportunity unexpectedly presented itself. “I remember sitting out enjoying wine at Crane Creek Vineyards in Young Harris, Georgia, and looking out over the vineyard which one...
Bham Now
9 new Birmingham businesses, including Adiõs bar
Birmingham, it’s a new week and we have nine businesses for you to get excited about. From a classy cocktail bar to a flower shop, there are many new spots for you to look forward to and visit in The Magic City. 1. Adiõs | Downtown. It’s official,...
