NY Landquest: 5 acres Cabin with Private Lake in Campbell NY, see the slideshow
Imagine life on a 32 acre private lake for $54,999. Situated in the Tanglewood Lake Community is this secluded cabin ready to be made your own! Relax and enjoy the large deck off this unfinished cabin surrounded by trees. The 570 sq. ft. unfinished cabin has recently updated foundation pillars. This is a perfect weekend getaway or seasonal retreat that could be used as a year-round residence. An ideal location for the outdoor enthusiast featuring access to the 32 acre private lake for kayaking, fishing, and boating with non-combustion engines.
How to apply for HEAP
ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- As of today, applications are now live for those wanting to apply for the Home Energy Assistance Program, known as ‘HEAP.’ HEAP provides up to 976 dollars to low to middle-income households and senior citizens. The program is funded by the federal government. Last winter, almost two million benefits were issued, which […]
Elmira leaf pickup dates and guidelines
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Elmira has announced the beginning of leaf pickup throughout the City and guidelines for homeowners to make sure their lawns are clean. The City announced that lead pickup will start on November 14, 2022 and will end on December 22. Until it starts and through November 26, leaves […]
Lawrence “Larry” J. Muscato, 76, Bolivar
Lawrence “Larry” J. Muscato, of Bolivar, New York, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022, at Roswell Park after a short illness. He was born on August 28, 1946, in Jamestown, NY. He was the son of the late James and Mabel Rose Muscato. He was a 1965...
Club 57 closes in Hornell
Landmark restaurant on Seneca Street shuts down abruptly. After a few months of great specials and a visit from former Buffalo Bills player Glenn Parker for a signing, the popular Hornell restaurant has closed. A Facebook post on Monday simply said “We are very sorry to announce that Club 57...
Alfred State Police Officer Joe Histed helps organize Junior Fireman’s Camp
ALFRED, NY, October 31, 2022 – Alfred State College University Police Officer Joe Histed was instrumental in putting together the Allegany County Junior Fireman’s Camp. The event was part of a Leadership Allegany project and he enlisted Dispatcher Jamie Dennis-Howe to assist with the event. Nine youth from...
Village of Wellsville: Overnight parking ends November 1st
Wellsville Police wish to remind all Wellsville residents that beginning November 1st the village ordinance prohibits any parking on any Village Street between the hours of 2:00 am and 6:00 am. The restriction remains in effect through May 1st and is subject to a $30.00 fine.
NY Landquest: Wellsville home has heated garage, large pole barn, awesome views
Country Home with Garage and Barn on 32 acres in Wellsville NY. This well-maintained country home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths sitting on a poured concrete foundation featuring an open concept with several updates including a brand new roof. Enjoy the beautiful country setting from the wrap-around deck with pleasant views and a new retractable sun setter awning. Sitting next to the home is a two-story, 30 x 36 insulated garage. It has existing electric, water, and is set up for radiant heating. Down from the home, just off State Route 248, is the 40 x 60 pole barn.
1st Annual Jack-O'-Lantern Trail in Corning’s Gaffer District
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- As the Days of Incandescence draw to a close, many came out to Riverfront Park Saturday evening to walk along the Jack-O'-Lantern Trail. Many enjoyed food, live music, vendors, and walking tours being offered at the start of the trail. Roughly a dozen jack-o'-lanterns made up the trail and were judged in multiple categories, all a part of the Jack-O'-Lantern Contest. This was the first year Corning's Gaffer District brought the trail to Corning as part of the Days of Incandescence.
Fire crews respond to smoke detection in Wellsboro High School
Reprinted with permission from First News NowWellsboro, Pa. — Wellsboro fire crews and Wellsboro Police responded to the Wellsboro High School Monday morning after smoke triggered an automatic fire alarm.The cause of the smoke was said to have been operating equipment used in the janitor's closet.Responders arrived around 10:55 a.m. to the location at 225 Nichols. Upon arrival, students were being evacuated from the building. An engine and ladder truck was requested to the scene as light smoke was visible near a loading dock at...
New details on Applebee’s fire, reopening date
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials are providing more details on the fire at the Big Flats Applebee’s earlier this month and a tentative timeline of when the popular restaurant will reopen. Big Flats Fire Department Chief David Saltsman told 18 News that, based on the preliminary investigation, fire officials determined the October 23 blaze […]
Meet Oaklyn, WENY's SPCA Pet of the Week!
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Meet Oaklyn, WENY's Pet of the Week from the Chemung County Humane Society and SPCA!. Oaklyn is a five-year-old female terrier, Jack Russell/mix who is intelligent and independent, but very food motivated. Oaklyn is picky about the canine company she chooses to keep. She is a hard no to cats. Oaklyn is shy and is choosy with the people she interacts with, children 10 and older would be preferable.
Flashback: Wellsville Regional News October 31
Michael T. Baldwin looks back on 31 years ago today. October 31st holds bittersweet memories for me. It was at 6 p.m. on that day 31 years ago that WJQZ radio in Wellsville was sold. It was Allegany County’s first commercial FM radio station…created, in part, by a kid that was voted the shyest senior of the Wellsville senior class of 1980. It seems like a lifetime ago. Some people purchase radio stations – I created one from a blank sheet of paper. I designed the format and with no formal training, and designed the building.
Bradford Township Wildfire
A wildfire destroyed over 11 acres in Bradford Township Sunday afternoon. Township firefighters were dispatched shortly after 1 PM to a location on Lang Maid Lane, and arrived to find a rapidly-spreading wildfire. Mutual aid was provided by Derrick City, Rew, Lewis Run, Corydon Township, Lafayette Township, Smethport, Port Allegany...
Vaccination clinics in Allegany County
Information on upcoming polio and influenza clinics. Belmont, N.Y. – New York State has recently seen an increase in Polio cases in people that are unvaccinated or those that have not completed the series. The Allegany County Department of Health can help to make sure you and your family are up-to-date on your Polio Vaccines. Help us keep Allegany County healthy! Polio is a serious and life-threatening disease. Polio is very contagious, and a person can spread the virus even if they are not sick or experiencing symptoms. The Poliovirus enters the body through the mouth, usually from hands contaminated with the stool of an infected person. Respiratory and oral-to-oral transmission through saliva may also occur.
Deadly crash in Cattaraugus County involving Cuba teen, GoFundMe established
Counselors will ready to help students cope with tragedy. Police continue to investigate a deadly crash that happened on Saturday that involved a student from Allegany County. Here is a statement from the Cuba-Rushford School District:. On Saturday, October 29th, there was a car accident that resulted in one CRCS...
17-Year-Old Dies In Weekend Vehicle-Crash
MACHAS, NY (WNY News Now) – A 17-year-old girl died over the weekend following a vehicle-crash in Cattaraugus County. The single-vehicle accident happened on Saturday just after 10:30 p.m. in the Town of Machas. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene and two other victims are listed in...
This Week in Wine Country: Radisson Hotel Corning to become Doubletree
CORNING, NY (WENY) -- This week in wine country, sponsored by Finger Lakes Wine Country, we are learning about the new Doubletree Hotel coming to Corning. Some changes include renovation in the lobby, a refreshed ballroom and restaurant. When you come to Doubletree in Corning you can look forward to...
Updates on fatal accident in Cuba on Saturday October 29, GoFundMe for survivor is up
Family of Cole Delude explains injuries, asks for help. Last night, a report my Michael T. Baldwin broke the horrible news. A nightmare scenario for Cuba NY had unfolded, a car with young adults had crashed into a tree and one student lost her life. Cole Delude barely escaped death at the scene and still is faced with an uphill battle to recover from the crash. His mother Heather wrote the words that all parents shudder to think about:
