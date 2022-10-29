Read full article on original website
wildcatsports.com
Wildcats to Face Nanooks, #6 Seawolves in Last Regular Season Road Trip
ELLENSBURG, Wash. - As the regular season reaches its final weeks, the Central Washington University volleyball team will travel up to Alaska to face the Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks and the #6 Alaska Anchorage Seawolves. The Nanooks and Wildcats will clash on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 8:00 p.m. UAF owns a...
wildcatsports.com
Volk Named LSC Defensive Player of the Week
ELLENSBURG, Wash. - Safety Tanner Volk of the Central Washington University football team received the Lone Star Conference Defensive Player of the Week award for his performance in Saturday's 23-19 upset over #20 Texas A&M-Kingsville. Against the Javelinas, Volk led the CWU defense with a team-high 12 total tackles, including...
historylink.org
Everett News editor James Connella shoots and kills citizen Ole Nelson on October 10, 1898.
On October 10, 1898, at about 7 p.m., a fight breaks out in downtown Everett between James Wright Connella (1859-1939), editor of the Everett News, and Ole Nelson (1861-1898), a wood and coal dealer. Shouting leads to a scuffle, Nelson reportedly knocking Connella to the ground. Connella pulls his revolver, shoots Nelson in the groin, and the wound soon proves fatal. Nelson is taken upstairs to a room in the Commercial Hotel and then to Everett Hospital, where he dies at 12:30 a.m. on October 11. At issue is an editorial written by Connella, personally accusing Nelson of taking down a photo of Democratic U. S. Congressman J. Hamilton Lewis (1863-1939) when the Republican convention met in Everett in September 1898.
It’s been snowing in Whatcom’s mountains. When will the ski area open?
Weather has been playing “some tricks and some treats,” Mt. Baker Ski Area officials said.
shorelineareanews.com
Ferry reservations open November 1
Vehicle reservations for winter season (January 1 to March 25, 2023) on the Anacortes/San Juan Islands or Port Townsend / Coupeville routes will be available at 7am Tuesday, November 1, 2022. For the Anacortes / San Juan Islands runs, another batch of reservations will be released two weeks before each...
Yakima Herald Republic
WA Building Code Council may allow gas or electricity to power required heat pumps
After much debate, a proposal to require heating systems and water heaters in new homes be powered exclusively by electricity rather than natural gas may be dropped from new Washington state construction rules. The natural gas vs. electricity issue dominated the roughly one hour of discussion on new residential buildings’...
ifiberone.com
Intoxicated Wenatchee man charged with vehicular homicide after crashing, and then being crashed into, near Snoqualmie Pass
SNOQUALMIE -- Troopers say 37-year-old Casey Jordan of Wenatchee faces a vehicular homicide charge after causing a wreck on I-90 just east of Snoqualmie Pass early Sunday. Troopers say an intoxicated Jordan was going east on I-90 at around 2:42 a.m. when he lost control of his Subaru and rolled, coming to rest in one of the lanes.
Flood advisories in effect for several western Washington counties
MASON COUNTY, Wash. — Heavy rainfall over the weekend prompted flood advisories for parts of western Washington Monday morning. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Flash Flood Watch for the west slopes of the north central Cascades and passes near the Bolt Creek Fire burn scar in Snohomish and King counties until Monday evening. The burn scar is near US 2, and the watch includes the city of Darrington.
Timber sale is on despite conservationists’ concern for this storm-damaged legacy forest
The section of Whatcom County forest is about 40 acres of land, with trees aged 80-109 years old,
Whatcom man arrested on robbery charges related to an earlier shooting death in Bellingham
Man was found Monday waist-deep in a farmer’s manure bog.
Man fatally shot at Bellingham Halloween party identified
The man charged with shooting him remains in jail on a $5 million appearance bond.
whatcom-news.com
Details released about Monday’s search for a subject near Slater Road
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department (BPD) Lieutenant Claudia Murphy provided Whatcom News with the following information regarding why there was a large multi-agency law enforcement presence on and around Slater Road east of Haxton Way after 1pm on Monday, October 31st. According to Murphy, probable cause had been...
Western Front
BRIEF: Poet and performer Wo Chan comes to Western
Poet, drag queen and now author, Wo Chan, is visiting Western Washington University on Monday, Oct. 31, in the Multicultural Center to talk about their first book, “Togetherness.”. Chan has been writing poetry for 12 years, but this is their first published book. They said it’s about their life,...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Expect wave after wave of rainstorms to hit Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, October 23, 2022—The National Weather Service forecasts rainstorms throughout Snohomish County with no little to no chance of sun this week. According to AccuWeather, “a dip in the jet stream and a storm pushing into the Northwest on Monday will set the stage for wave after wave of storms to push through the area.”
Police looking for park vandals after weekend damage in Whatcom County
Repairs and cleanup are estimated to cost about $3,000.
‘Best BBQ I’ve had in Bellingham.’ The best BBQ in Whatcom County from our reader poll
The local restaurant you voted as having the best BBQ is known for its brisket, pulled pork and burgers.
myeverettnews.com
Everett Firefighters Knock Down Outbuilding Fire In Pinehurst Neighborhood
About 7:00 AM Monday morning Everett firefighters were called to a report of flames coming from an outbuilding in the 6500 block of Wetmore in central Everett. Engine 5 arrived to find a fully involved shed fire which they were able to quickly knock down. An investigator was called to try and determine the cause. There were no injuries.
Washington lawmakers decline comment on abortion rallies ethics complaint
(The Center Square) — Eleven Washington lawmakers have declined to comment on an ethics complaint alleging that they illegally used public resources to organize and conduct campaign events under the guise of press conferences. The events in question took place on June 25 at the state capitol and on...
Bellingham police search for suspects after weekend shooting
Officers responded to reported shots fired late Friday night.
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Legendary rocker, hunter Ted Nugent weighs in on Leavenworth bear attack
The phone has barely stopped ringing for local wildlife expert Tom Nelson since he blamed “woke politics” for a Leavenworth park bear attack that sent one woman to the hospital last weekend. Now, fresh off several network TV news appearances for his outspoken comments, Nelson – who hosts...
