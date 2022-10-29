ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowlett, TX

Three students detained after loaded gun used in assault at Rowlett High School, police say

By Aria Jones The Dallas Morning News


 3 days ago



Authorities recovered a loaded gun at Rowlett High School on Friday and detained three students after another student reported being assaulted on campus, police say.

About 10:50 a.m., the student reported the assault to Rowlett police assigned as resource officers at the school in the 4700 block of President George Bush Highway, police said.

Denton, TX
