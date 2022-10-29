ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Settlement, TX

17-year-old shoots 14-year-old with AR-15-style rifle in White Settlement, police say

By Isabella Volmert The Dallas Morning News
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago

A 17-year-old was arrested Friday after he shot a 14-year-old with an AR-15-style rifle in White Settlement, police say.

Mason Stopps of Fort Worth was booked into the Tarrant County jail on a charge of aggravated assault. His bail was set at $75,000, and it was not clear whether he had an attorney.

