17-year-old shoots 14-year-old with AR-15-style rifle in White Settlement, police say

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Two people were hospitalized Sunday night after a man allegedly pulled a gun on police officers, who returned fire. No officers were hurt.A Dallas Police Department spokesperson said at about 6:15 p.m. on Oct. 30, officers responded to a call from the 3400 block of Metropolitan Avenue.A caller reported that two men were in an argument and that one of them had pulled out a gun.When police arrived, they quickly located the man and began to approach him. The man then allegedly pulled a gun out of his pants and pointed it at officers, firing at least one shot.Officers returned fire, striking the man, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A bystander was also hit by the gunfire. It remains unclear who fired the shot that hit that person, who was reported to be in stable condition.Dallas police said that the district attorney is investigating and will determine whether or not to file charges. Their investigation is ongoing as well.Note: A previous version of this article said that the bystander was injured by officers' gunfire. This post has been updated to reflect that it remains unclear who fired that shot that injured the person.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO