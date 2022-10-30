UFC Fight Night 213 video: Tresean Gore puts Josh Fremd to sleep with nasty guillotine choke
Tresean Gore notched his first octagon win in devastating fashion at UFC Fight Night 213.
Gore (4-2 MMA, 1-2 UFC) choked Josh Fremd (9-4 MMA, 0-2 UFC) out cold at the 0:49 mark of Round 2 in their middleweight bout at the UFC Apex. He used a guillotine choke to get the job done.
Check out the replay of his finish below (via Twitter):
As Fremd was working for a single-leg takedown, Gore latched onto his neck and put on a tight squeeze with a particularly violent-looking finish. With the win, the Season 29 “Ultimate Fighter” alum snapped a two-fight skid.
Up-to-the-minute UFC Fight Night 213 results include:
- Tresean Gore def. Josh Fremd via technical submission (guillotine choke) – Round 2, 0:49
- Khalil Rountree def. Dustin Jacoby via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
- Cody Durden def. Carlos Mota via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
