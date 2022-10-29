ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WhatToWatch

SAS Rogue Heroes, about the start of SAS, among TV highlights tonight

By Lucy Buglass
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z9rbz_0irlHNOr00

On TV tonight, SAS Rogue Heroes kicks off, The Larkins welcomes a shy new arrival, Top Gear returns and Stanley Tucci continues to search for Italy. Here's what you shouldn't miss on TV tonight.

  • Our hand selected recommendations for what's on TV tonight include TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set
  • Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis
  • For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

SAS Rogue Heroes , 9 pm, BBC One

After his searing gangster saga came to an end after six series, Peaky Blinders creator Stephen Knight started looking for a new project and has found a cracker in this wartime drama about the creation of the Hereford-based Special Air Service – SAS.

Another tale packed with mavericks, rule-breakers and antiheroes, this six-parter follows three British soldiers who terrorised Hitler’s forces in the deserts of North Africa, with Alfie Allen, Connor Swindells and Jack O’Connell having a ball in the lead roles. The result is a rollicking tale that feels like a cross between Band of Brothers and Knight’s previous hit series, so buckle up! ★★★★★ SMA

The Larkins , 8 pm, ITV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27BHPo_0irlHNOr00

(Image credit: Objective Fiction / Genial Productions)

Things didn’t quite turn out as Primrose (Lydia Page) had hoped when she invited dishy new vicar Reverend Ian Candy ( Sanditon ’s Maxim Ays) to the Larkins’ big barbecue, as the cleric did a runner after finding himself in a romantic clinch! This week, Ma decides to play Cupid and invites Ian over for a romantic dinner with her daughter.

But will the shy new arrival be able to overcome his inhibitions and respond to Primrose’s advances? Elsewhere, Pop finds his old friend Fruity Pears setting up his fairground on the village green and he seems unconcerned by the legal challenge he faces. ★★★★ IM

Escape to the Chateau , 8 pm, Channel 4

The Chateau opens its doors once more after two years of closure. Dick and Angel are back in business with events and Christmas bookings. The couple reflect on the past seven years (and eight series!) and decide to throw a big thank-you party for those who have helped them on their journey. But first there is the job of unmasking a folly-like room from a tangle of ivy in the walled garden. ★★★ MC

Top Gear , 8 pm, BBC One

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2apS22_0irlHNOr00

(Image credit: BBC)

Freddie Flintoff dodges a bullet when a positive Covid test rules him out of a hair-raising challenge in Thailand, as Top Gear returns for a new run. While the ex-cricketer self-isolates, Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness are introduced to the sport of Formula Hmong, which involves hurtling down a steep slope on a wooden cart that you steer with your feet.

Elsewhere, they try a spot of pick-up truck racing as they journey from the southern beaches of Bangkok to a remote temple near the border of Laos, transporting hay bales and tiles along the way. A welcome return for the three amigos and their brand of motorised mayhem. ★★★★ IM

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy , 8.20 pm, BBC2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X4luf_0irlHNOr00

(Image credit: Matt Holyoak/CNN)

This episode is a very personal one for Stanley Tucci, as he’s visiting Calabria, the birthplace of all four of his grandparents, who emigrated to America with nothing but the clothes on their backs. The mountains and the coastline are stunning, but the region has problems with poverty and parts of it are dominated by the ’Ndrangheta, the Calabrian mafia, although Stanley meets a co-operative of farmers who are fighting back.

His parents join him to visit some relatives, where they’re greeted like long-lost family, which, of course, they are. ★★★★ JP

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The Devil's Hour, Prime Video

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kbcOs_0irlHNOr00

Peter Capaldi stars in this tense thriller. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Social worker Lucy Chambers springs awake at 3.33 am every morning – a time known as the ‘devil’s hour’. In this nail-biting six-part thriller with a supernatural edge, Jessica Raine plays Lucy, a haunted and overburdened mother who has recently separated from her husband. Lucy is also struggling with the demands of caring for her schizophrenic mother and her troubled eight-year-old, Isaac, who she takes to see a child psychiatrist (Meera Syal). Meanwhile, a murder is being investigated by DI Ravi Dhillon (Nikesh Patel) and DS Holness (Alex Ferns), one with bizarre links to Lucy’s visions and connected to a murder-obsessed stranger, Gideon, played by Peter Capaldi. SMA

Best film on TV tonight

His House , 10:45 pm, BBC Two

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kxR5B_0irlHNOr00

(Image credit: BBC Film)

A fascinating blend of the African supernatural and western haunted-house tropes, director Remi Weekes’ chiller throws a traumatised South Sudan refugee couple Bol ( Gangs of London ’s Sope Dirisu) and Rial (Wunmi Mosaku) onto a bleak, unforgiving British council estate.

The bitter cultural divide threatens to engulf them, as the house itself seems to want shot of them, but Bol is desperate to make a go of it, refusing to acknowledge the real as well as an increasingly paranormal danger enclosing him and his wife. Weekes’ movie crams in the social issues, but successfully maintains a balancing act between politics and horror, making for a refreshingly different take on the ghost story. ★★★★ NP

Live Sport

  • Live Men's Rugby League World Cup: Samoa v France (Kick-off 5.00pm), BBC Two
  • Premier League: Manchester United v West Ham United (Kick-off 4.15pm), Sky Sports Main Event

Don't miss SAS: Rogue Heroes on TV tonight to learn all about the creation of the Hereford-based Special Air Service.

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide .

Happy viewing!

Comments / 0

Related
TV Fanatic

Becoming Elizabeth Canceled at Starz

Queen Elizabeth I's teenage years will no longer be charted at Starz. Deadline has revealed the premium cabler has canceled the Alicia von Rittberg series after just one season. The series launched in the U.S. and Starz territories around the globe in June. Reviews were decent, but Starz hadn't been...
Cheryl E Preston

Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess

Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
BGR.com

Netflix just renewed one of Peacock’s best shows

One of Peacock’s best originals is coming back for a third season, but you can’t watch it on Peacock. In a truly shocking turn of events, Netflix has picked up the Peacock comedy series Girls5eva for a third season. NBCUniversal never made a public announcement, but Deadline reports that the company decided to cancel the show after its second season ended in June. But now it’s coming back on a different streaming service.
KISS 106

Everything New on HBO Max in November

Well, the bad news is House of the Dragon is over for now. The hit show will return to HBO Max with a second season (and probably a lot more) down the line, but Season 1 is in the books. So if you’re looking to make the most of your HBO Max subscription in November without new episodes of HotD, here’s what to know.
TEXAS STATE
Variety

CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov

Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
ETOnline.com

The Best New TV Shows and Movies to Watch on Hulu in November 2022

This month, Hulu is saying goodbye to old favorites and saying hello to new TV series and movies. November is full of premieres you won't want to miss, including the new true-crime series, Welcome to Chippendales and the Jesse Eisenberg-led Fleishman is in Trouble. If you're searching for what to start streaming next, it's time to check out Hulu.
Deadline

‘Polite Society’ Release Date: ‘We Are Lady Parts’ Creator Nida Manzoor Makes Feature Directorial Debut With Action-Comedy For Focus Features

Focus Features has announced that it will release We Are Lady Parts creator Nida Manzoor’s feature directorial debut Polite Society in U.S. theaters on April 28, 2023. The action-comedy will be released internationally by Universal Pictures International, with its UK debut set for April 7, 2023. Polite Society follows martial artist-in-training Ria Khan, who believes she must save her older sister Lena from her impending marriage. After enlisting the help of her friends, Ria attempts to pull off the most ambitious of all wedding heists in the name of independence and sisterhood. Related Story ‘Spinning Gold’, About Casablanca Records Rise & Fall, Sets...
Collider

'The Last of Us' Sets January Premiere Date on HBO

Finally, HBO has set a release date for its upcoming video game adaptation series The Last of Us. After having a fantastic year with House of the Dragon and Euphoria the streamer is looking out to start the new year on a high note. Fans will start the post-apocalyptical journey with Joel and Ellie early next year in January 2023, the network has announced. The series is based on Naughty Dog’s critically acclaimed video game with a huge fan base and is highly anticipated.
Variety

Netflix Orders Six New Natural History Documentary Shows, Including Morgan Freeman-Narrated ‘Our Universe’ (TV News Roundup)

Netflix has announced six upcoming natural history documentary series, starting with “Our Universe,” narrated by Morgan Freeman, on November 22. The shows all focus on different aspects of the natural world, from an expansive look into the universe’s origins, to life on planet Earth and how its oceans operate and exist. Additional new series include a continuation of 2019’s “Our Planet” with “Our Planet II,” and natural historian David Attenborough is once again slated to narrate the new series. Netflix said that more than 100 million households have watched the original “Our Planet” since it was released in April 2019. The six...
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy