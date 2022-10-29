SAS Rogue Heroes, about the start of SAS, among TV highlights tonight

On TV tonight, SAS Rogue Heroes kicks off, The Larkins welcomes a shy new arrival, Top Gear returns and Stanley Tucci continues to search for Italy. Here's what you shouldn't miss on TV tonight.

Our hand selected recommendations for what's on TV tonight include TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

SAS Rogue Heroes , 9 pm, BBC One

After his searing gangster saga came to an end after six series, Peaky Blinders creator Stephen Knight started looking for a new project and has found a cracker in this wartime drama about the creation of the Hereford-based Special Air Service – SAS.

Another tale packed with mavericks, rule-breakers and antiheroes, this six-parter follows three British soldiers who terrorised Hitler’s forces in the deserts of North Africa, with Alfie Allen, Connor Swindells and Jack O’Connell having a ball in the lead roles. The result is a rollicking tale that feels like a cross between Band of Brothers and Knight’s previous hit series, so buckle up! ★★★★★ SMA

The Larkins , 8 pm, ITV

(Image credit: Objective Fiction / Genial Productions)

Things didn’t quite turn out as Primrose (Lydia Page) had hoped when she invited dishy new vicar Reverend Ian Candy ( Sanditon ’s Maxim Ays) to the Larkins’ big barbecue, as the cleric did a runner after finding himself in a romantic clinch! This week, Ma decides to play Cupid and invites Ian over for a romantic dinner with her daughter.

But will the shy new arrival be able to overcome his inhibitions and respond to Primrose’s advances? Elsewhere, Pop finds his old friend Fruity Pears setting up his fairground on the village green and he seems unconcerned by the legal challenge he faces. ★★★★ IM

Escape to the Chateau , 8 pm, Channel 4

The Chateau opens its doors once more after two years of closure. Dick and Angel are back in business with events and Christmas bookings. The couple reflect on the past seven years (and eight series!) and decide to throw a big thank-you party for those who have helped them on their journey. But first there is the job of unmasking a folly-like room from a tangle of ivy in the walled garden. ★★★ MC

Top Gear , 8 pm, BBC One

(Image credit: BBC)

Freddie Flintoff dodges a bullet when a positive Covid test rules him out of a hair-raising challenge in Thailand, as Top Gear returns for a new run. While the ex-cricketer self-isolates, Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness are introduced to the sport of Formula Hmong, which involves hurtling down a steep slope on a wooden cart that you steer with your feet.

Elsewhere, they try a spot of pick-up truck racing as they journey from the southern beaches of Bangkok to a remote temple near the border of Laos, transporting hay bales and tiles along the way. A welcome return for the three amigos and their brand of motorised mayhem. ★★★★ IM

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy , 8.20 pm, BBC2

(Image credit: Matt Holyoak/CNN)

This episode is a very personal one for Stanley Tucci, as he’s visiting Calabria, the birthplace of all four of his grandparents, who emigrated to America with nothing but the clothes on their backs. The mountains and the coastline are stunning, but the region has problems with poverty and parts of it are dominated by the ’Ndrangheta, the Calabrian mafia, although Stanley meets a co-operative of farmers who are fighting back.

His parents join him to visit some relatives, where they’re greeted like long-lost family, which, of course, they are. ★★★★ JP

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The Devil's Hour, Prime Video

Peter Capaldi stars in this tense thriller. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Social worker Lucy Chambers springs awake at 3.33 am every morning – a time known as the ‘devil’s hour’. In this nail-biting six-part thriller with a supernatural edge, Jessica Raine plays Lucy, a haunted and overburdened mother who has recently separated from her husband. Lucy is also struggling with the demands of caring for her schizophrenic mother and her troubled eight-year-old, Isaac, who she takes to see a child psychiatrist (Meera Syal). Meanwhile, a murder is being investigated by DI Ravi Dhillon (Nikesh Patel) and DS Holness (Alex Ferns), one with bizarre links to Lucy’s visions and connected to a murder-obsessed stranger, Gideon, played by Peter Capaldi. SMA

Best film on TV tonight

His House , 10:45 pm, BBC Two

(Image credit: BBC Film)

A fascinating blend of the African supernatural and western haunted-house tropes, director Remi Weekes’ chiller throws a traumatised South Sudan refugee couple Bol ( Gangs of London ’s Sope Dirisu) and Rial (Wunmi Mosaku) onto a bleak, unforgiving British council estate.

The bitter cultural divide threatens to engulf them, as the house itself seems to want shot of them, but Bol is desperate to make a go of it, refusing to acknowledge the real as well as an increasingly paranormal danger enclosing him and his wife. Weekes’ movie crams in the social issues, but successfully maintains a balancing act between politics and horror, making for a refreshingly different take on the ghost story. ★★★★ NP

Live Sport

Live Men's Rugby League World Cup: Samoa v France (Kick-off 5.00pm), BBC Two

Samoa v France (Kick-off 5.00pm), BBC Two Premier League: Manchester United v West Ham United (Kick-off 4.15pm), Sky Sports Main Event

Don't miss SAS: Rogue Heroes on TV tonight to learn all about the creation of the Hereford-based Special Air Service.

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide .

Happy viewing!