LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WATCH: ESPN releases full video of Michigan Stadium tunnel incident
More is coming out about the postgame events at the Big House...
Kansas basketball coaches suspended amid recruiting investigation
Kansas suspended Jayhawks men's basketball coach Bill Self and top assistant Kurtis Townsend for the first four games of the upcoming NCAA season, the school confirmed on Wednesday.
With Chase Cota’s availability up in the air, Oregon’s WR depth gets chance to shine
At the moment, it’s technically unclear whether or not Oregon Ducks wide receiver Chase Cota will be taking the field on Saturday as the team lines up against the Colorado Buffaloes for a 12:30 p.m. PT kick-off on ESPN. As someone who covers the team, though, if I were to read the room and give you my opinion on the matter, Cota will not be playing, and likely will not be traveling to Boulder either. The veteran transfer WR from UCLA went down with an apparent knee injury last week against California in the first half and returned to the sideline...
LSU vs. Alabama: Five things to know about the Crimson Tide in Week 10
Following the release of the College Football Playoff Rankings, LSU hosting Alabama has now become a top-10 matchup. It’ll be a night game under the lights in Death Valley and should be one of the better environments LSU has produced since Joe Burrow was on campus. However, the Crimson Tide are no strangers to crowd noise and have survived hostile environments in Baton Rouge before.
