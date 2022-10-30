1 November 2022 01:32 p.m. ​All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Newmont Corporation in the third quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of 27 cents per share, 33 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 60 cents. Profits of 36 cents per share were anticipated by the fifteen analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from 20 cents to 62 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of 36 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $2.63 billion, which is lower than the estimated $2.85 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the gold peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Fourteen analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week one analyst has revised an earnings estimate upward and one analyst has revised an earnings estimate downward. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $2.63 billion from $2.9 billion in the same quarter last year.​ * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.63​ 0.46 Missed Mar. 31 2022 0.71 0.69 Missed Dec. 31 2021 0.77 0.78 Beat​ Sep. 30 2021 0.74 0.60 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 1 at 01:32 p.m.

