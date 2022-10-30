Read full article on original website
Kalkine: Why is Coinbase CEO predicting Bitcoin to become a flight-to-safety asset?
The CEO of Coinbase, Brian Armstrong has said that Bitcoin will become a flight-to-safety asset within the next ten years. Watch this report for the latest happenings in the crypto space.
Social Security update: Direct check payment worth $1,681 to be sent out to millions in nine days
Millions of United States residents will receive direct payments of roughly $1,681 in nine days for those whose birthday falls between the first and 10th of each month.
Kalkine: Can Bitcoin replace gold anytime soon?
Can Bitcoin be compared to a tangible item like gold? Some proponents of Bitcoin have gone as far as suggesting that it can even replace gold. For ages, the precious and one of the costliest metals, gold, has drawn the interest of investors. The value of gold has also appreciated over the longer term, which compels many investors to view it as a safe haven.
Kalkine Media lists earnings of tech giants. Here’s how they performed
Cloud segment revenue of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) rose 24 per cent YoY in Q1 FY23. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) noted a six per cent YoY growth in its Q3 FY22 revenue. Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) revenue fell four per cent YoY in Q3 FY22. The US market came...
AMD shares rise as chip demand from data centers cushions PC slowdown
(Reuters) -Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc snatched more market share in the lucrative data center business from rival Intel Corp in the third quarter, drawing praise from Wall Street analysts on Wednesday. Its shares surged more than 3% in early trading as growth in demand for chips used in server...
Why are Core Lithium (ASX:CXO) shares up over 4% today?
Core Lithium’s shares were trading at AU$1.45 each, up 4.33% on ASX at 12.39 PM AEDT. Sectorally, materials was one of the best performing sectors. On 31 October, the company shared its quarterly activities report for the three months ended 30 September 2022. Shares of Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO)...
What's pushing ASX higher ahead of interest rate decisions? | Kalkine Media
The Australian sharemarket traded in a green territory. As of 31 Oct, 10:23 AM Sydney time the ASX200 was up, gaining 0.98 per cent. Meanwhile ASX All Ordinaries was also up, gaining 1.06 per cent. On the other hand, the volatility index, the A-VIX is sharply lower today, dropping 9.66 per cent. Watch this video for the latest Australian Market Commentary, Stock Market News, Business News and more.
What drove Pushpay’s (ASX:PPH) shares 8% higher today?
Sixth Street and BGH Capital signed an agreement to buy all Pushpay Holdings’ shares. The cash price for Pushpay shares will be NZ$1.34 per share. Pushpay’s share price rose over 8% on ASX today. Pushpay Holdings Limited’s (ASX:PPH) shares were trading higher on Monday despite no major news...
Why is Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO) trading higher today?
Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO) and certain shareholders of Turquoise Hill have finally reached an agreement regarding the acquisition of remaining shares of Turquoise Hill. Rio has reconfirmed that CA$43 per Turquoise Hill share proposal is best and final. Post the update, RIO shares were seen trading higher on the ASX. Rio...
What is happening with Yancoal’s (ASX:YAL) shares lately?
Yancoal’s share price was quoted 2.325% lower, at AU$5.040 apiece, on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) today. Meanwhile, the S&P/ASX 200 Energy sector was quoted 0.41% higher. Shares of Australian coal producer Yancoal Australia Limited (ASX:YAL) opened today’s trading session on a negative note on the Australian Stock Exchange...
KRTX vs RETA: Which biotech stock to explore in November?
Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) posted a net loss of US$ 64.9 million in Q2 2022. RETA stock surged by over 24 per cent YTD. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of US$ 1.18 billion. Biotech stocks are generally volatile, and when coupled with a tumultuous market, it becomes a double whammy....
Commvault Systems Inc reports results for the quarter ended in September - Earnings Summary
* Commvault Systems Inc reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 57 cents per share for the quarter ended in September. The mean expectation of seven analysts for the quarter was for earnings of 50 cents per share. * Revenue rose 8.1% to $192.22 million from a year ago; analysts expected $186.56 million. * Commvault Systems Inc's reported EPS for the quarter was 10 cents. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * Commvault Systems Inc shares had risen by 14.8% this quarter and lost 11.7% so far this year. * The company reported quarterly net income of $4.52 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Commvault Systems Inc is $69.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 3 "strong buy" or "buy," 5 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 1 at 01:31 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.50 0.57 Beat Jun. 30 2022 0.63 0.64 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.64 0.75 Beat Dec. 31 2021 0.65 0.67 Beat.
Winsome’s (ASX:WR1) share price skyrockets 53%; here’s why
Winsome’s shares rose over 50% on Wednesday. Winsome has four hard-rock Lithium assets in Quebec. Shares of Winsome Resources Limited (ASX:WR1) on Wednesday (2 November 2022) surged 53% higher on ASX. At 12:48 PM AEDT, the shares were spotted trading 53.85% higher at AU$0.80 apiece. Including today’s gain, Winsome...
Why EML’s (ASX:EML) share price fell 26% on ASX today
EML declared to temporarily cease onboarding any new customer, agent, and distributor to its UK-based subsidiary, Prepaid Financial Services. This decision was driven by a few concerns raised by Financial Conduct Authority. EML’s share price fell 26% on ASX at 10:57 AM AEDT today. EML Payments Limited (ASX:EML) on...
Kalkine: Which ASX-listed financial stocks are trending in the opening trade today?
Today, the ASX200 has added 5.2 points, or 0.1%, in the opening minutes of trade. On Tuesday, November 1, at 10:27 AM AEDT, the benchmark index was up, gaining 0.20% and crossing above its 125-day moving average. Watch this video for the latest Australian Market Commentary, Stock Market News, Business News and more.
Here’s how much Rex Minerals’ (ASX:RXM) shares have gained today
Rex Minerals was trading 24% higher at 11 AM AEDT on ASX today. The company’s cash and cash equivalent stood at AU$36.5 million, as of 30 September 2022. Rex owns 100% of its flagship asset – the Hillside Copper-Gold Project. Shares of ASX-listed gold and copper explorer Rex...
EML Payments (ASX:EML) shares zoom over 33%, here's why
EML Payments’ shares were trading 33.33% higher at AU$0.54 each on the ASX at 2.49 PM AEDT today (1 November). This might be because of the overall technology sector, which was up 0.75% at 3.00 PM AEDT. Yesterday, the company shared an update on its regulatory matters. ASX-listed software...
Kalkine : Which Canadian stocks to watch for a long term financial journey? | Kalkine Media
Entering the stock market is a long-term journey, which is why Investors look for steady growth and income from their securities. In this segment we explore six Canadian dividend stocks along to keep your eye on at the moment.
Newmont Corporation <NEM>: Profits of 27 cents announced for third quarter
1 November 2022 01:32 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Newmont Corporation in the third quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of 27 cents per share, 33 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 60 cents. Profits of 36 cents per share were anticipated by the fifteen analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from 20 cents to 62 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of 36 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $2.63 billion, which is lower than the estimated $2.85 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the gold peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Fourteen analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week one analyst has revised an earnings estimate upward and one analyst has revised an earnings estimate downward. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $2.63 billion from $2.9 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.63 0.46 Missed Mar. 31 2022 0.71 0.69 Missed Dec. 31 2021 0.77 0.78 Beat Sep. 30 2021 0.74 0.60 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 1 at 01:32 p.m.
Uber Technologies Inc <UBER.K>: Losses of 61 cents announced for third quarter
1 November 2022 01:32 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Uber Technologies Inc in the third quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -61 cents per share, 39 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -22 cents. Losses of -22 cents per share were anticipated by the thirty analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from $-1.45 to -6 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -22 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $8.34 billion, which is higher than the estimated $8.12 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the online services peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Thirty five analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week two analysts have revised earnings estimates upward and three analysts have revised earnings estimates downwards. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $8.34 billion from $4.85 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.26 -1.33 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.24 -0.18 Beat Dec. 31 2021 -0.35 -0.26 Beat Sep. 30 2021 -0.30 -0.22 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 1 at 01:32 p.m.
