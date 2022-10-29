Read full article on original website
Henry County Daily Herald
Stanford University is reviewing its safety procedures after a man was caught living illegally in dorms, school says
Stanford University is reviewing its safety procedures after a man was reportedly found illegally living on campus, the university said in a statement Tuesday. The man was "reported to be on campus several times since December of last year" but was most recently caught on October 27, according to Dee Mostofi, the external communications assistant vice president for the Northern California university.
