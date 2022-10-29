The city of Clinton will hold a Veterans Day program on Friday, November 11 at 1:00 pm. The program will be held at the train depot in downtown Clinton. “Veterans Day is a special day to recognize and honor those who have served our Country,” said Mayor Bob McLean. “Clinton has many Veterans among our residents, and we look forward to a program that will honor them and all who served.”

CLINTON, SC ・ 11 HOURS AGO