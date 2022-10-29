Read full article on original website
Sheila Kaye Kiser Cathcart - Woodruff
“Goodbyes are not forever. Goodbyes are not the end. They simply mean we’ll miss you, until we meet again.”. Sheila Kaye Kiser Cathcart, wife of Bobby Cathcart of Woodruff, SC, transitioned to eternal life peacefully the morning of Saturday, October 29th, 2022 with her loving family by her side at Prisma Health Laurens Memorial Hospital.
SSgt. James William (Bill) Tate - Clinton
SSgt. James William (Bill) Tate (US Army Retired), died Wednesday, 26 Oct 2022 at his home. Born on 25 Nov 1940 in Easley to James Robert and Avis Louise Tate (deceased), he was 81. He was predeceased by his wife, Carol Tate and two daughters, Kimberly Tate and Joya Humphreys,...
Merry Market Holiday Craft Fair returns to Laurens County Museum
The Magnolia Room at the Laurens County Museum will come alive for the season on November 25 and 26 at the “Merry Market at the Museum” Holiday Craft Fair. Craft vendors will have their wares on display Friday, November 25, from 5:00-8:00 PM, and Saturday, November 26, from 10:00 AM-2:00 PM.
Laurens County Library now offering Seed Library
The Laurens County Public Library recently announced the start of a Seed Library. This program will provide seeds to library patrons with active library cards in good standing. Seeds will be available only at the main library, located at 107 W. Main Street in Laurens, and are limited to 1 pack per patron per day.
Martin named Laurens County Touchdown Club Player of the Week
The Laurens County Touchdown Club announced that Jay Martin is the Player of the Week for games played on October 28. Martin is a senior offensive lineman for Clinton High School. The Red Devils defeated the Emerald Vikings 37–6 last Friday night on Senior Night at CHS. Clinton High will host Travelers Rest this Friday night at Wilder Stadium to begin the first round of the SCHSL AAA Playoffs.
City of Clinton to hold Veterans Day program
The city of Clinton will hold a Veterans Day program on Friday, November 11 at 1:00 pm. The program will be held at the train depot in downtown Clinton. “Veterans Day is a special day to recognize and honor those who have served our Country,” said Mayor Bob McLean. “Clinton has many Veterans among our residents, and we look forward to a program that will honor them and all who served.”
Arrest Report for November 1
Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence. Julie DeYoung – Gray Court (photo not available) -Public disorderly conduct.
Arrest Report for October 31
Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence. Richard Painter – Gray Court. -Contributing to the delinquency of a...
District 55 celebrates Read Aloud with a Child Week
Reading aloud supports literacy in classroom instruction. Reading aloud helps students develop early literacy skills, social skills, and life skills. It also supports the learning of students with significant cognitive disabilities. When reading aloud, unfamiliar words become familiar to students, and thus, reading aloud builds students’ vocabulary. Studies on reading...
