Nana Karen's Noodle House opens today in DanvilleThe Planking TravelerDanville, VA
Fairy Stone Park in Basset: You can find the cross shaped stones outside of the park areaCheryl E PrestonBassett, VA
God's Storehouse desires to feed 400 elementary school children in Danville who deal with food insecurityCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
WDBJ7.com
Bell wins, Chastain rides the wall to earn title race spots
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP/WDBJ) - Christopher Bell worked his way into NASCAR’s championship round the only way he could, winning at Martinsville Speedway to claim a spot in the finale. Bell will race Joey Logano, who entered Sunday’s race with his spot in the title race assured, Chase Elliott and...
Petty GMS Race Recap: Martinsville Speedway II
Ty Dillon, No. 42 US Space Force Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “Today was a really tough outing for our No. 42 race team at Martinsville. Qualifying near the back didn’t do us any favors, and having to start that deep really made us a sitting duck to be lapped early on. We fought some handling challenges throughout the day, and Chad (Norris, crew chief) and the guys took some big swings at it, but unfortunately our race got cut short due to an issue with the brakes. It was a great experience to represent all of the US Space Force on our Camaro this weekend. We’ve got one more race as a group together next weekend in Phoenix and I know everyone is going to try to end the season on a high note.”
Two McMichael High School football players involved in car crash in Stokes County
MAYODAN, N.C. — Two McMichael football players are out for the rest of the season. They won't be at the playoffs after getting involved in a car crash on Highway 311 Saturday night. WFMY News 2's Jaelen Gilkey spoke with McMichael's head football coach as they prepare for their...
North Carolina Man's 'Heart Was Racing' After Scoring $200,000 Lottery Win
The lucky man's wife didn't believe he won at first because he's "always playing jokes on her."
WDBJ7.com
‘Forever Young’ is 50th business to open in Uptown Martinsville since pandemic
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new children’s clothing shop is opening in Uptown Martinsville. Forever Young celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting Tuesday morning. The kids’ resale shop buys gently used clothes and sells them at discounted prices. This is the 50th business to open in Uptown...
‘Heart was racing’: Greensboro man plans to buy new house with $200,000 lottery win
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Bryan Lofton, of Greensboro, says he plans to use his $200,000 lottery win to buy a new house, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “This comes at the perfect time for us,” Lofton said. “We are currently in the middle of searching for a home to buy.” Lofton, 39, […]
Tanker overturns on I-73 near West Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — An exit along I-73 in Greensboro was closed for several hours after a crash involving a large fuel truck, according to Troopers. Highway Patrol said a truck driving north ran off the road near west Gate City Boulevard early this morning. The truck overturned, spilling oil into the roadway.
WSLS
VSP: One dead, two hurt after crash in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and two people hurt in Campbell County over the weekend. On Saturday. Oct. 29 around 12:17 a.m., police said they responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 501. Authorities said the crash happened when a...
wfmynews2.com
Aggie pride on full display at North Carolina A&T homecoming
The Greatest Homecoming on Earth returned in full for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Thousands flooded Greensboro streets.
NC A&T homecoming brings thousands of Aggie Alums to Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina A&T homecoming is known as the "greatest homecoming on Earth." Spend just a few minutes at some of the events around campus and you'll quickly understand why. This year, homecoming returned, for the first time in two years, without any COVID restrictions. Aggie...
Greensboro man can buy home for his family after $200,000 lottery win
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Bryan Lofton moved to Greensboro several months ago with his wife and kids from Maryland. “I already liked it here but I’m definitely loving North Carolina now,” he said. “This is just icing on the cake.”. The icing was a $200,000 lottery win...
WDBJ7.com
Name released of victim in Martinsville house fire
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A 79-year-old woman has been identified as the person found dead after a house fire in Martinsville in October, according to a spokesperson for the city. The remains of Rita Cox Sands were found by crews fighting the fire on Forest Street October 14. The cause...
WDBJ7.com
One killed in Campbell County crash, two hospitalized
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Campbell County early Saturday morning, according to Virginia State Police. Police say they responded at 12:17 a.m. to Rt. 501, a mile north of Mollies Creek Rd. 32-year-old Marquee Swain of Nathalie was driving a Ford...
Franklin News Post
While Franklin County's school enrollment drops, others have found ways to grow
While many public schools in Western Virginia contend with stagnant or declining numbers of students, some divisions in Southwest Virginia have grown enrollment by embracing virtual learning options. Franklin County Public Schools saw a significant decline in student membership over the last decade. Meanwhile, Radford City Schools has experienced a...
Cheapest gallon of gasoline in NC? An outlet in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Don’t be scared to go to the gas pump on Halloween: Prices are lower than they were last week, continuing a treat for those who might expect tricks. And here’s another goodie: The cheapest gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in North Carolina can be purchased in Greensboro. GasBuddy and AAA both […]
WDBJ7.com
Suspect in Danville Mall shooting arrested in North Carolina
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in a fatal shooting at the Danville Mall Saturday night has been arrested in North Carolina. Danville Police say Christian Pinckney was arrested early Tuesday in Burlington without incident. He will be held in Alamance County, NC jail, awaiting extradition back to Virginia to stand trial.
Nana Karen's Noodle House opens today in Danville
Nana Karen's Noodle House will be opening for business Monday, October 31st. Hours will be Monday - Friday from 11 am - 6 pm. 3. Order Online for PICK-UP and DELIVERY directly at NanaKarens.com -> Noodle House.
cardinalnews.org
Feds award $1 million grant for substance abuse in Franklin, Martinsville, Henry, Patrick; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs in Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Virginia Rural Health Association receives substance abuse grant. The Virginia Rural Health Association has received $1 million to address substance abuse in Franklin, Martinsville/Henry, and Patrick counties. The assocation is is one...
rhinotimes.com
Former Guilford Commissioner Ray Trapp Shows No Recurring Cancer
One of the most liked former Guilford County Commissioners – former District 8 Commissioner Ray Trapp – got some very good news this week after undergoing cancer surgery four months ago. Trapp stepped down as a Guilford County commissioner in 2017 to take a job at North Carolina...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem fire on Moat Dr. leaves two without homes
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A fire in Winston-Salem left two people without a home this weekend. Fire crews are investigating the cause of the house fire. It happened on Moat Drive on Saturday morning. No injuries were reported.
