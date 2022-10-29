ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, VA

WDBJ7.com

Bell wins, Chastain rides the wall to earn title race spots

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP/WDBJ) - Christopher Bell worked his way into NASCAR’s championship round the only way he could, winning at Martinsville Speedway to claim a spot in the finale. Bell will race Joey Logano, who entered Sunday’s race with his spot in the title race assured, Chase Elliott and...
Speedway Digest

Petty GMS Race Recap: Martinsville Speedway II

Ty Dillon, No. 42 US Space Force Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “Today was a really tough outing for our No. 42 race team at Martinsville. Qualifying near the back didn’t do us any favors, and having to start that deep really made us a sitting duck to be lapped early on. We fought some handling challenges throughout the day, and Chad (Norris, crew chief) and the guys took some big swings at it, but unfortunately our race got cut short due to an issue with the brakes. It was a great experience to represent all of the US Space Force on our Camaro this weekend. We’ve got one more race as a group together next weekend in Phoenix and I know everyone is going to try to end the season on a high note.”
WSLS

VSP: One dead, two hurt after crash in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and two people hurt in Campbell County over the weekend. On Saturday. Oct. 29 around 12:17 a.m., police said they responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 501. Authorities said the crash happened when a...
WDBJ7.com

Name released of victim in Martinsville house fire

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A 79-year-old woman has been identified as the person found dead after a house fire in Martinsville in October, according to a spokesperson for the city. The remains of Rita Cox Sands were found by crews fighting the fire on Forest Street October 14. The cause...
WDBJ7.com

One killed in Campbell County crash, two hospitalized

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Campbell County early Saturday morning, according to Virginia State Police. Police say they responded at 12:17 a.m. to Rt. 501, a mile north of Mollies Creek Rd. 32-year-old Marquee Swain of Nathalie was driving a Ford...
Franklin News Post

While Franklin County's school enrollment drops, others have found ways to grow

While many public schools in Western Virginia contend with stagnant or declining numbers of students, some divisions in Southwest Virginia have grown enrollment by embracing virtual learning options. Franklin County Public Schools saw a significant decline in student membership over the last decade. Meanwhile, Radford City Schools has experienced a...
FOX8 News

Cheapest gallon of gasoline in NC? An outlet in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Don’t be scared to go to the gas pump on Halloween: Prices are lower than they were last week, continuing a treat for those who might expect tricks. And here’s another goodie: The cheapest gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in North Carolina can be purchased in Greensboro. GasBuddy and AAA both […]
WDBJ7.com

Suspect in Danville Mall shooting arrested in North Carolina

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in a fatal shooting at the Danville Mall Saturday night has been arrested in North Carolina. Danville Police say Christian Pinckney was arrested early Tuesday in Burlington without incident. He will be held in Alamance County, NC jail, awaiting extradition back to Virginia to stand trial.
cardinalnews.org

Feds award $1 million grant for substance abuse in Franklin, Martinsville, Henry, Patrick; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of news briefs in Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Virginia Rural Health Association receives substance abuse grant. The Virginia Rural Health Association has received $1 million to address substance abuse in Franklin, Martinsville/Henry, and Patrick counties. The assocation is is one...
