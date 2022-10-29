ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

This Christmas Village In Ontario Has Tree Cutting & A Forest Floor Full Of Campfire Pits

Prepare to make some magical holiday memories with your family at an Ontario Christmas village where you can cut down your own tree. A visit to Sloan's Christmas Village means a day full of festive activities as you enjoy the fresh air and scent of pine mixed with burning campfires. Your heart is sure to grow three sizes that day.
This House For Sale In Nova Scotia Is A '50s Time Capsule & Is Full Of Vintage Charm (PHOTOS)

If you love all things retro — prepare to fall in love with this vintage house for sale in Canada that looks just like a 1950s time capsule. Located in the Nova Scotia village of Musquodoboit Harbour, this 1950s-built home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a spacious kitchen and a large dining area, as well as a bunch of original features.
Ontario's November Weather Forecast Just Dropped & Here's When You'll See Snow On The Ground

November may be getting off to a mild and rainy start, with Tuesday's dense fog making for a particularly spooky post-Halloween morning. However, make no mistake, winter is coming for Ontario's weather forecast. According to The Weather Network (TWN), warmer-than-normal temperatures will dominate Ontario during the first week of November,...
75 Winter Date Ideas to Warm Your Heart and Heat up Your Love Life

Brr, it's getting cold out there. It's really easy for cabin fever to set in during the winter, and that can make even the sweetest love stories feel a bit stale after a while. It can be tempting to stay comfy-cozy inside on the couch, but after endless weekends of Netflix and chillin', you'll want to find something else to do in the chilly winter months.
6 Tourist Attractions In Toronto That Are Super Underrated & 2 That Pretty Much Suck

This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. There is no shortage of things to do in Toronto for locals and visitors alike, but not all of them are actually worth your money or your precious time in the city.
Ontario Gas Prices Are Finally Set To Drop Tomorrow & Here's Where The Savings Are At

After skyrocketing increases and two days of no change, Ontario gas prices are finally set to drop on Wednesday, giving everyone's savings account a much needed break. According to gas analyst Dan McTeague, most of the province will see their pumps drop by 6 cents on Wednesday, leaving areas like Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa and Niagara offering 169.9 cents per litre.
5 Snowshoe Trails

5 Snowshoe Trails A sturdy footbridge across the South Fork a quarter mile from the trailhead provides good views up- and downstream. Afterward, be sure to stop at nearby Lone Mountain Ranch for an après-snowshoe drink in the saloon. ...
BOZEMAN, MT

