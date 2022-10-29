Read full article on original website
Utah State's athletic director announces resignation
LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — The official resignation of Utah State University's athletic director John Hartwell was announced on Tuesday. USU provided the following statement amid reports of Hartwell resigning:. “We have made great progress at USU building a positive and supportive culture throughout the university, including within USU Athletics,...
Former Gov. Gary Herbert weighs in on Cedar City blackface controversy
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A blackface incident involving teenagers in Cedar City is making headlines across the country. Now, former Gov. Gary Herbert is weighing in on the controversy. “I wonder if they even had an understanding, like do you realize what you’re doing here,” he pondered, speaking...
'Ghost driver' crashes into West Jordan yard
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A West Jordan man woke up to an unexpected Halloween scare. He said someone had crashed into his front yard, knocking over a light pole, a road sign and part of a wall. Jerry Cordova Ong woke up to a mess around 1:30 a.m....
Working families in Utah become regulars at food pantries
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Food pantries and emergency food lines have become a regular resource for a growing number of working families in Utah, who can' t make ends meet and don't have enough to eat. Wages aren't keeping up with inflation and many families who seek groceries...
Identity released of Salt Lake man killed in motorcycle crash near Hurricane
HURRICANE, Utah (KUTV) — Officials have identified the victim in a fatal motorcycle crash near Hurricane on Saturday. They said 50-year-old Troy Matthews from Salt Lake City was killed after slamming into the back of a vehicle at excessive speeds. Authorities responded to the crash just before 9:30 p.m....
Taylorsville community gathers year after 13-year-old killed while trick-or-treating
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — It’s a grim anniversary for the Taylorsville community; Sunday marked one year since a driver hit a group of children in a crosswalk while out trick-or-treating. Karl Finch, a 13-year-old in the community, died from his injuries. A second boy was critically injured. To...
Some customers expected to see increase on Dominion Energy bill
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This week Utah’s Public Service Commission approved a rate increase for Dominion Energy customers that goes into effect Tuesday. Dominion Energy officials stated that they are not benefiting from the increase. When it comes to natural gas prices, they say that customers pay dollar for dollar, but they have asked for yet another hike that, if granted, will go into effect in January.
Road rage incident leads to BB gun shooting on I-15 in Kaysville
KAYSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A BB gun was fired multiple times during a road rage argument on I-15 in Kaysville on Monday. Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol said the incident started around 2:45 p.m. near milepost 330. He said the incident involved two vehicles, identified as a...
Woman dies in custody of Salt Lake County Jail staff
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 2News Investigation that is hard to watch exposes how a woman pulled over for a broken taillight, and outstanding warrants turned into a death sentence. Chief Investigative Reporter, Wendy Halloran spent several months reviewing records and examining videos into how Breanna Jimenez died in the custody of the Salt Lake County Jail, and why it took so long for nurses and deputies to call for help.
Utah family asks for help identifying suspects in unsolved murder from 2021
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The family of a man who was killed in 2021 was joined by a private investigator to provide updates in the unsolved case. Joseph Salas, 49, was discovered dead in the Jordan River of Salt Lake City in June 2021. A private investigator for...
Armed suspect surrenders after multi-hour SWAT standoff in West Bountiful
WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — A suspect surrendered Tuesday night after a multi-hour police standoff sparked by a domestic violence incident in Davis County. "The suspect has been taken into custody after negotiations, that occurred for several hours and is being checked out for some minor injuries," West Bountiful Police Chief Brandon Erekson.
Residential evacuations lifted at apartments after large fire in Sugar House
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Evacuation orders for residents at two apartments in the Sugar House neighborhood have been lifted five days after a large fire burned in the area, officials said. The Salt Lake City Fire Department said on Sunday that residents of the VUE and Sugarmont apartments...
Officials seek help identifying bank robbery suspect in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police have asked for the public's help identifying a suspect who they said robbed two banks within a four-minute period. They said the investigation began at 9:10 a.m. on Friday when someone reported a man walking into Mountain America Credit Union at 1715 West 700 North in Salt Lake City and demanding cash.
26-year-old arrested, accused of multiple bank robberies in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 26-year-old man was taken into custody after being accused of robbing three financial institutions in Salt Lake City over the course of five days. Krishan Singh was arrested and booked on two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of robbery. Police said...
Woman alleges predatory parking enforcement, thought ticket at shopping center was 'joke'
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Stafford Palmieri was looking for a Starbucks at a shopping center east of downtown on 400 South between 600 and 700 East; but instead of coffee and a place to make a video call, Palmieri left with a parking ticket of $75. "I mean...
