Ogden, UT

kmyu.tv

Utah State's athletic director announces resignation

LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — The official resignation of Utah State University's athletic director John Hartwell was announced on Tuesday. USU provided the following statement amid reports of Hartwell resigning:. “We have made great progress at USU building a positive and supportive culture throughout the university, including within USU Athletics,...
LOGAN, UT
kmyu.tv

'Ghost driver' crashes into West Jordan yard

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A West Jordan man woke up to an unexpected Halloween scare. He said someone had crashed into his front yard, knocking over a light pole, a road sign and part of a wall. Jerry Cordova Ong woke up to a mess around 1:30 a.m....
WEST JORDAN, UT
kmyu.tv

Working families in Utah become regulars at food pantries

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Food pantries and emergency food lines have become a regular resource for a growing number of working families in Utah, who can' t make ends meet and don't have enough to eat. Wages aren't keeping up with inflation and many families who seek groceries...
UTAH STATE
kmyu.tv

Some customers expected to see increase on Dominion Energy bill

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This week Utah’s Public Service Commission approved a rate increase for Dominion Energy customers that goes into effect Tuesday. Dominion Energy officials stated that they are not benefiting from the increase. When it comes to natural gas prices, they say that customers pay dollar for dollar, but they have asked for yet another hike that, if granted, will go into effect in January.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

Road rage incident leads to BB gun shooting on I-15 in Kaysville

KAYSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A BB gun was fired multiple times during a road rage argument on I-15 in Kaysville on Monday. Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol said the incident started around 2:45 p.m. near milepost 330. He said the incident involved two vehicles, identified as a...
KAYSVILLE, UT
kmyu.tv

Woman dies in custody of Salt Lake County Jail staff

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 2News Investigation that is hard to watch exposes how a woman pulled over for a broken taillight, and outstanding warrants turned into a death sentence. Chief Investigative Reporter, Wendy Halloran spent several months reviewing records and examining videos into how Breanna Jimenez died in the custody of the Salt Lake County Jail, and why it took so long for nurses and deputies to call for help.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
kmyu.tv

Armed suspect surrenders after multi-hour SWAT standoff in West Bountiful

WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — A suspect surrendered Tuesday night after a multi-hour police standoff sparked by a domestic violence incident in Davis County. "The suspect has been taken into custody after negotiations, that occurred for several hours and is being checked out for some minor injuries," West Bountiful Police Chief Brandon Erekson.
WEST BOUNTIFUL, UT
kmyu.tv

Officials seek help identifying bank robbery suspect in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police have asked for the public's help identifying a suspect who they said robbed two banks within a four-minute period. They said the investigation began at 9:10 a.m. on Friday when someone reported a man walking into Mountain America Credit Union at 1715 West 700 North in Salt Lake City and demanding cash.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

