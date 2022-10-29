Read full article on original website
wildcatsports.com
Volk Named LSC Defensive Player of the Week
ELLENSBURG, Wash. - Safety Tanner Volk of the Central Washington University football team received the Lone Star Conference Defensive Player of the Week award for his performance in Saturday's 23-19 upset over #20 Texas A&M-Kingsville. Against the Javelinas, Volk led the CWU defense with a team-high 12 total tackles, including...
wildcatsports.com
Wildcats to Face Nanooks, #6 Seawolves in Last Regular Season Road Trip
ELLENSBURG, Wash. - As the regular season reaches its final weeks, the Central Washington University volleyball team will travel up to Alaska to face the Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks and the #6 Alaska Anchorage Seawolves. The Nanooks and Wildcats will clash on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 8:00 p.m. UAF owns a...
Former BSU Coach Called “the worst coach in school’s history”
Bryan Harsin is now a freeman who doesn't have to worry about recruiting, boosters, and the pesky media for the first time in years. Coach Harsin has been relieved of his coaching duties. Within thirty days, the former Boise State coach will receive fifty percent of the fifteen million dollar salary owed by his former employer Auburn University.
KTVB
Friday Night Football: Idaho state playoff quarterfinal matchups, schedule
BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: The video above this article is last week's Friday Night Football show. After a loaded play-in schedule, just eight teams remain in each classification as the Idaho high school football state playoffs reach the quarterfinals. At the 5A level, five of the remaining squads...
Former Boise State Coach Bryan Harsin Fired From Auburn
Former Boise State Head Coach Bryan Harsin has been fired this afternoon from his current role at Auburn University. To call the former Boise State Head Coach's time at Auburn University tumultuous would be an understatement-- out of the gate, Harsin had a hard time getting along on the big stage. Here in Boise, Harsin was a hometown hero--a local kid that graduated from our own Capital High School and eventually went on to lead Boise State to a Fiesta Bowl win during the program's peak.
How A Former Boise State Coach Got Fired And is now A Millionaire
Two phrases come to mind that defines the tenure of Bryan Harsin as Auburn University's football coach. With a nod to the hit band Linkin Park, 'I tried so hard, but in the end, it didn't really matter.' Or my favorite phrase from the old Paul Finebaum Show, 'where legends are made, and most college football coaches are fired.'
Post Register
There is a rain/snow chance in the morning
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The first snowfall of the season typically occurs around November 19th. But, we have seen snow as early as October 10th. By the same token, back in 1918, it didn’t snow for the first time in the valley until January of that year. Boise averages about 19” of snow per year but recently, we’ve seen as little as 11” of snow in the winter of 2016. The following year we more than made up for it with the Snowmageddon of 2017! It was the gift that kept on giving causing building collapses and many accidents. The record snow for Boise stands at 50” in the winter of 1916-1917. Many communities were buried in snow with no snow removal capability. It’s impossible to predict what kind of winter we’ll see in the Treasure Valley, but, the pattern is looking quite active starting this week.
Wow Idaho Really Showed Up for Cody Johnson Last Week [PHOTOS]
Pictures from Cody Johnson's concert in Boise. Cody Johnson’s concert last week was an amazing experience, and memorable for all those in attendance. Randy Houser opened the show with an immense amount of energy, and Idaho really showed up ready to let loose and have a ton of fun. And I’m sure there were a lot of people there from our neighboring states, too.
Moose Shot, Left to Waste in West Idaho
COUNCIL, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho conservation officers are looking for those responsible for illegally shooting a bull moose at the end of October north of Boise. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the moose was likely shot on October 28, about a mile from Cabin Creek Road in Unit 32A which spans Washington, Valley, and Gem counties. Fish and Game officers were informed a black four-doo pickup with a flatbed had been parked in the area at the time of the killing. The truck may have had a Valley or Owyhee county license plate. Officers have asked anyone with information to call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999.
Why Stripping In Idaho Is a Better Option Than College
Monetarily speaking, Idaho women who chose books over looks are being short-changed. The Books. According to data collected by Salary.com, entry-level teachers make an average of $39,492 a year. As of September 2022, salaries for new teachers ranged between $32,983 and $48,152. Key factors such as education, specialty, endorsements, and...
Post Register
The Boise Farmers Market is moving indoors for the winter
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Farmers Market (BFM), announces the opening of their BFM Indoor Winter Market on Saturday, November 5th. BFM will move inside and transform into the BFM Indoor Winter Market, beginning Saturday, November 5th, at 610 8th Street, in the old Foothills School Building. The BFM...
KIVI-TV
Boise builder puts modern twist on ancient invention
BOISE, Idaho — A Boise builder is putting a modern twist on an ancient invention. For this week’s Made In Idaho, Idaho News 6 is introducing you to a rammed-earth home. For millennia, humans have used the earth to help build their dwellings. But in this Boise neighborhood, it’s a construction technique that still puzzles onlookers.
Elk makes appearance in a Boise neighborhood
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department (BPD) spotted an elk roaming a Boise neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The elk was sighted walking in the Columbia Village neighborhood. Officers with BPD and Fish and Game were able to safely relocate the elk back home. In a Facebook post, BPD thanked...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Boise woman says transphobia likely triggered her attack at the downtown library
The mid-October arrest of a Boise man, accused of assault including the use of his vehicle as a weapon, garnered plenty of media attention. A short time later, he was also accused of burning a Pride flag that had been flying outside a Boise home. But what was not widely...
Updated Boise Winter Weather Predictions Say It’s Going to Be a Wet One
Just a few weeks ago we shared the NOAA’s initial winter forecast for Boise and the surrounding area. As cooler temperatures settle in, that forecast has shifted a bit!. Honestly, the first forecast didn’t give us much to go on. When it came to if temperatures were going to be above or below normal, it was a toss-up for the Boise area. The forecast showed us “equal chances of temperatures above or below average.” It also showed equal chances of above or below-normal precipitation.
Ride for Rylan: Mountain bike community comes together after tragic loss
On October 21, Rylan Hoob was hit by a semi-truck and later died at the hospital, the mountain bike community feels this loss and they came together to honor Rylan at the Eagle Bike Park.
Post Register
Boise resident's dog taken from backyard by wild animal
Idaho Fish and Game Southwest Region staff received a report Monday morning from a Boise resident that their dog had been taken from their back yard on Sunday by a wild animal. The resident stated that after letting their 18-pound miniature labradoodle out, they went to get the dog and...
Post Register
Groundbreaking for the Northside Logistics Center in Nampa
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling, along with representatives from LDK Ventures, McAlvain Construction, and TOK Commercial, broke ground on the Northside Logistics Center, a brand-new, efficiently constructed industrial park with. phase one offering 270,000 SF of warehouse and distribution center space located in Nampa. The new...
7 Brutal Reviews Of Kuna Confirm People Are Savage
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again – I love reading a solid bad review. Having said that, I do want to be clear that I don’t necessarily condone the behavior nor do I even leave bad reviews myself. I honestly think if someone is petty enough to create an account somewhere to leave a 1-star review for a business (or in this case, a town!) then the problem probably isn’t with the business, but rather the person.
Idaho Residents Should Receive $1,000 Checks
How much would $1,000 help you and your family right now? The state has plans to issue $1,000 checks to some citizens. This money could help you cope with high inflation and other expenses. The money will come in the form of tax rebates.
