Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
A Fun 3 Day Seattle Itinerary!33andfreeSeattle, WA
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgageAabha GopanSeattle, WA
Washington witness photographs multiple hovering orb UFOsRoger MarshLake Forest Park, WA
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Related
westseattleblog.com
YOU CAN HELP: Pre-Thanksgiving food drive
Thanksgiving is just three weeks from tomorrow. A food drive under way right now at Daystar Retirement Village (WSB sponsor) will help more of your West Seattle neighbors have a holiday meal. Here’s the wish list:. Daystar is at 2615 SW Barton, across the street from the south side...
westseattleblog.com
YOU CAN HELP: Wine-tasting event Thursday to benefit Senior Center of West Seattle
The Senior Center of West Seattle isn’t just for seniors. You’re invited, regardless of your age, to an event this Thursday (November 3) that’s at, and raising money for, the center. In case you haven’t already seen it in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s the announcement!
westseattleblog.com
TASTY WAY TO HELP: West Seattle High School PTSA teaming with Dream Dinners-West Seattle
Dream Dinners-West Seattle (WSB sponsor), longtime leader in meal prep, can save you kitchen time any time of year, but that’s especially valuable going into the busy holiday season. You can get in on a deal right now that will also help local students. The West Seattle High School PTSA benefits if you pick up three Dream Dinners family-size meals at the times below. $10 of the total $60 cost will be donated!
westseattleblog.com
What to see on Halloween night, and more on our West Seattle Monday list
(Photo by Jeff Jones, from Sunday’s ‘Witches and Warlocks Paddle’ off Seacrest) Tonight’s the night! We have a two-part reminder list again today – first, from the WSB West Seattle Halloween Guide:. TEAL PUMPKIN PROJECT TRICK OR TREATING: We compiled a list of local Teal...
KING-5
Tacoma haunted house a must-see Halloween attraction
Kevin Getman's birthday falls on Halloween. In celebration, he ramps up his haunted house every year.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE THANKSGIVING: Salty’s on Alki opens reservations
And it requires reservations that are usually booked up well in advance: Salty’s on Alki (1936 Harbor SW; WSB sponsor). They’re now taking Thanksgiving reservations online or by phone (206-937-1600). No buffet again this year, so it’s a three-course plated Thanksgiving dinner (see the menu here), with seatings between 11 am and 5 pm. They’re also again offering take-home kits, to be picked up the day before Thanksgiving.
westseattleblog.com
District 1 Community Network and more for your West Seattle Wednesday
(Seine fishing off Alki Point, photographed Tuesday by David Hutchinson) Here’s what’s on the list for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. SOUTH PARK GRAFFITI CLEANUP: They would love to see West Seattle neighbors join in! 1-3 pm, at Duwamish Waterway Park. The Community Service...
westseattleblog.com
LOST DOG: Seen Bowie? – November 2, 2022 12:29 pm
Our dog was lost today at Fauntleroy and Thistle st.
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: Halloween Monday notes
7:04 AM Texter reports a crash on the eastbound bridge by 1st Ave S exit. After a rainy night, a showery and windy day is forecast, high in the 50s. -Watch out for standing water on the streets and bridges; we had one late-late-night report of it on the westbound bridge, especially on the exit to Admiral. If you encounter an especially bad spot, report it to SDOT at 206-386-1218.
westseattleblog.com
Here’s West Seattle’s newest crosswalk
Carson November 1, 2022 (4:48 pm) Cars travel WAY too fast on Hanford. I cross it often , always in a crosswalk and refuse to cede to any car. Often the drivers get extra aggressive until I pull out my phone. NW November 1, 2022 (5:55 pm) Big improvement use...
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: Wednesday info
6:00 AM: Good morning. It’s Wednesday, November 2nd. –Two continuing closures: The outer southbound lane on West Marginal Way between 17th SW and the Duwamish Longhouse … The east end of Sylvan Way. TIME-CHANGE REMINDER. Time to start noting that Saturday night/Sunday morning, we “fall back” an hour...
westseattleblog.com
HELPING: See what Friends of Lincoln Park did on Green Seattle Day
Lincoln Park is a little greener today thanks to the work by those volunteers, led by Friends of Lincoln Park, during Green Seattle Day on Saturday. FLiP forest steward Lisa McGinty sent photos and video with this recap:. 50 volunteers helped put 365 native trees and plants in the ground....
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE TUESDAY: 13 notes
Here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. BLOCK DROP: The roaming DIY cleaning supplies and the volunteers who make them happen are taking a brief break, returning with a Lincoln Park drop on Friday. TERMINAL 5 QUARTERLY BRIEFING: It’s part...
westseattleblog.com
CORONAVIRUS: More booster clinics scheduled in West Seattle
We’re continuing to get questions about opportunities to get the newest COVID booster shots. Here’s an announcement of three more, open to all:. -Vaccine offered: Pfizer Bivalent Booster 5-11 and 12+. -These clinics are open to the community. -All insurance is accepted. LOUISA BOREN STEM K-8 5950 Delridge...
KREM
Stevens County family vehicle stolen from Seattle Children's hospital as child recovered from surgery
SEATTLE — Cali Fager wasn’t thinking about anything else when her 1-year-old son was having surgery inside Seattle Children’s hospital Friday. “Not a lot of kids are able to qualify for this surgery,” Fager said. “They have to be pretty confident that it’s going to work and thank God for our neurology team and our surgeon. It’s the hardest thing I have ever gone through in my life."
lynnwoodtimes.com
Link light rail to single track late night for track maintenance
SEATTLE—Starting today, October 31, through Monday, November 7, Link light rail trains will be single tracking between the Rainier Beach and Tukwila International Boulevard Stations from 11:30 p.m. until end of service for necessary rail maintenance work. Both the northbound and southbound platforms at the two stations will remain open during the work. However, passengers should be prepared for system-wide delays of approximately 10 minutes.
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: November begins
A cloudy, possibly showery day is forecast, high around 50. –Two continuing closures: The outer southbound lane on West Marginal Way between 17th SW and the Duwamish Longhouse … The east end of Sylvan Way. TRANSIT STATUS. –Metro buses are on their regular schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute...
The Suburban Times
Local mom urges safe sleep: ‘My baby would be alive if she’d been placed on her back’
Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. October was SIDS Awareness Month. It’s an important time to educate the caregivers in your baby’s life about making sure babies are staying safe while they sleep. About 3,500 infants die every year in the U.S. from a sleep-related death known as Sudden...
King County Health says there is growing concern of a tridemic
The King County Health Department says there is growing concerns of a local tridemic. The latest medical term refers to a rise in three viruses at the same time. Most recently, the term has been used in reference to the rising case numbers of COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus.
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: Next step toward Highland Park Improvement Club rebuild
Our photo is from Trick or Trees at Highland Park Corner Store on Saturday, an event the co-presenting Highland Park Improvement Club would likely have hosted at their own site if not for the fire that shut it down almost a year and a half ago. We stopped to ask what’s new with the work toward rebuilding since this update last spring, and found out the next Town Hall to talk about it is happening soon – Thursday, November 10th. They’ve hired a contractor, and hope to submit the plan for permits in February. One topic of the upcoming Town Hall will be “new funding opportunities”; community contributions remain vital. The time and other details of the November 10th Town Hall will be announced shortly; if you’re not on the HPIC email list, keep an eye on hpic1919.org (and here on WSB too).
Comments / 0