Millville, UT

Utah woman faces felony charges in collision with 2 Ironman cyclists

WASHINGTON, Washington County — A Weber County woman was formally charged Tuesday after driving onto the closed course of an Ironman competition in Washington County over the weekend and seriously injuring two competitors who were on bicycles. Diana Marie Linford, 68, of Farr West, is charged in 5th District...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
Evanston man recognized by city for saving friend's life in grizzly attack

EVANSTON, Wyo. — A Wyoming man who fought off a grizzly bear and saved his friend's life was recognized Tuesday by the city of Evanston. Kendell Cummings received a huge honor from his hometown by getting the key to the city. KSL was first to talk to him from the hospital two weeks ago, along with his friend Brady Lowry from Cedar City, who he was credited for saving.
EVANSTON, WY
2 drivers killed in crash near Utah-Wyoming border, troopers say

SAGE CREEK JUNCTION, Rich County — Two people were killed Wednesday morning in a crash on state Route 30 in Rich County near the Wyoming border, troopers said. The crash happened near Sage Creek Junction, about 4 miles from the state line, when a Toyota Camry and Buick Century collided, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said.
RICH COUNTY, UT
Police take man into custody after West Bountiful SWAT incident

WEST BOUNTIFUL — A stand-off in West Bountiful ended after a man surrendered to police Tuesday evening. Residents in West Bountiful were asked to shelter in place Tuesday afternoon after what police describe as a "domestic violence incident." Around 1:42 p.m. West Bountiful police responded to an incident around...
WEST BOUNTIFUL, UT
Heads up: UDOT to begin enforcing carpool lane rules on new I-15 express lanes

RIVERDALE — Traveling along new northbound and southbound express lanes of I-15 will soon cost you if you're driving alone. The Utah Department of Transportation will begin tolling for recently added lanes from Layton Parkway to Riverdale Road beginning Monday, agency officials say. That means motorists must have an Express Pass or Clean Vehicle Pass to drive in the lanes unless there are multiple occupants in the vehicle. Buses, motorcycles and emergency vehicles can use the lanes without a pass.
RIVERDALE, UT

