NYC Warns Active City Workers Could Have To Pay For Health InsuranceAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
New York & Surrounding East Coast on Alert Pending Ash Cloud From Potential Volcanic EruptionBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
The secret train station under New York's most iconic hotel was used for special VIP guestsAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Halloween Stabbings in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Time Is Not Real In New York CityReyin JasmineNew York City, NY
scsuowls.com
SCSU Field Hockey Travels To Pace On Wednesday, Nov. 2
SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT STATE UNIVERSITY FIELD HOCKEY (4-11, 3-8 NE10) at Pace University (7-7, 4-5 NE10) Location: Peter X. Finnerty Field (Pleasantville, N.Y.) Southern Connecticut field hockey head to Pleasantville, N.Y. to take on Pace in a Northeast 10 Conference matchup on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 4 p.m. at Finnerty Field. The Owls enter the week with a record of 4-11 overall and 3-8 in conference play while Pace is 7-7 overall and 4-5 in the NE10.
Haunting in the Hat City – Deer Hill Avenue is Halloween in Danbury
Danbury, CT is a small city located in Fairfield County, CT and bordering New York State. Like all small New England towns/cities, it has a heartbeat, a long history. A lot of that history lies in the old mansions that line Deer Hill Avenue. So, it makes sense that these beautiful dwellings would serve as the backdrop for one of Danbury's most popular events. Halloween on Deer Hill Avenue IS an event, every year and 2022 was no exception.
milfordmirror.com
Guilford Lobster Pound has 'one of the best' lobster rolls on the East Coast, Forbes says
Guilford Lobster Pound has one of the East Coast's best lobster rolls, a Forbes writer declared in a recent roundup. Author Elizabeth Brownfield chose the shoreline spot as home to one of the best seafood sandwiches in the Northeast. Guilford Lobster Pound was the only pick from Connecticut, with the other honorees hailing from Maine, Cape Cod, Narrangansett, R.I.; Long Island and New York City.
zip06.com
Gun Buyback, Safety Device Giveaway Scheduled for Nov. 12
A statewide gun buyback program will be launched in conjunction with Veterans Day by a coalition of a number of nonprofits and area Police Departments along with support from Guilford residents. These events will be held in six different Connecticut towns and will also be providing free gun safes for anyone who holds a valid handgun permit, a critical component of the criteria of Ethan’s Law, which was enacted in 2019 with overwhelming bipartisan support by the Connecticut State legislature as a result of the efforts of Guilford parents Kristin and Mike Song whose son Ethan was killed in a preventable accidental shooting in 2018.
Historical home in Norwalk demolished without a permit
Officials say the owners had a permit to do renovations but not tear the house down, which would require review by the historical commission.
Unclaimed Connecticut Lottery Winnings Top $1.6M, Is Any of it Yours?
I don't know about you, but if I won the lottery, I would be on the doorstep of the place that cuts those checks or hands the winners the cash as soon as possible. Believe it or not, sometimes winners of Connecticut Lottery games may lollygag to pick up their winnings for whatever reason.
NBC Connecticut
What to Know About Flu Season in Connecticut This Year
As respiratory illnesses continue to rise, doctors are also seeing an increase in influenza cases for this time of year. “There are definitely probably a little more earlier than we are normally used to, but that was to be expected,” said Dr. Ulysses Wu, chief epidemiologist at Hartford HealthCare.
darientimes.com
Two Connecticut school districts among top 50 in the nation, according to a new Niche report
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Connecticut school districts were named among the 50 best in the U.S., according to Niche's newly released report titled "2023 Best School Districts in America." Westport School District was named the best school district in all of Connecticut,...
cityofwesthaven.com
7-Eleven opens New England’s 1st restaurant complex in city
PHOTO — West Haven Mayor Nancy R. Rossi, center, cuts the ribbon to mark the grand opening of New England’s first 7-Eleven restaurant complex at 480 Sawmill Road in West Haven on Thursday, Oct. 27. With Rossi are, from left, city Planning and Zoning Commissioner Steven R. Mullins, developer Jed Hayes, 7-Eleven Area Leader Vipin Sachdeva, Store Leader Keith Callahan, Restaurant Leader Dawn Maclulo, Executive Assistant to the Mayor Louis P. Esposito Jr., state Rep. Treneé McGee, Councilman Gary Donovan, city Economic Development Commission Chairwoman Christine Gallo and Councilwoman Colleen O’Connor. The 5,635-square-foot complex has a gas station and two counter-service restaurants. (Contributed Photo/Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce)
'Be Aware Of Your Surroundings': Multiple Coyote Sightings Reported In Rye
Police in a Westchester County city are warning people to be extra vigilant for coyotes when outside after multiple reported sightings. The coyotes were seen in Rye in the area of Osborn Road and Woods Lane, City of Rye Police announced on Monday, Oct. 31. "If you see a coyote,...
DoingItLocal
Ansonia News: Emmett O’Brien School Flooded
2022-10-29@10:50am–#Ansonia CT– Emmett O’Brien Technical School on Prindle Avenue suffered serious damage to the shop area, cafeteria, and multiple classrooms according to multiple radio reports. If your child attends there you may want to check to see if is open on Monday. Power and water to the school have been turned off and cleaning up is underway.
greenwichfreepress.com
Stamford Downtown Parade Spectacular Seeks Volunteer Clowns, Giant Balloon Handlers & Route Marshals
Stamford Downtown is seeking enthusiastic individuals to volunteer as clowns, giant balloon handlers and route marshals for the upcoming Stamford Downtown Parade Spectacular on Sunday, November 20. Clowns and Balloon Handlers must be 16 years or older, and route marshals must be over 21. Application deadline is November 7. For...
Jurassic World Live Tour Comes to NY, NJ and CT
Jurassic World Live Tour is headed to NY, NJ and CT arenas in 2023 for families and kids of all ages to enjoy.
darientimes.com
Norwalk schools administrator says Latino award a 'tribute' to his parents
NORWALK — James Martinez thinks he has “the best job in the world” as education administrator for counseling and social services for the city's public schools. The Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents recently recognized his work with the Latino Administrator of the Year award, but for Martinez, the recognition had more meaning than just a career achievement.
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Obscenities Over Political Signs
2022-11-01@5:44pm–#Fairfield CT– Police dispatched to the 600 block of Jennings Road because someone keeps coming by shouting obscenities at him because of the political signs in his yard. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting...
Folklore Makes This Upstate NY Town One of the Spookiest in US
This time of year conjures up old ghost stories and folklore. One of the scariest of all Halloween stories comes from a small town about one hundred thirty miles south of Albany. This Ghost Story is Set In One of the Spookiest Towns in America. It is a tale passed...
NBC Connecticut
Man Stabbed Near Corner Store in Bridgeport
A man was taken to the hospital after police said he was stabbed near a corner store in Bridgeport on Sunday. Bridgeport Hospital reported a stabbing victim who walked into the emergency room around 5:30 p.m. to police. The man suffered one wound to his ribcage and one wound to...
Holiday Lights Return to Bronx Zoo
BRONX – The opening of Holiday Lights at the Bronx Zoo marks the unofficial start to the New York City holiday season. The family-favorite tradition opens to the public on Friday, November 18 and will run on select dates through Jan. 8.
29-Year-Old Killed In Crash On Merritt Parkway In Stamford
State Police are searching for witnesses to a fiery crash that killed a 29-year-old Fairfield County man in a three-car collision on the Merritt Parkway. The crash took place in Stamford around 10:20 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31 on the northbound side, Connecticut State Police said. An investigation found that Peter...
Message in a bottle from 1980s found on Charles Island
MILFORD, Conn. — A message in a bottle left by a family visiting Connecticut's shoreline nearly 40 years ago has been unearthed, and now the search is on to find the family who wrote it. The 38-year-old artifact was found buried at Charles Island, a part of Silver Sands...
