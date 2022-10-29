A statewide gun buyback program will be launched in conjunction with Veterans Day by a coalition of a number of nonprofits and area Police Departments along with support from Guilford residents. These events will be held in six different Connecticut towns and will also be providing free gun safes for anyone who holds a valid handgun permit, a critical component of the criteria of Ethan’s Law, which was enacted in 2019 with overwhelming bipartisan support by the Connecticut State legislature as a result of the efforts of Guilford parents Kristin and Mike Song whose son Ethan was killed in a preventable accidental shooting in 2018.

GUILFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO