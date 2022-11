By the time the NFL’s 4 p.m. Tuesday trade deadline arrived, the Dolphins were one of the most active teams in the league. Miami made not just one but two trades to bolster its roster amid a 5-3 start. The biggest deal was acquiring Pro Bowl pass rusher Bradley Chubb from the Denver Broncos in a move that sent out two draft picks, including a 2023 first-rounder, and running back Chase Edmonds.

21 MINUTES AGO