FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mike Pence sings Brian Kemp’s praises on campaign trail
CUMMING – Former Vice President Mike Pence bolstered Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s case for reelection Tuesday during a Get Out the Vote Rally in downtown Cumming. “We need Georgia to lead the way to a great American comeback by reelecting Brian Kemp,” Pence told cheering supporters as Kemp stood by his side.
HSAAT honors Larry Stanford, 79 others for support of the Henderson Project
The Henderson School Alumni Association Trust recently honored Larry Stanford, former editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus and 79 others for their support of the Henderson Project. According to HSAAT, Stanford was honored due to his efforts to get the word out to the community about the project. The organization also...
Butts County Jail Blotter
The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Oct. 24 to Oct. 31, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:. Larry Merle Brawner Jr.♦ , 34,...
PHOTOS: Scenes from Trick or Treat on the square
Hundreds of people decked out in costumes Saturday and came to the Jackson square for the annual Trick or Treat on the Square event. Dozens of businesses and organizations handed out candy and treats to those who attended.
Stolen 'Stranger Things' scarecrow recovered, two charged in theft
JACKSON — Two Griffin men have been charged with theft by taking in connection with the theft of Gold Lion Farm’s “Stranger Things”-themed scarecrow. Collin Larson, 17, and Kuat Smith, 20, both of Griffin will be prosecuted for their alleged roles in the crime, according to Lt. Scott Crumley of the Jackson Police Department.
