Los Angeles, CA

Daily Mail

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
Cavaliers Nation

Donovan Mitchell surprised everybody wrote off Utah Jazz so quickly: ‘They got hoopers’

The Utah Jazz have been one of the more surprising teams in the NBA to start the 2022-23 season, winning six of their first eight games. They looked to be heading towards a full-blown rebuild this season after they traded away Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic in the offseason. However, Utah has shown that it is still going to compete, knocking off teams like the Memphis Grizzlies (twice), Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves to start this season.
NBA Analysis Network

This Jazz-Nets Trade Features Kevin Durant

It’s nice when something exceeds your expectations. Sometimes, NBA teams exceed our expectations as well. Suppose someone drags you to a movie. It doesn’t look like your thing – you’re willing to go, but you don’t expect to like it. Next thing you know, you’re holding back tears in a dark theatre. The movie exceeded your expectations.
NESN

Ex-Lakers Finals Champ Gifted Previously Sold Rings From Fan

In 2016, former Los Angeles Lakers forward and two-time NBA Finals champion Lamar Odom pawned both of his championship rings, which eventually went to auction, selling for $36,600 and $78,000, according to People. However, the now 42-year-old revealed that while in attendance for the Lakers matchup against the Los Angeles...
