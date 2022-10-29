ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Opelika-Auburn News

Heavy Russian barrage on Ukraine, no water for much of Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A massive barrage of Russian cruise missile and drone strikes hit critical infrastructure in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other Ukrainian cities early Monday, knocking out water and power supplies in retaliation for what Moscow alleged was a Ukrainian attack on its Black Sea Fleet. Russia has...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Russia rejoins deal on wartime Ukrainian grain exports

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia agreed Wednesday to rejoin a wartime agreement that allows Ukrainian grain and other commodities to be shipped to world markets. The U.N.'s refugee chief, meanwhile, put the number of Ukrainians driven from their homes since the Russian invasion eight months ago at around 14 million.
Opelika-Auburn News

AP News Summary at 4:01 p.m. EDT

Fed unleashes another big rate hike but hints at a pullback. WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve pumped up its benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of a point for a fourth straight time to fight high inflation but hinted that it could soon reduce the size of its rate hikes. It was the Fed’s sixth rate hike this year — a streak that has made mortgages and other loans increasingly expensive and heightened the risk of a recession. The persistence of inflated prices and higher borrowing costs has undercut the ability of Democrats to campaign on the health of the job market as they try to maintain control of Congress. Republican candidates have hammered Democrats on the punishing impact of inflation in the run-up to the midterm elections that will end Tuesday.
FLORIDA STATE

