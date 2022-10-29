Read full article on original website
An American recalls torture ‘out of a horror film’ while imprisoned in Venezuela
Osman Khan, a 24-year-old Florida native, tells his story for the first time since being released from imprisonment in Venezuela.
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Putin's rumored god-daughter, who fled Russia, said she could be 'in big trouble' and was cut off from friends and family
A prominent Russian media star who fled the country posted saying she is in "big trouble." Ksenia Sobchak, who has family ties to Putin, was confirmed last week as being in Lithuania. She has since posted about a media backlash and said she was cut off from her loved ones.
Ukraine news LATEST: Sickly Vladimir Putin’s hands ‘turning black’ as leaked Kremlin emails ‘confirm he has Parkinson’s’
VLADIMIR Putin's hands appear to be turning black and may suggest he's very ill, a former British Army chief said. Putin's health has long been the source of speculation, with Kremlin insiders saying his health is "sharply deteriorating". Now Lord Richard Dannatt has said the strange marks and colouration seen...
Russian State TV Guest Admits Country 'Underestimated' U.S.
Professor Andrey Sidorov warned that Russia needed to improve its economy quickly to keep up with China and the U.S. in a future arms race.
Heavy Russian barrage on Ukraine, no water for much of Kyiv
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A massive barrage of Russian cruise missile and drone strikes hit critical infrastructure in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other Ukrainian cities early Monday, knocking out water and power supplies in retaliation for what Moscow alleged was a Ukrainian attack on its Black Sea Fleet. Russia has...
Russia rejoins deal on wartime Ukrainian grain exports
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia agreed Wednesday to rejoin a wartime agreement that allows Ukrainian grain and other commodities to be shipped to world markets. The U.N.'s refugee chief, meanwhile, put the number of Ukrainians driven from their homes since the Russian invasion eight months ago at around 14 million.
AP News Summary at 4:01 p.m. EDT
Fed unleashes another big rate hike but hints at a pullback. WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve pumped up its benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of a point for a fourth straight time to fight high inflation but hinted that it could soon reduce the size of its rate hikes. It was the Fed’s sixth rate hike this year — a streak that has made mortgages and other loans increasingly expensive and heightened the risk of a recession. The persistence of inflated prices and higher borrowing costs has undercut the ability of Democrats to campaign on the health of the job market as they try to maintain control of Congress. Republican candidates have hammered Democrats on the punishing impact of inflation in the run-up to the midterm elections that will end Tuesday.
