seguintoday.com
TLU Bulldogs Look to Continue Road Success at Southwestern This Weekend
(Georgetown) — The Texas Lutheran Bulldogs are back on the road again this Saturday to face rival Southwestern University. Both teams are tied for 6th place in the American Southwestern Conference with 2-4 records. The Bulldogs are coming off a 38-35 home loss to East Texas Baptist this past Saturday meanwhile Southwestern got a road win in Sherman taking down Austin College 40-29.
New Braunfels, November 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
seguintoday.com
Marion Volleyball to Compete in Bi-District Tonight, Navarro Opens Bi-District on Tuesday
(Cuero) — The UIL volleyball playoffs start this week for area volleyball teams. The Marion Bulldogs take on Industrial tonight at 7 p.m. at Cuero High School in a Class 3A Region IV Bi-District match. Marion finished second behind Randolph in District 26-3A with a district record of 10-2. Overall, Marion was 15-15 on the season.
seguintoday.com
FOOTBALL — Football Drops 38-35 Contest to East Texas Baptist
SEGUIN, Texas — Using explosive special teams plays and taking advantage of Texas Lutheran turnovers, East Texas Baptist rallied from a 14-point first quarter deficit to outlast Texas Lutheran, 38-35, Saturday afternoon at Bulldog Stadium. The two teams combined for 902 yards and 73 points in a game that...
cw35.com
XFL announces new name for San Antonio franchise set for 2023 reboot
SAN ANTONIO - The wait is over. San Antonio football has a new name. The XFL released on Monday the names of all eight of their teams that will begin play next year. The Alamo City's newest team has been named the San Antonio Brahmas. The Brahmas will be led...
Alamodome set for $16.9 million renovation in 2023
SAN ANTONIO — With the Alamodome's business hotter than ever – including the newly announced rebirth of the XFL in San Antonio, and upcoming visits from the NCAA Final Four and WWE Royal Rumble – the multipurpose east-side facility is set to undergo a nearly-$17 million renovation next summer.
mySanAntonio.com
New 380-acre nature park announced for San Antonio's Southside
The organizations envision hiking, kayaking, and more.
KWTX
McLane Stadium welcomes bands from across Texas for marching band competition
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Bands from Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio, Austin and South Texas all made the trek to Central Texas for the Bands of America (BOA) – Waco Regional Championship. In total, 28 bands took to McLane Stadium to take part in the marching competition. “They’re all from...
seguintoday.com
Harry Gene Dietz, Sr.
Harry Gene Dietz, Sr., age 88 of Seguin, received his invitation to join his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on October 27, 2022. Harry was born on May 18, 1934 in Seguin, Texas to Hilda (Kuehne) and Harry Anton Dietz. He graduated from Seguin High School in 1952. Harry proudly...
KDAF
2 Texas spots ranked among 2022’s best Mexican restaurants in the country
It's time to make sure you're packing those calories in for the winter (obviously if you're reading this you're not a bear gearing up for hibernation) but there's never a bad excuse to eat some more Mexican food.
diningoutwithrobbalon.com
Hoover Alexander Does It Again!
Hoover Alexander, Austin’s master of Southern-style cuisine and founder of the inestimable bistro Hoover’s Cooking on Manor Road has won yet another award. His Chicken Fried Chicken was named to a Ten- Best in the World list by a consortium of online food aficionados. Wow, huh?. Now I...
Community Impact Austin
Comal ISD Fall Art Show showcases the artwork of over 100 students
Leah Rudley, an Indian Springs Elementary student, was among the artists chosen to showcase their work at the Comal ISD Fall Art Show on Oct. 25. (Courtesy Comal ISD) Comal ISD hosted its annual Fall Art Show on Oct. 25 featuring the talents of more than 100 student artists from 10 campuses across the district. The artists were presented with medals as they stood next to their work on display in the district’s Support Services Building in New Braunfels.
These San Antonio Neighborhoods Have The Best Public High Schools
Schools are a top priority when it comes to choosing a place to live.
A guide to San Antonio's Alamo Heights neighborhood
There's a reason this neighborhood is a top-rated area in San Antonio.
Owner of San Antonio's Starline Costumes is retiring
SAN ANTONIO — Starline Costumes will continue on. Jacob Dell is taking over the 50-year-old company, located on Bandera Road, in mid November. Dell is the owner of fireworks company Magic in the Sky and a professor at UTSA. Starline will be an extension of his business, which supplies...
KSAT 12
Get ready to fall back for the end of daylight saving time
SAN ANTONIO – Daylight saving time is coming to an end this weekend. Clocks will “fall back” one hour at 2 a.m. on Nov. 6. Smartphones should adjust to the time automatically but you’ll need to set a reminder to manually change clocks on your car radio, oven, alarm clock and the other standalone clocks around your home.
5D Steakhouse opens new $2.8M Kerrville restaurant
The chain now has seven restaurants in the Texas Hill Country.
KSAT 12
Golden Star Cafe’s 90-year legacy on the West Side in jeopardy
SAN ANTONIO – After a celebration marking its 90th anniversary on Saturday, nearly all the tables at the Golden Star Café were filled on Monday with the kind of lunch crowd it hadn’t seen in a long while. Arnold Ortiz, who came by to pick up a...
fsrmagazine.com
Bombshells to Provide Free Entrees for Veterans
RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. announced all 12 company-owned and franchised Bombshells Restaurant & Bar locations in Texas will provide free entrees for veterans on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, 2022. Other items will be discounted 20%. In addition, families accompanying veterans as well as active servicemembers and accompanying families will receive a 20% discount on entrees and other items on Veterans Day. Alcoholic beverages are excluded from all Bombshells discount programs.
foxsanantonio.com
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Service dog missing from Canyon Lake
SAN ANTONIO – A service dog is missing from the Canyon Lake area. Biggie has been missing since October 25th and he weighs about 100 pounds. If you have seen him, you are asked to call 830-401-9948. There is a $1,000 dollar reward for his return.
