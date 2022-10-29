ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kerrville, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

seguintoday.com

TLU Bulldogs Look to Continue Road Success at Southwestern This Weekend

(Georgetown) — The Texas Lutheran Bulldogs are back on the road again this Saturday to face rival Southwestern University. Both teams are tied for 6th place in the American Southwestern Conference with 2-4 records. The Bulldogs are coming off a 38-35 home loss to East Texas Baptist this past Saturday meanwhile Southwestern got a road win in Sherman taking down Austin College 40-29.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Highschool Basketball Pro

New Braunfels, November 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
seguintoday.com

FOOTBALL — Football Drops 38-35 Contest to East Texas Baptist

SEGUIN, Texas — Using explosive special teams plays and taking advantage of Texas Lutheran turnovers, East Texas Baptist rallied from a 14-point first quarter deficit to outlast Texas Lutheran, 38-35, Saturday afternoon at Bulldog Stadium. The two teams combined for 902 yards and 73 points in a game that...
SEGUIN, TX
seguintoday.com

Harry Gene Dietz, Sr.

Harry Gene Dietz, Sr., age 88 of Seguin, received his invitation to join his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on October 27, 2022. Harry was born on May 18, 1934 in Seguin, Texas to Hilda (Kuehne) and Harry Anton Dietz. He graduated from Seguin High School in 1952. Harry proudly...
SEGUIN, TX
diningoutwithrobbalon.com

Hoover Alexander Does It Again!

Hoover Alexander, Austin’s master of Southern-style cuisine and founder of the inestimable bistro Hoover’s Cooking on Manor Road has won yet another award. His Chicken Fried Chicken was named to a Ten- Best in the World list by a consortium of online food aficionados. Wow, huh?. Now I...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Comal ISD Fall Art Show showcases the artwork of over 100 students

Leah Rudley, an Indian Springs Elementary student, was among the artists chosen to showcase their work at the Comal ISD Fall Art Show on Oct. 25. (Courtesy Comal ISD) Comal ISD hosted its annual Fall Art Show on Oct. 25 featuring the talents of more than 100 student artists from 10 campuses across the district. The artists were presented with medals as they stood next to their work on display in the district’s Support Services Building in New Braunfels.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KSAT 12

Get ready to fall back for the end of daylight saving time

SAN ANTONIO – Daylight saving time is coming to an end this weekend. Clocks will “fall back” one hour at 2 a.m. on Nov. 6. Smartphones should adjust to the time automatically but you’ll need to set a reminder to manually change clocks on your car radio, oven, alarm clock and the other standalone clocks around your home.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fsrmagazine.com

Bombshells to Provide Free Entrees for Veterans

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. announced all 12 company-owned and franchised Bombshells Restaurant & Bar locations in Texas will provide free entrees for veterans on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, 2022. Other items will be discounted 20%. In addition, families accompanying veterans as well as active servicemembers and accompanying families will receive a 20% discount on entrees and other items on Veterans Day. Alcoholic beverages are excluded from all Bombshells discount programs.
TEXAS STATE
foxsanantonio.com

HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Service dog missing from Canyon Lake

SAN ANTONIO – A service dog is missing from the Canyon Lake area. Biggie has been missing since October 25th and he weighs about 100 pounds. If you have seen him, you are asked to call 830-401-9948. There is a $1,000 dollar reward for his return.
CANYON LAKE, TX

