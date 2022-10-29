Leah Rudley, an Indian Springs Elementary student, was among the artists chosen to showcase their work at the Comal ISD Fall Art Show on Oct. 25. (Courtesy Comal ISD) Comal ISD hosted its annual Fall Art Show on Oct. 25 featuring the talents of more than 100 student artists from 10 campuses across the district. The artists were presented with medals as they stood next to their work on display in the district’s Support Services Building in New Braunfels.

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO