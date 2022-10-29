Read full article on original website
Roger Raaen – Obit
Roger Severt Raaen, age 82, Fertile, MN died October 27, 2022, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND, surrounded by family. Roger was born on November 21, 1939 to Arthur and Myrtle (Rice) Raaen in rural Gary, MN. He grew up and attended country school, graduating from Gary High School in 1957.
LT. GOVERNOR CANDIDATE MATT BIRK VISITS CROOKSTON MUNICIPAL AIRPORT ON “HEAL MINNESOTA” PLANE TOUR
Republican Governor candidate Scott Jensen and Lt. Governor candidate Matt Birk began another of their recent “Heal Minnesota” Plane Tours across many cities of Minnesota today. The first stop on Lt. Governor Birk’s trip today was at the Crookston Municipal Airport for a meet and greet with the city’s residents. Kirk was joined by his campaign team and was welcomed by Minnesota State District 1B Representative Deb Kiel and North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer.
Two Cited Following Two Vehicle Accident
No injuries reported in a two vehicle accident early Monday morning in Thief River Falls. According to the police report Richard Eckstein of Thief River Falls failed to yield while northbound on Highway 32. Officials say the 2016 Ford he was driving was turning west on to Greenwood Street when it collided with a 2012 Chrysler driven by Kayla M Berg of Roseau, 33, who was southbound on Highway 32.
Arlene Lois Bushie – Obit
Arlene Lois Bushie, 83, of Crookston, MN, passed away Friday morning, October 28, 2022, at the Benedictine Living Community Crookston with family at her side. She had been bravely battling bouts of recurring cancer for many years. Arlene was born in Twin Valley, MN on September 26, 1939, the daughter...
GRAND FORKS WILL CLOSE 1200 BLOCK OF S. 9TH STREET FOR STORM SEWER LINE REPAIR
Grand Forks Road Crews will be closing the 1200 blk. of S. 9th St. on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, to repair a storm sewer line that was damaged during a watermain replacement project this summer. The closure on S. 9th St. will be in place for seven to ten days,...
MINNESOTA DNR REMINDS HUNTERS OF NEW AND EXISTING REGULATIONS FOR FIREARMS FOR DEER HUNTING
November is here, and so is the opening weekend of firearms for deer hunting season in Crookston starting this Saturday, November 5, and while the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is wishing everyone a safe start to the season, there are some regulations they would like to introduce and remind the public about.
MEET THE 2022 CANDIDATES FOR THE CROOKSTON SCHOOL BOARD
The Crookston Area Chamber held its Candidate Forum last Tuesday night to allow the public to hear from the current candidates for the open spots for the Crookston Public School Board, Crookston City Council, Polk County Commissioners, State Representative District 1B, and State Senator District 1. The forum was moderated by Crookston Area Chamber Executive Director Mark Landa and Monica Custritz of the University of Minnesota Crookston. The forum had the candidates introduce themselves to the audience and answer two questions submitted by the public, then give a closing statement to the public.
RIVERVIEW AUXILIARY WILL START 16TH ANNUAL MITTEN DRIVE ON TUESDAY
With winter in sight, RiverView Health Auxiliary is holding its 16th Annual Mitten Drive all through November, in the form of a Mitten Tree for elementary school students. The Mitten Tree is an artificial tree that the Auxiliary puts up in front of their Limited Addition Gift Shop on the east side of RiverView. The public is invited to “trim” the tree with new children’s winter clothes, specifically with mittens, gloves, and hats. “People can drop off their donations of mittens, gloves, headbands, or hats, and will run this from November 1 through November 30,” RiverView Health’s Community Relations and Events Specialist Carrie Bergquist explained. “The next day, either December 1 or 2, we will be distributing all of the donations to Highland Elementary School for sure and Washington Elementary School, as we have done in the past.” The Auxiliary requests that all donations to the tree be new items and be in sizes for children in grades K-6. People can then place their donations on the tree or drop them off in the gift shop if there’s not any more room on the tree.
Why North Dakota Is Still Buzzing Over The Carrie Underwood Show
Here we are 3 days after the Carrie Underwood show in Grand Forks, North Dakota which took place on Thursday, October 27th, and people still can't stop talking about it. Grand Forks is obviously a favorite of Carrie's as it was her third time performing in the city, and the first time at the Alerus Center. The two previous shows were at the Ralph Engelstad Arena.
3 hurt, 1 seriously, in Beltrami Co. rollover
Three people were injured – one seriously — in a one-vehicle rollover early today (Thu) in Beltrami County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the accident happened shortly after midnight on Highway 89 northwest of Bemidji. A northbound SUV lost control and rolled into a ditch. A passenger, 50-year-old...
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-OCTOBER 31, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Jeremy Dean Brown, 48, of Blackduck, for 2nd-Degree DUI. Adam Bertram Allen, 32, of Grand Forks, for Predatory Offender or Intentionally Providing False Information. Dylan Tyler Johnson, 22, of Climax, for Domestic Assault. Bonnie Marie Martinez, 61, of Crookston,...
18-year-old injured in single-vehicle crash in Grand Forks
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A 18-year-old man was injured in a crash in Grand Forks shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday. GFPD says the man was driving on 32nd Avenue South when the vehicle crossed the center median and then struck a berm and a tree. The vehicle later rolled...
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-NOVEMBER 2, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Eric Floyd Shepard, 39, of Longville, for Exceeding the Speed Limit by over ten mph. Anthony Richard Wiley, 36, of Arvilla, ND, for 1st-Degree DUI. The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following calls on 11/1/2022 – At...
GRAND FORKS CLOSES EASTBOUND TRAFFIC ON GATEWAY DRIVE AFTER WATER MAIN BREAK
Due to a water main break in the area, eastbound traffic on Gateway Dr. (Hwy. 2) will be down to one lane of traffic at the intersection of N. Washington St. immediately. Road crews will be repairing the water main break over the weekend and will pour concrete over the repaired section next week.
Mother Shot By Son In Grand Forks Last Week, Dies of Her Injuries
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — A mother who was shot by her own son last week in Grand Forks has died. Police say 53-year-old Jennifer Harrison died of her injuries at Altru. They say it appears her son, 21-year-old Tyler Harrison, shot his mother numerous times on Wednesday morning before shooting himself in the head in the driveway.
EAST GRAND FORKS FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPOND TO TWO FIRES IN RURAL EAST GRAND FORKS
On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 3:06 p.m., the East Grand Forks Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a grass fire that was nearing some buildings at 14469 410th Ave SW, rural East Grand Forks. Fire crews arrived on the scene to find a bus and three cars on fire. The fire was quickly extinguished, and an extensive overhaul had to be completed as the fire did get into the woods on the property. No injuries were reported. The cause of this fire is still under investigation.
CROOKSTON CITY COUNCIL AND CHEDA WILL HOLD SPECIAL MEETINGS ON THURSDAY MORNING
The Crookston City Council and Crookston Housing & Economic Development Authority (CHEDA) will have special meetings on Thursday, November 3, in the Crookston City Hall Council Chambers. The Crookston City Council will only have one item on its regular agenda, which will be to approve the Special Crookston Housing &...
Grand Forks mother dies after being shot by son
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE): The Grand Forks Police Department said Monday, the woman shot by her 21-year-old son has died of her injuries. Authorities say 53-year-old Jennifer Harrison was taken to Altru for medical treatment after she was found in her home with multiple gunshot wounds to her torso and head.
CROOKSTON LEO CLUB AND POLICE DEPARTMENT DONATE CLOSE TO 1200 POUNDS OF NON-PERISHABLE ITEMS TO CROOKSTON CARE & SHARE
The Crookston Leo Club and Crookston Police Department would like to thank everyone that donated canned and non-perishable items on Halloween night, whether you drove by and dropped off at CHS or gave to the Leos that were going around most of the city. The drive gave a total of close to 1200 pounds given to the Care and Share Food Shelf to be given to those in need.
FOUR POLK COUNTY DEPUTIES SWORN IN AT POLK COUNTY COMMISSIONERS MEETING
The Polk County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday morning at the Polk County Government Center. The board’s consent items included approving the Auditor Warrants and to approve the minutes for October 18 and the 25. The board approved the agenda unanimously. HIGHWAY-RICHARD SANDERS. The board was then approached...
