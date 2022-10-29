With winter in sight, RiverView Health Auxiliary is holding its 16th Annual Mitten Drive all through November, in the form of a Mitten Tree for elementary school students. The Mitten Tree is an artificial tree that the Auxiliary puts up in front of their Limited Addition Gift Shop on the east side of RiverView. The public is invited to “trim” the tree with new children’s winter clothes, specifically with mittens, gloves, and hats. “People can drop off their donations of mittens, gloves, headbands, or hats, and will run this from November 1 through November 30,” RiverView Health’s Community Relations and Events Specialist Carrie Bergquist explained. “The next day, either December 1 or 2, we will be distributing all of the donations to Highland Elementary School for sure and Washington Elementary School, as we have done in the past.” The Auxiliary requests that all donations to the tree be new items and be in sizes for children in grades K-6. People can then place their donations on the tree or drop them off in the gift shop if there’s not any more room on the tree.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO