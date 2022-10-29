No matter where you go, there is no “home.” You travel all day around a city or town, possibly asking for money or help, possibly collecting some bottles and cans, possibly just trying to get by. The hunger in your stomach gnaws; if you’re lucky, you get some leftovers from a concerned stranger. Night falls, as does the temperature. It’s dark, and you find some place safe. Well, “safe.” There’s no true safe place. You sleep with your backpack on your back so no one steals it. You’re trying to stay secluded, away from the authorities, away from others who could hurt you. When the sun rises, there’s no relief; you’re back on your feet, repeating the cycle.

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO