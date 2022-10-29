ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WTNH

Actor, former New Haven mayor sit down with News 8

(WTNH) — A milestone is coming up for a valued member of the New Haven community. She’s celebrating 50 years of service to the Greater New Haven community in the Elm City, where you’ll find a rich history in education, the arts, and health and human services. News 8 sat down with former New Haven […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Britain Herald

Republican Registrar of Voters in New Britain defends character after Confederate flag was seen in his office

NEW BRITAIN – Republican Registrar of Voters Peter Gostin defended his character this week after it was called into question by visitors to his office in City Hall. In an article published Wednesday, the New Britain Progressive reported that Central Connecticut State University student Taina Manick discovered a Confederate flag in Gostin’s office when she came to pick up voter registration cards for students Monday.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
zip06.com

A Piece of Guilford History Rediscovered

Guilford’s connection to the first school to specifically mentor and school deaf students has been rediscovered thanks to the efforts of a local couple intent on ensuring that the town’s past is not forgotten. Nancy and Jonathan Bishop recently alerted town officials not only to this “lost” piece of history, but also to a monument that, until recently, was hidden by overgrown brush on the town’s main thoroughfare.
GUILFORD, CT
NBC News

Elected official from Connecticut admits he entered Capitol during Jan. 6 attack

WASHINGTON — An elected official in Connecticut has admitted for the first time publicly that he entered the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot. Gino DiGiovanni, a GOP alderman in Derby, was interviewed by an NBC Connecticut reporter after online sleuths investigating the attack on the Capitol told NBC News they had identified him as one of the approximately 3,000 individuals who entered the building that day.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctexaminer.com

Fourth-Annual Sleep Out to End Homelessness in South Windsor’s Nevers Park on Nov. 5

No matter where you go, there is no “home.” You travel all day around a city or town, possibly asking for money or help, possibly collecting some bottles and cans, possibly just trying to get by. The hunger in your stomach gnaws; if you’re lucky, you get some leftovers from a concerned stranger. Night falls, as does the temperature. It’s dark, and you find some place safe. Well, “safe.” There’s no true safe place. You sleep with your backpack on your back so no one steals it. You’re trying to stay secluded, away from the authorities, away from others who could hurt you. When the sun rises, there’s no relief; you’re back on your feet, repeating the cycle.
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
cityofwesthaven.com

7-Eleven opens New England’s 1st restaurant complex in city

PHOTO — West Haven Mayor Nancy R. Rossi, center, cuts the ribbon to mark the grand opening of New England’s first 7-Eleven restaurant complex at 480 Sawmill Road in West Haven on Thursday, Oct. 27. With Rossi are, from left, city Planning and Zoning Commissioner Steven R. Mullins, developer Jed Hayes, 7-Eleven Area Leader Vipin Sachdeva, Store Leader Keith Callahan, Restaurant Leader Dawn Maclulo, Executive Assistant to the Mayor Louis P. Esposito Jr., state Rep. Treneé McGee, Councilman Gary Donovan, city Economic Development Commission Chairwoman Christine Gallo and Councilwoman Colleen O’Connor. The 5,635-square-foot complex has a gas station and two counter-service restaurants. (Contributed Photo/Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce)
WEST HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Ansonia News: Emmett O’Brien School Flooded

2022-10-29@10:50am–#Ansonia CT– Emmett O’Brien Technical School on Prindle Avenue suffered serious damage to the shop area, cafeteria, and multiple classrooms according to multiple radio reports. If your child attends there you may want to check to see if is open on Monday. Power and water to the school have been turned off and cleaning up is underway.
ANSONIA, CT

