Actor, former New Haven mayor sit down with News 8
(WTNH) — A milestone is coming up for a valued member of the New Haven community. She’s celebrating 50 years of service to the Greater New Haven community in the Elm City, where you’ll find a rich history in education, the arts, and health and human services. News 8 sat down with former New Haven […]
ctexaminer.com
Lamont Silent, Eversource and Ørsted Non-Committal on Added State Pier Funding
With less than $1 million remaining of $255.5 million of state and private funding for the New London State Pier redevelopment, it’s not clear how any additional costs will be paid for as crews race to finish the project in time for staging offshore wind construction scheduled for next spring.
New Britain Herald
Republican Registrar of Voters in New Britain defends character after Confederate flag was seen in his office
NEW BRITAIN – Republican Registrar of Voters Peter Gostin defended his character this week after it was called into question by visitors to his office in City Hall. In an article published Wednesday, the New Britain Progressive reported that Central Connecticut State University student Taina Manick discovered a Confederate flag in Gostin’s office when she came to pick up voter registration cards for students Monday.
zip06.com
A Piece of Guilford History Rediscovered
Guilford’s connection to the first school to specifically mentor and school deaf students has been rediscovered thanks to the efforts of a local couple intent on ensuring that the town’s past is not forgotten. Nancy and Jonathan Bishop recently alerted town officials not only to this “lost” piece of history, but also to a monument that, until recently, was hidden by overgrown brush on the town’s main thoroughfare.
trumbulltimes.com
Developer tries East Haven senior housing project again after court settlement
EAST HAVEN — A local developer has resubmitted plans to build an elderly housing complex on Sperry Lane and Foxon Road after appealing the town's previous decisions to deny the project. The Planning and Zoning Commission has received another application from The Bluffs LLC proposing to build four residential...
Elected official from Connecticut admits he entered Capitol during Jan. 6 attack
WASHINGTON — An elected official in Connecticut has admitted for the first time publicly that he entered the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot. Gino DiGiovanni, a GOP alderman in Derby, was interviewed by an NBC Connecticut reporter after online sleuths investigating the attack on the Capitol told NBC News they had identified him as one of the approximately 3,000 individuals who entered the building that day.
40-Year-Old Connecticut ‘Message In A Bottle’ Found in North Carolina
Stefanie Marco Lantz was a 9-year-old little girl from Glastonbury, Connecticut on a trip to Martha's Vineyard with her family 40 years ago in 1982 when this whole thing started. We found a little bit of information on Facebook, but then found a podcast on Connecticut Public Radio by Chion...
East Hampton registrar of voters administrator arrested for vandalism
EAST HAMPTON, Conn — One of the Registrar of Voters administrators for East Hampton has been arrested on charges accusing her of vandalizing a car parked in the street near her house in August. Lori Wilcox, listed on East Hampton's town's website as the Republican Registrar of Voters and...
Police were called to little league game over argument involving state rep. candidate
A candidate for state representative was involved in a little league argument that eventually resulted in police showing up. The post Police were called to little league game over argument involving state rep. candidate appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
ctexaminer.com
Fourth-Annual Sleep Out to End Homelessness in South Windsor’s Nevers Park on Nov. 5
No matter where you go, there is no “home.” You travel all day around a city or town, possibly asking for money or help, possibly collecting some bottles and cans, possibly just trying to get by. The hunger in your stomach gnaws; if you’re lucky, you get some leftovers from a concerned stranger. Night falls, as does the temperature. It’s dark, and you find some place safe. Well, “safe.” There’s no true safe place. You sleep with your backpack on your back so no one steals it. You’re trying to stay secluded, away from the authorities, away from others who could hurt you. When the sun rises, there’s no relief; you’re back on your feet, repeating the cycle.
cityofwesthaven.com
7-Eleven opens New England’s 1st restaurant complex in city
PHOTO — West Haven Mayor Nancy R. Rossi, center, cuts the ribbon to mark the grand opening of New England’s first 7-Eleven restaurant complex at 480 Sawmill Road in West Haven on Thursday, Oct. 27. With Rossi are, from left, city Planning and Zoning Commissioner Steven R. Mullins, developer Jed Hayes, 7-Eleven Area Leader Vipin Sachdeva, Store Leader Keith Callahan, Restaurant Leader Dawn Maclulo, Executive Assistant to the Mayor Louis P. Esposito Jr., state Rep. Treneé McGee, Councilman Gary Donovan, city Economic Development Commission Chairwoman Christine Gallo and Councilwoman Colleen O’Connor. The 5,635-square-foot complex has a gas station and two counter-service restaurants. (Contributed Photo/Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce)
'It has to stop' | Wallingford police, neighbors upset by issues at Doolittle Park
WALLINGFORD, Conn. — A play set at Doolittle Park in Wallingford was set on fire Saturday night and is now closed off as the town works to replace the equipment. The slides have been melted and the wooden frame is burnt. Richelle Stainton said it’s sad to see. She...
Mayor Elicker: One person dies from drag racing incident in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A person died Sunday while involved in a drag racing incident in New Haven, according to Mayor Justin Elicker. Elicker said the incident happened around 2 a.m. in front of the Mobil gas station on Sargent Drive. “It appears there were multiple cars that were drag racing, and the cars […]
Fast, furious, fatal on New Haven roads
Fast, furious, fatal on New Haven roads this weekend, with two hit-and-runs, one of them fatal, and a deadly round of drag racing in the Connecticut city
Old UConn West Hartford campus could become apartment buildings, stores
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An eyesore at the center of a West Hartford neighborhood has plans to become much more. The former University of Connecticut West Hartford campus is fenced off, boarded up, and has a cracked foundation. But, in the near future, a developer plans to put in six apartment and condo buildings, […]
UC Daily Campus
State News: Misinterpreted text message about Connecticut State Rep., Bristol Police officers passing and CSCU board increasing tuition
A text message was sent to East Windsor and Enfield voters claiming Republican State Representative Carol Hall voted to help “prosecute women in other states for having an abortion,” according to the CT Mirror. The text message was sent by a political action committee that is controlled by...
‘Honor and Respect’ to walk 16 miles to honor fallen Bristol police officers
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Honor and Respect LLC will walk 16 miles on Sunday to honor the fallen Bristol police officers who were killed earlier this month. Honor and Respect LLC, a charity organization dedicated to the service men and women serving overseas, is a “virtual wall of honor and respect for those who are […]
DoingItLocal
Ansonia News: Emmett O’Brien School Flooded
2022-10-29@10:50am–#Ansonia CT– Emmett O’Brien Technical School on Prindle Avenue suffered serious damage to the shop area, cafeteria, and multiple classrooms according to multiple radio reports. If your child attends there you may want to check to see if is open on Monday. Power and water to the school have been turned off and cleaning up is underway.
State police open applications as law enforcement agencies see recruitment challenges
MIDDLETOWN, Conn — The Connecticut State Police has opened the application process for the 134th Training Troop. Qualified applicants interested in becoming a state trooper have until November 28 to apply to become part of the 134th Training Troop, which is expected to enter the Training Academy in 2023.
Springfield Police Department remembers Paul Mawaka
On Sunday, the city of Springfield remembers Springfield Officer Paul Mawaka.
