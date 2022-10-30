ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Mark Whipple Wednesday Quick hits

Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple met with the media on Wednesday morning as the Huskers continue to have question marks about the quarterback spot heading into Saturday’s matchup with Minnesota. — Whipple said Casey Thompson was “better” on Wednesday and was able to practice “some during Wednesday’s practice. Whipple...
LINCOLN, NE
MLive.com

Mel Tucker on delayed preparation for Illinois and injury updates

EAST LANSING – Mel Tucker’s typical Sunday was significantly altered last week. The Michigan State coach was dealing with the fallout of a postgame incident after a loss at Michigan and reviewing video evidence before announcing Sunday night four players are suspended indefinitely. Tucker said he addressed the...
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

2023 RB Arnold Barnes commits to Nebraska

New Orleans (La.) Booker T. Washington running back Arnold Barnes announced his commitment to Nebraska on Tuesday afternoon, choosing to play for the Huskers over Iowa among others. The 5-foot-9, 224-pound Barnes took his official to Lincoln the first weekend of October and becomes commit No. 15 for head coach...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Fred Hoiberg explains why Derrick Walker did not play in exhibition vs. Colorado

Nebraska forward Derrick Walker was noticeably absent from Nebraska’s final preseason scrimmage against Colorado Sunday. Cornhuskers head coach Fred Hoiberg explained why following Nebraska’s loss to the Buffaloes. He said Walker was unavailable for “healthcare reasons.”. Let’s not speculate here, but it doesn’t take a genius to...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

247Sports

57K+
Followers
390K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy