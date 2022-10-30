Read full article on original website
Mark Whipple Wednesday Quick hits
Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple met with the media on Wednesday morning as the Huskers continue to have question marks about the quarterback spot heading into Saturday’s matchup with Minnesota. — Whipple said Casey Thompson was “better” on Wednesday and was able to practice “some during Wednesday’s practice. Whipple...
Busch says this has been one of his most 'rewarding' coaching years
It may seem like a very tricky time to be coaching inside the walls at Nebraska. But Bill Busch credited players for making it "probably one of the most rewarding times I've ever had in my 34 years of coaching Division I football is this group of men" with how they bust their tails and "work with the game plan."
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Michigan State
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois is two games away from clinching the Big Ten West. The No. 14-ranked Illini (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) are coming off of a 26-9 win at Nebraska and host Michigan State (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday (Big Ten Network). Illinois can clinch the West with wins in its next two games: Michigan State and Purdue.
MLive.com
Mel Tucker on delayed preparation for Illinois and injury updates
EAST LANSING – Mel Tucker’s typical Sunday was significantly altered last week. The Michigan State coach was dealing with the fallout of a postgame incident after a loss at Michigan and reviewing video evidence before announcing Sunday night four players are suspended indefinitely. Tucker said he addressed the...
247Sports
2023 RB Arnold Barnes commits to Nebraska
New Orleans (La.) Booker T. Washington running back Arnold Barnes announced his commitment to Nebraska on Tuesday afternoon, choosing to play for the Huskers over Iowa among others. The 5-foot-9, 224-pound Barnes took his official to Lincoln the first weekend of October and becomes commit No. 15 for head coach...
saturdaytradition.com
Fred Hoiberg explains why Derrick Walker did not play in exhibition vs. Colorado
Nebraska forward Derrick Walker was noticeably absent from Nebraska’s final preseason scrimmage against Colorado Sunday. Cornhuskers head coach Fred Hoiberg explained why following Nebraska’s loss to the Buffaloes. He said Walker was unavailable for “healthcare reasons.”. Let’s not speculate here, but it doesn’t take a genius to...
Mickey Joseph talks Nebraska quarterback picture
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph discusses the picture at quarterback following an injury to Casey Thompson.
Huskers hoops drops game to Buffs in final exhibition tune-up
It was a loss, but not really. Nebraska men's basketball lost 72-61 to Colorado in a charity exhibition game in Boulder on Sunday evening, the last tune-up for Fred Hoiberg's squad before it begins its season for real against Maine in eight days. CU held a 37-30 lead at the...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Coroner identifies Bloomington woman who died in 2-vehicle crash Monday, child among 3 others hurt
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The driver of a vehicle who died in a crash Monday on Bloomington’s south side has been identified. Also, Bloomington Police confirmed three other people, including a child, were injured in the crash. McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder says Chelsea D. Marshall, 28, of...
