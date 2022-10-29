ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Working on His Fitness! ‘Welcome to Plathville’ Star Barry Plath’s Transformation Through the Years: Photos

By Brianna Sainez
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ks6zk_0irknI3h00

Welcome to Plathville star Barry Plath is working on his fitness amid his split from wife, Kim Plath.

While the father of 10 has no social media of his own, he made a rare appearance on his son Isaac Plath’s Instagram and viewers of the show noticed the TLC star’s visibly defined muscles in the new snap.

“Your father is looking good!” one fan commented under the October 2022 pic of the patriarch posing alongside his son and daughter Moriah Plath. Another wrote, “Single life is looking good on old dad! As a matter of fact, it appears it was just what he needed. He looks healthier and maybe even happier.”

The Georgia native’s fitness transformation follows his jump back into the dating game after news of the longtime couple’s split made headlines in June 2022.

“After considerable thought and discussion, we have decided to end our marriage,” Kim and Barry told People in a joint statement on June 28. “While this was not an easy decision, we know it’s the best choice for both of us. We have been through many highs and lows in our 24 years of marriage and as we navigate this new chapter in our lives, we will co-parent our amazing children.”

During season 4 of the TLC series, the former couple revealed they had been living separately for “a while” before making the final decision. The mother of 10 later debuted her own weight loss transformation as after incorporating a new wellness routine, she revealed she “enjoyed being in her body a little more.”

“Raising 10 children over the course of 20 some years, I feel like in many ways, I kind of lost myself in that process,” she explained during a May 2022 episode. “And so now, I have been taking care of myself. Making it a priority to go the gym every day and I feel really good.”

However, it seems like the pair haven’t made any moves to begin the process legally. In Touch can confirm that neither Barry nor Kim has filed for divorce as of late October 2022.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Welcome to Plathville star Barry Plath’s fitness transformation.

Comments / 0

Related
In Touch Weekly

From Young Dad to Reality Star! See ’90 Day Fiance’s Big Ed’s Transformation: Then and Now Photos

90 Day Fiancé star Ed “Big Ed” Brown initially made his debut to the franchise with long locks alongside his former love interest, Rosemarie Vega, on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and despite receiving his fair share of backlash over the years, has continued to document his love life on the spinoffs, 90 Day: The Single Life and 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.
In Touch Weekly

‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Natalie Mordovtseva Weight Loss Transformation: See Photos

90 Day Fiancé star Natalie Mordovtseva has her eyes on a modeling career following a major weight loss transformation. The Kyiv, Ukraine, native made her TLC debut on season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé alongside her estranged husband, Mike Youngquist, in November 2019. The pair met through mutual friends after they were appointed to be godparents to their child. While the duo narrowly made it down the aisle in April 2020 following their return on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, the couple separated within a year.
FLORIDA STATE
In Touch Weekly

Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel Live an Extremely Low-Profile Life Today After Their Reality TV Days

When it comes to interesting people with compelling stories on TLC, few have captivated audiences quite like conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel. The 32-year-old Minnesota natives first gained national attention when they were 6 years old and made an appearance on a popular talk show at the time, but it wasn’t until they got their own special — Joined for Life — that people really fell in love with these charming twins! The success of Joined for Life eventually led to their own short series, simply titled Abby & Brittany. Keep reading to learn more about Abby and Brittany Hansel’s lives today.
NEW BRIGHTON, MN
People

Tori Roloff Opens Up About Son Josiah as He Turns 6 Months Old: 'Hasn't Been the Easiest'

"Josiah is soooo happy when he's happy, and soooo not when he's not," the mom of three wrote on Sunday in an Instagram post to celebrate her youngest child's milestone Tori Roloff is opening up about her son Josiah as he reaches a new milestone.  On Sunday, the Little People, Big World star candidly opened up about motherhood while simultaneously celebrating her baby turning 6 months old.  Posting adorable photos of Josiah whom she shares with husband Zach Roloff, the mom of three wrote in the Instagram caption, "Some...
In Touch Weekly

Debbie Johnson Is a ‘90 Day Fiance’ OG! See The TLC Star’s Net Worth, How She Makes Money, More

90 Day Fiancé star Debbie Johnson first made her appearance in the franchise in 2018 with a supporting role in her son Colt Johnson’s love story with Larissa Dos Santos Lima, but the mom of one has gone on to create her own narrative on the spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life. Following Colt’s hasty departure from their shared home, the Las Vegas resident was in a bind looking for a place to live and looked toward her new boyfriend, Tony. So how does Debbie make money? Keep scrolling to learn everything we know about Debbie’s net worth and more.
NEVADA STATE
ETOnline.com

Khloe Kardashian Shares First Photo of Her Baby Boy in Cute Halloween Post

Some super cute Halloween snaps! Khloe Kardashian shared a pair of pics showing off her kids' adorable costumes on Sunday. The reality star posted the first photo of her infant son -- albeit not of his face -- to Instagram, in a pic of her 4-year-old daughter, True, holding up her little brother.
realitytitbit.com

Tarek El Moussa's unrecognizable child photo proves son Brayden is his twin

Tarek El Moussa shared an adorable sibling photo in honor of his sister’s birthday and we can’t get over how much he looked like a mini Brayden. Family is everything to HGTV star Tarek El Moussa; he balanced business with pleasure as he shot to fame with ex-wife Christina Haack in Flop Or Flop and welcomed two beautiful kids together. Despite their divorce, the pair have remained the best parents to their daughter Taylor and son Brayden.
In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

 https://www.intouchweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy