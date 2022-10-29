ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Will Chicago P.D. Ever Bring Back Lisseth Chavez's Officer Rojas? The Showrunner Weighs In

By Laura Hurley
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0viyJE_0irkmhp700

Season 10 of Chicago P.D. has already delivered a whole lot of game-changers, and it’s still several episodes shy of the midseason finale! The timely arrival of Dante Torres (played by new series regular Benjamin Levy Aguilar) meant that the Intelligence Unit wasn’t too short handed after the abrupt departure of Halstead, but Torres settling into the team left me thinking about the last series regular who had joined Intelligence: Lisseth Chavez as Officer Vanessa Rojas . When I spoke with P.D. showrunner Gwen Sigan earlier this fall, she weighed in on whether Rojas could ever return.

As fans likely remember, Lisseth Chavez was the series regular who joined the NBC drama  back in Season 7 and seemed settled in to stay, forming a strong bond with coworker-turned-roommate Upton and sparks flying with Atwater . The seventh season was cut short due to COVID production shutdowns, and Rojas was absent when Season 8 premiered with no explanation of where she was or why she left.

I’ve wondered ever since about what happened to Rojas and whether she could return, so when I spoke with Gwen Sigan about everything ranging from the “messy” start to Season 10 to how much we’d see of the two O’Neal men in the first nine episodes , I asked for her thoughts on whether fans could ever get an update on the character or see her again. The showrunner responded:

I would say the door's always open. I loved her. Lisseth was great. I think that I'll never say no to anything. Who knows?

Is this a guarantee that Chicago P.D. will ever revisit whatever happened to Rojas between the end of Season 7 and beginning of Season 8? Definitely not, but as somebody who came up with no fewer than four different ways that P.D. could say goodbye to her ahead of the eighth season, I’ll take “the door’s always open” as good news.

Plus, it’s not like Lisseth Chavez hasn’t kept busy over the years since leaving Chicago P.D. She immediately landed a role on The CW’s Legends of Tomorrow as a tough new character for Season 6, and she remained as part of the cast until the series ended earlier in 2022. She then returned to her TV cop roots for a hit drama over on ABC, as part of the cast of The Rookie Season 5 opposite Nathan Fillion.

Chicago P.D. has also made a lot of changes since viewers last saw Rojas, and she probably would have enjoyed seeing Upton and Halstead get together after she tried to nudge Upton along into admitting that she loved him. We can only wonder how the show would be different if she was still around, and I’m at least hoping that she gets a mention.

Of course, Benjamin Levy Aguilar has been a great addition to Chicago P.D. in his return after his guest appearance in Season 9. The actor has already carried his own emotional episode , and formed a bond with Atwater after losing Halstead as his original mentor . The focus will shift over to Atwater in the next episode on November 2 for what sounds like an incredibly stressful case , even by P.D. standards.

A lot is still happening on Chicago P.D. (and Upton’s investigation into Sean O’Neal seems bound to continue in the build to the midseason finale), so keep tuning in on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC whether or not Rojas gets a mention. If you want to revisit her season of the long-running drama, you can do so streaming with a Peacock Premium subscription now.

Comments / 2

Related
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Showrunner Reveals Show’s Hopes To Bring Back Sami Gayle’s Nicky Reagan

While there are a lot of solid characters in Blue Bloods, there’s one that has been missing in action for a period of time. Is it time for Nicky Reagan to return? Sami Gayle plays the daughter of Erin Reagan, played by Bridget Moynahan. For the first few seasons that the show has been on CBS, Gayle was part of the regular cast. You could see Nicky gathering at the Reagan dinner table. At some point, though, Nicky went off to college and moved to San Francisco. This took the character out of the regular rotation if you will.
FanSided

Chicago Fire star celebrates engagement: ‘I’m so excited to marry you’

It seems congratulations are in order for Chicago Fire star Katelynn Shennett!. The actress, best known for her role as Kylie Estevez in NBC’s hit firefighter drama, recently took to Instagram to celebrate her engagement to her boyfriend Jake Stille. In the sweet post, Shennett shared a series of stunning photos from the couple’s engagement photoshoot taken by Chicago-based photographer Madison Shoots Faces.
CHICAGO, IL
TV Fanatic

Chicago Fire's Latest Casualty Reacts to Stunning Exit

Chicago Fire said goodbye to another character Wednesday, and there's no hope of a return down the line for this one. Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 3, appropriately titled "Completely Shattered," concluded with the death of Paramedic Field Chief Evan Hawkins. Jimmy Nicholas had been a part of the series...
Cheryl E Preston

General Hospital wild speculation: Heather Webber is Esme's mother and the hook killer

Heather Webber and Ryan Chamberlain "Oh My" General Hospital fans and spoilers are trying their best to figure out who the female is that Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennessy) saw wielding the hook. There have been quite a few theories and now wild speculation has a suspect that would be perfect. A few fans and at least on spoiler Soap Dirt suggest that Heather Webber (Robin Mattson) is Esme Prince's (Avery Kristen Pohl) birth mom and is the hook killer seeking revenge.
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Fans React to Death of Mike Wolfe’s ‘Mentor’ and Costar Bob Petersen

American Pickers fans are offering their condolences to host Mike Wolfe after he revealed that Bob Petersen has died. Wolfe would go on his Instagram account and offer a very touching tribute to Petersen. In fact, he would consider him a “mentor” in his life. And boy, couldn’t we all use more mentors at times? But let’s get a head start by reviewing what Wolfe would share with the world.
Popculture

'Grey's Anatomy' Brings Back Another Former Cast Member

Grey's Anatomy fans are in for a treat. On the heels of the announcement that Jesse Williams is returning as Jackson Avery during an episode of the 19th season, TVLine confirms that Greg Germann will also return as Tom Koracick. Both will guest star on the Nov. 3's episode, titled "When I Get to the Border." Williams is also directing the episode. The episode finds Meredith catching up with Avery on a trip to Boston (where he and Koracick moved to help run the Catherine Fox Foundation). Koracick connects with Catherine while she's in Boston about a personal matter.
FanSided

Why did Halstead leave in Chicago PD?

We knew Jesse Lee Soffer was leaving Chicago PD during the 10th season. How did it happen? Why did Halstead leave Intelligence?. We knew it would happen, but we didn’t know how. Would Chicago PD kill Halstead off, or would he choose to leave the team? It was hard to see why Halstead would decide to quit his job and his wife, so it seemed like death was the only option.
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

'NCIS: Los Angeles' Producer Reveals If Hetty Will Return

The return of NCIS: Los Angeles for its 14th season on Oct. 9 should have been a reason for fans to celebrate. Instead, the episode was met with shock and disappointment from those hoping that Linda Hunt's character, Hetty Lange, would finally make an appearance. The Oscar-winner was nowhere to be seen, but showrunner R. Scott Gemmill said we will see Hunt soon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
msn.com

Chicago Med is Losing Another Star In Season 8, And The Stage Is Already Being Set

One Chicago came back in a big way for the fall with some intense premieres, but now Chicago Med joins the likes of Chicago P.D. and Chicago Fire in losing another key character before even hitting the halfway point of the current season. Brian Tee, who has been part of Chicago Med as Dr. Ethan Choi going back to the beginning of the medical drama, is stepping away after eight seasons. The news comes not long after Guy Lockard left Med as Dr. Dylan Scott.
soapoperanetwork.com

Erika Slezak Back to ‘Blue Bloods’

“One Life to Live” legend Erika Slezak (ex-Victoria Lord Buchanan) is set to reprise her role as Donna Duvall in an upcoming episode of CBS’ “Blue Bloods.”. A statement on her official fan club website, erikaslezak.com, says, “Erika is delighted they asked her back and recently finished shooting the episode.” Slezak first played the character in the Friday, May 3, 2019 episode entitled “Identity” during the show’s ninth season. The series recently entered season 13.
Outsider.com

Major ‘Chicago Med’ Star To Exit the Series

Brian Tee, who is one of the major cast members of the NBC procedural drama Chicago Med, will be leaving the series after eight seasons. Tee’s final appearance will be in a December 7 episode titled Could Be The Start Of Something New. Yet the actor will return to the series for his directorial debut in the 16th episode this season. Deadline would report that this departure was solely Tee’s decision. He wants to spend more time with his family. After all, daughter Madelyn was just 5 weeks old when he started on Chicago Med. The actor is married to Mirelly Taylor.
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
160K+
Followers
39K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy