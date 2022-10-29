Read full article on original website
JSU fans want more security after car break-ins
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after multiple cars were broken into during the Jackson State University (JSU) football game against Southern University on Saturday. Many fans want to know if safety protocols will be enforced in areas outside of the stadium. The break-ins happened to vehicles on Peachtree Street. Authorities investigated the […]
WAPT
Car crashes into dry cleaner, travels through building without injuring anyone
JACKSON, Miss. — A car crashed through a Flowood business Tuesday, leaving a trail of damage, but no injuries. The 44-year-old driver told police that before noon, he got out of his BMW in front of The Cleaners on Old Fannin Road, but forgot to put it in park. Police said the driver got back in the car and instead of pressing the brakes, he hit the gas and zoomed through the front window of the store, then plummeted through the back wall.
kicks96news.com
An Intoxicated Driver, Harassed by a Drunk Employee, and more in Leake
12:22 p.m. – Leake Deputies were called to Hunter Road regarding a disturbance in progress at a residence there. 1:39 p.m. – Leake Deputies were alerted to a vehicle in the roadway on Hopoca Rd just off Hwy 35. The caller also stated that the driver appeared to be passed out. Deputies arrived on scene to find a possibly intoxicated driver.
WLBT
JPD seeking suspect in connection with domestic assault turned murder
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is seeking a man who is responsible for the death of Leslie Brooks. Police say Clarence O’Reilly was arrested on September 9 on charges of aggravated assault in connection with severely burning Brooks during a domestic altercation on September 1, according to a JPD news release.
WLBT
Man arrested, charged for stealing multiple trailers in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested for stealing multiple trailers, including two U-Haul trailers, from businesses in Vicksburg on October 28. Melvin Corners, 60, was charged with two counts of grand larceny and two counts of receiving stolen property. Judge Angela Carpenter gave Corners a $50,000 bond on...
WLBT
15-year-old wanted in connection to carjacking spree
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - At least one man is behind bars, and another is wanted by law enforcement in connection to a series of armed carjackings committed on Oct. 11. The night of crime involved three Jackson men, three carjackings, three jurisdictions and a three-vehicle wreck on Hwy 20, according to Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace.
WAPT
Warrant issued for man accused of burning his girlfriend to death in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police have issued a warrant for a man charged with murder for the death of his girlfriend. Deputy police chief Deric Hearn said Clarence O'Reilly is wanted for the murder of Leslie Brooks. According to Hearn, Brooks was severely burned on Sept. 1 during a...
wbrz.com
Jackson police investigating multiple vehicle burglaries after Southern and Jackson State game
JACKSON, Miss. - Multiple cars had their windows broken and were ransacked during the Southern and Jackson State football game Saturday. According to WABT, the parking lot where the cars were burglarized was nearly a mile away from the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium where the game was played. The news...
Man accused of severely burning woman now wanted for murder
A man accused of severely burning a woman is now wanted for her murder. Clarence O’Reilly was arrested on Sept. 9 by Jackson police on charges of aggravated assault in connection with severely burning Leslie Brooks during a domestic incident on Ash Street in Jackson. Brooks had been sent...
WLBT
Warren County shooting victim identified
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The victim of a shooting outside an apartment complex in Warren County early Sunday morning has been identified. Cameron Dion Jefferson, 17, of Vicksburg, had been driving a car that struck a tree in the 900 block of Blossom Lane at the Apple Orchard Apartments complex. Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey reported Jefferson dead on the scene.
WAPT
Jackson firefighters battle overnight blaze
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson firefighters were called to a house fire early Monday. A house on Charleston Drive near Marydale Drive went up in flames just before 4 a.m. Several firetrucks and investigators were at the scene. Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon said the house had burned in the...
Vicksburg Post
Shooting leaves driver dead in Warren County
One person is dead following a vehicle crash and suspected shooting early Sunday morning. Vicksburg-Warren E911 received a call reporting a motor vehicle crash at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Blossom Lane just after 1 a.m. on Sunday morning, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. most wanted arrested by Pearl PD
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department crossed a name off its “most-wanted” list this morning. According to the JCSD, the Pearl Police Department arrested Eric Dante Jones after a traffic stop. Jones, who was listed on the FBI’s National Crime Information Center, had an outstanding warrant for the sale of heroin.
WLBT
Single-vehicle crash results in death of Georgetown man in Copiah County
COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash on Highway 472 in Copiah County Friday night around 7:34 p.m. C.J. Jackson, 46, of Georgetown, Mississippi, was traveling east on Highway 472 when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned, ejecting Jackson. MHP says...
kicks96news.com
Vehicle Towed for Impersonating Law Enforcement in Leake
Just after 3:00 am on Monday, October 31st, Leake Deputies and Carthage Police received a call reporting that two vehicles impersonating police were traveling on Hwy 35 South toward Carthage. The caller was “blue-lighted” by one of the vehicles in Scott County and nearly pulled over, thinking that it was...
WLOX
Latest Visit Mississippi campaign embraces the state’s haunted history
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Mississippi’s history is always a tourism draw, but this year, Mississippi is embracing the more haunted stories. You may have seen the latest Visit Mississippi ads featuring various haunted spots in the state. “We’ve looked at it as really just another place to enhance our tourism...
WLBT
Driver killed, passenger injured after vehicle crashes into utility pole in Warren County
WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - One man is dead, and another is injured after a vehicle crash in Warren County. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace says deputies received a phone call just after 1 a.m. Sunday about a vehicle crashing into a utility pole in the 900 block of Blossom Lane.
WAPT
Off-duty Jackson police officer killed in motorcycle crash
JACKSON, Miss. — An off-duty Jackson police officer was killed Thursday in a motorcycle crash. Jackson police Public Information Officer Sam Brown said the wreck happened about 3 p.m. on Highway 80, near Battlefield Park. Chief James Davis said Cpl. Michael Tarrio was traveling west on Highway 80 when...
WLBT
‘It’s just a sad moment at this time’: JPD officer killed in motorcycle crash
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 12-year veteran of the Jackson Police Department was killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon, JPD Chief James Davis says. The officer, Cpl. Michael Tarrio, was traveling west on U.S. 80, where he collided with a pickup truck. “As a result, he lost his life,”...
WLBT
JSU football stadium talks gaining traction after historic start to season
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State’s football success has generated millions of dollars for the city and state. If you had a dollar for every time someone asked when the Tigers would be getting a new football stadium, you could probably build it yourself. However, discussions could be moving in that direction following two historic seasons.
