NHL
Bruins, Penguins Unveil Team Logos For 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic
NEW YORK (Nov. 1, 2022) - The National Hockey League, Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins today unveiled the team logos for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic. The Bruins and Penguins will face off in the outdoor game at Fenway Park in Boston on Monday, Jan. 2, at 2 p.m. ET (TNT, Sportsnet, and TVA Sports).
NHL
Pluses, minuses for Penguins-Sabres
Pittsburgh hoping to end losing skid against Thompson, Buffalo. NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will offer his pluses and minuses for big games each week throughout the season. We have a matchup of two teams heading in opposite directions when the Pittsburgh Penguins (4-4-2) visit the Buffalo Sabres...
NHL
MTL@MIN: Game recap
ST. PAUL - The Canadiens suffered the first loss of their four-game road trip, losing 4-1 to the Minnesota Wild at the Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday. Head coach Martin St-Louis made some lineup changes, re-inserting Jonathan Drouin and Rem Pitlick into the lineup in place of Mike Hoffman and Michael Pezzetta. Pitlick played 20 games for the Wild in 2020-21 before the Habs picked him up off waivers, and also played three seasons for the University of Minnesota.
NHL
MATCHUP PREVIEW | By the Numbers: Seattle at Calgary
The Kraken head to Calgary to face the Flames, a team that has won five of their seven games and currently sits at third in the Pacific Division. This is a new-look Calgary team that saw Johnny Gaudreau move on to Columbus, and Matthew Tkachuk head to Florida in exchange for Mackenzie Weegar and Jonathan Huberdeau. There are many assets within this Calgary team, to be sure; But there are also opportunities for the Kraken to use their strengths and fight for two points against a divisional rival.
NHL
BLOG: Mrazek Ready to Make Return Soon Following Injury
The Blackhawks netminder made his first appearance at morning skate on Tuesday after being sidelined by a groin injury. Petr Mrazek dropped both of his padded knees to the ice halfway during the second period of the Blackhawks' home opener. Spreading his legs wide into the butterfly, the long-time netminder performs the move several hundred times a game without much thought. When Mrazek came up however and felt a searing pain in his inner thigh, he instantly knew what had happened.
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. LA Kings: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against the Los Angeles Kings on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Tuesday's game between the Dallas Stars and Los Angeles Kings at American Airlines Center. Game 10: Dallas Stars (5-3-1, 11 points) vs. Los Angeles...
NHL
FLAMES FALL TO KRAKEN
The Flames suffered their first franchise loss to the Kraken, falling 5-4 Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The game was a back-and-forth rollercoaster ride: Seattle scored first to lead 1-0 after the first period, then Calgary rattled off a pair in the second, the Kraken tied it up, the Flames tallied two in 17 seconds in the third, and then the visitors rattled off three straight for the victory.
NHL
Thompson enjoying success with Golden Knights after long road to NHL
After winning the Cup in 2018, the Washington Capitals brought it to their practice facility during their development camp that offseason. Thompson, a then 21-year-old goalie who was invited to the camp as an undrafted free agent, watched Washington's prospects take an up-close look but opted to do his admiring from afar.
NHL
LA Kings @ Dallas Stars: How to Watch
Kings face Dallas on the second half of a back-to-back. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Dallas Stars:. Where: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX) Stars: 5 - 3 - 1 (11 pts) Kings: 6 - 5 - 0 (12 pts) Kings Notes:. Gabriel Vilardi's eight...
NHL
The Wrap: Coyotes Top Panthers on Emotional Night at Mullett Arena
That's a win that won't soon be forgotten. Lawson Crouse, Nick Ritchie, and Clayton Keller scored, Karel Vejmelka made 41 saves, and the Arizona Coyotes (3-5-1) beat the Florida Panthers 3-1 on Tuesday for their first win at Mullett Arena. Colin White scored for the Panthers (5-4-1), while goalie Spencer...
NHL
Bratt Named NHL's Second Star of the Week | RELEASE
For the second week in a row, a member of the New Jersey Devils is an NHL Star of the Week. Jesper Bratt has been named the NHL's Second Star after an outstanding week as he continues to extend his season-opening point streak. Beginning on Oct. 24 against the Washington...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Coyotes 3, Panthers 1
Falling short on both sides of the special teams battle, the Florida Panthers opened up their four-game swing out west with a 3-1 loss to the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Tuesday. Despite the end result, Florida fired off 40-plus shots on goal for the third straight game. Sitting...
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'YOU'VE GOT TO BE ACCOUNTABLE'
"Seattle plays that game, right? They block a lot and they don't give you much. You've got to be patient and play through it. Guys break and turn the puck over, that's what happens in the third. Same guys that were doing it in the first were doing it in the third."
NHL
RECAP: Coyotes strike twice on the power play in win over Panthers
Falling short on the first stop of their four-game road trip, the Florida Panthers were on the wrong end of the special teams battle in a 3-1 loss to the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Tuesday. While the Panthers went 0-for-3 on the power play, the Coyotes went 2-for-4.
NHL
Morning Musings: Blue Jackets suffer tough loss in New Jersey
Columbus couldn't get it going during a setback against the Devils. The Blue Jackets' losing skid reached three as Columbus dropped a 7-1 decision against New Jersey on Sunday afternoon at the Prudential Center. It was the last game stateside as the team is now set to leave for Finland and two games Friday and Saturday against Colorado.
NHL
RELEASE: Dylan Wells Signs One-Year, Two-Way Contract
Goaltender owns a 1-1-0 record with a .862 save percentage in three AHL games this season. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has signed goaltender Dylan Wells to a one-year, two-way contract ($750,000 NHL/$80,000 AHL). Wells, 24, owns a 1-1-0 record with a .862 save percentage and a...
NHL
October 2022 Recap: Healthy Living Month
On October 7, the Sharks kicked off the season in Prague as part of the Global Series games against the Nashville Predators, then headed back to SAP Center for an exciting home opener on October 14. To kick off the 22-23 season, fans were welcomed to a Street Rally prior to the game featuring a live performance by Crash Adams. At the game, fans received an Opening Night fanny pack and the Sharks Foundation sold Mystery Pucks with a special design in honor of the Global Series games. The next evening the Sharks honored former general manager and previous Sharks Captain, Doug Wilson, with a pre-game ceremony celebrating his 19-year legacy with the team and raising a special Wilson tribute banner to the rafters. During warm-ups, players from both the Sharks and Blackhawks, Wilson's former team, wore #24 jerseys in recognition of the hockey legend. These jerseys were then auctioned off to raise more than $20,000 for the Sharks Foundation!
NHL
CAVENDISH FARMS REPORT - 31.10.22
Wranglers leaning on character and experience to start the season. The inaugural Wranglers season started with its share of adversity early on for the team. The club suffered losses out of the gate but, as they say, adversity builds character and character is something this Wranglers team has by the bushelful, as they responded with back-to-back wins in their next two games.
NHL
Later, Lip Lettuce
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Jacob Middleton picked up a nice new set of fake teeth to replace the missing front few that he lost a couple of seasons ago. The timing is perfect, as fans and teammates alike are likely to see more of his pearly whites no longer hidden behind his signature moustache.
NHL
Recap: Henrique Scores Twice in 6-5 Shootout Win over San Jose
Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry buried the shootout winner, giving the Ducks a 6-5 win over the San Jose Sharks tonight at SAP Center. With the win, the club's first road victory, Anaheim improved to 3-6-1 on the season. The Ducks have won back-to-back games and earned standings points in three of their last six contests (2-3-1).
