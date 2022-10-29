Read full article on original website
14-year-old cited for drugs following Brattleboro HS overdoses
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A 14-year-old is under arrest after being accused of selling regulated drugs. Police say it comes following reports that multiple students at Brattleboro Union High School overdosed. The juvenile was cited into family court. Two Brattleboro students suffered medical emergencies back in September after taking drugs...
DOJ: Rutland man with 26 pending cases steals gun
A Rutland man who stole a handgun from a truck downtown didn't get very far, police said, before the owner ripped it out of his hands and held him down.
Police: Drunk Clarendon woman crashes into yard
A 31-year-old Clarendon woman was arrested following a crash in West Rutland on Thursday.
Vermont driver killed in Blandford crash; SUV goes off Beech Hill Road, down 30-foot embankment
BLANDFORD — A 40-year-old woman from Woodford, Vermont, died Tuesday morning after her SUV struck a tree on Beech Hill Road and then went down a 30-foot ditch, police said. The driver, whose name is not being disclosed pending notification of family, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to state police.
Montpelier Police chief to step down after 2-year stint
Burlington officials say the wait for shelter is almost over as the city prepares to open its new low-barrier, homeless pod community in the Old North End at the end of the month. Your Tuesday evening outlook. Vt. cannabis marketplace spurring ancillary business growth. Updated: 4 hours ago. Vermont’s new...
2-car crash in Sunderland sends 1 to hospital
A crash on Route 7 in Sunderland left a car and a tractor-trailer totaled Monday morning.
Three arrested for drug charges in Rutland
Three people were arrested following the execution of a federal search warrant.
Lebanon welcomes new fire chief
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Lebanon, New Hampshire, has a new fire chief. Chief Jim Wheatley, who previously served as a captain, has been on the force for 15 years. He says the priority for the Lebanon Fire Department and public safety, in general, is to build on the community relationships the department currently has. He says the department is fully staffed but expanding the force is a possibility.
School district merger on the ballot in Addison County
The victim of a weekend assault in Burlington remains in critical condition and his girlfriend is asking anyone who witnessed the attack to share cell phone video. Colchester Police have identified the woman who died in a mobile home fire last week. Updated: 19 hours ago. Natalie Carr is a...
Vermont Man Killed After Truck Slams Into Tree
A 55-year-old man died Sunday evening when his truck crashed into a tree in Hartland, Vermont, state police said. Vermont State Police responded to Quechee Hartland Road, near the intersection of Briar Patch Road, around 5:31 p.m. for a single vehicle crash with entrapment. The Hartland Fire Department and Windsor...
Missing man found deceased in Congress Park
The Saratoga Springs Police Department announced they located the body of a missing man in the pond in Congress Park.
Fairfax community welcomes home local man shot in hunting accident
FAIRFAX, Vt. (WCAX) - The Fairfax community Sunday held a rousing welcome home for a local man who was shot and nearly died after a hunting accident. Jamie Cameron was walking to a tree stand in the woods off of Main Road in Huntington when he was shot. The person who fired claimed he mistook Cameron for a bear. Cameron then spent 49 days in the hospital recovering. He finally made it back home and received a warm welcome Sunday. It’s something he says he’ll always remember.
Vt. Capitol Police get utility terrain vehicle, barricades
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Capitol Police have rolled out a new utility terrain vehicle and other special equipment to protect the Statehouse. The UTV and storage trailers for fencing barricades were paid for by a $70,000 grant from the Department of Homeland Security. The equipment is intended for public places without intense security measures like the Capitol complex.
1 dead in Hartland crash
HARTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Springfield man is dead following a crash in Hartland Sunday. It happened around 5:30 p.m on Briar Patch Road. Police say Scott Sargent, 55, lost control of his pickup truck and hit a tree. He died at the scene. They say he was not wearing a seatbelt.
Sobriety check leads to deadly crash in Saratoga County
A stop at a sobriety check point Saturday night ended with a deadly crash. State Police told us this occurred just after 10 p.m. in Moreau. Vincent Mancuso, 23, of Fort Edward stopped at the check point, spoke to an officer, and then sped off. Police say they followed him...
Vermont ski swap season underway
RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s still a bit of time before the snowflakes start to fall in the Green Mountains, making it the perfect time to grab some new, or lightly used skis and other equipment to enjoy with winter fun. Vermont, with its reputation for skiing and eco-friendly...
Driver charged with DUI #2 in Westminster
WESTMINSTER — A 35-year-old man was arrested for his second DUI following an incident in Westminster on Friday. Police say they stopped a vehicle on US Route 5 at around 11:25 p.m. The driver, Zachary H. Cobb, of Westminster, was found to be impaired by alcohol rendering him unsafe...
Newbury to appeal treatment center ruling
“It’s clear that the proposed facility is a detention center first, and any mental health services they offer are secondary. We hope the Supreme Court can see through this clear perversion of statute by the state in an attempt to circumvent the laws and will of the people.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Newbury to appeal treatment center ruling.
Driver Killed After Vehicle Drifts Off Road, Hits Tree in Vermont
A driver died Sunday after his car drifted off the road and hit a tree in Hartland, Vermont, according to state police. Vermont State Police, the Hartland Fire Department and Windsor Rescue responded to the crash on Quechee Hartland Road near the intersection with Briar Patch Road around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, according to troopers.
‘Fantastic Farmer’ Award headlines efforts to support VT farmers
On a hillside in Chittenden, VT, a 104-year-old family farm surrounded by a forest of maples has earned the second annual “Fantastic Farmer” title and an award of $5,000 from the A. Pizzagalli Family Farm Fund at the VT Community Foundation. Jenna Baird of Baird Farm Maple was...
