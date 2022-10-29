ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutland, VT

WCAX

14-year-old cited for drugs following Brattleboro HS overdoses

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A 14-year-old is under arrest after being accused of selling regulated drugs. Police say it comes following reports that multiple students at Brattleboro Union High School overdosed. The juvenile was cited into family court. Two Brattleboro students suffered medical emergencies back in September after taking drugs...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
WCAX

Montpelier Police chief to step down after 2-year stint

Burlington officials say the wait for shelter is almost over as the city prepares to open its new low-barrier, homeless pod community in the Old North End at the end of the month. Your Tuesday evening outlook. Vt. cannabis marketplace spurring ancillary business growth. Updated: 4 hours ago. Vermont’s new...
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Lebanon welcomes new fire chief

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Lebanon, New Hampshire, has a new fire chief. Chief Jim Wheatley, who previously served as a captain, has been on the force for 15 years. He says the priority for the Lebanon Fire Department and public safety, in general, is to build on the community relationships the department currently has. He says the department is fully staffed but expanding the force is a possibility.
LEBANON, NH
WCAX

School district merger on the ballot in Addison County

The victim of a weekend assault in Burlington remains in critical condition and his girlfriend is asking anyone who witnessed the attack to share cell phone video. Colchester Police have identified the woman who died in a mobile home fire last week. Updated: 19 hours ago. Natalie Carr is a...
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
NECN

Vermont Man Killed After Truck Slams Into Tree

A 55-year-old man died Sunday evening when his truck crashed into a tree in Hartland, Vermont, state police said. Vermont State Police responded to Quechee Hartland Road, near the intersection of Briar Patch Road, around 5:31 p.m. for a single vehicle crash with entrapment. The Hartland Fire Department and Windsor...
HARTLAND, VT
WCAX

Fairfax community welcomes home local man shot in hunting accident

FAIRFAX, Vt. (WCAX) - The Fairfax community Sunday held a rousing welcome home for a local man who was shot and nearly died after a hunting accident. Jamie Cameron was walking to a tree stand in the woods off of Main Road in Huntington when he was shot. The person who fired claimed he mistook Cameron for a bear. Cameron then spent 49 days in the hospital recovering. He finally made it back home and received a warm welcome Sunday. It’s something he says he’ll always remember.
FAIRFAX, VT
WCAX

Vt. Capitol Police get utility terrain vehicle, barricades

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Capitol Police have rolled out a new utility terrain vehicle and other special equipment to protect the Statehouse. The UTV and storage trailers for fencing barricades were paid for by a $70,000 grant from the Department of Homeland Security. The equipment is intended for public places without intense security measures like the Capitol complex.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

WNYT

Sobriety check leads to deadly crash in Saratoga County

A stop at a sobriety check point Saturday night ended with a deadly crash. State Police told us this occurred just after 10 p.m. in Moreau. Vincent Mancuso, 23, of Fort Edward stopped at the check point, spoke to an officer, and then sped off. Police say they followed him...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WCAX

Vermont ski swap season underway

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s still a bit of time before the snowflakes start to fall in the Green Mountains, making it the perfect time to grab some new, or lightly used skis and other equipment to enjoy with winter fun. Vermont, with its reputation for skiing and eco-friendly...
RICHMOND, VT
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged with DUI #2 in Westminster

WESTMINSTER — A 35-year-old man was arrested for his second DUI following an incident in Westminster on Friday. Police say they stopped a vehicle on US Route 5 at around 11:25 p.m. The driver, Zachary H. Cobb, of Westminster, was found to be impaired by alcohol rendering him unsafe...
WESTMINSTER, VT
VTDigger

Newbury to appeal treatment center ruling

“It’s clear that the proposed facility is a detention center first, and any mental health services they offer are secondary. We hope the Supreme Court can see through this clear perversion of statute by the state in an attempt to circumvent the laws and will of the people.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Newbury to appeal treatment center ruling.
NEWBURY, VT
NECN

