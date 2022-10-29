Read full article on original website
CNBC
Massachusetts wind power project 'no longer viable' without contract adjustments, says developer
The developer for a major offshore wind project in Massachusetts has asked state regulators to pause review of the contract for one month, saying that global price hikes, inflation and supply chain shortages are disrupting the plan. The Commonwealth Wind project, which would supply 1,200 megawatts of offshore wind power...
torquenews.com
Fake Oil Filter Caused Toyota Engine Damage
Here’s a warning to car and truck owners about counterfeit parts you need to be aware of with this example of a Toyota that wound up damaged because of a faked part common to all vehicles. Plus, find out where you really have to go to get Toyota parts.
torquenews.com
Should You Consider a Catalytic Converter Delete?
Catalytic converter deletes are sometimes recommended as a solution to more than one problem with a car. Is this really ok despite what some popular mechanics and many forum commenters have to say about it? Plus see how a cat delete is done and what it did for a Miata.
freightwaves.com
Inward-facing cameras gain ground as drivers grumble
Driver-facing cameras are seen as intrusive and an invasion of privacy in the truck-driving community. Yet fleets are rapidly adopting them as a tool to fight against nuclear verdicts in which their drivers get blamed for accidents. Can you see me now?. Most truck drivers see value in forward-facing cameras...
americanmilitarynews.com
Diesel fuel shortage ominous
The United States is running short of diesel fuel and the consequences could be grave. Waco economist Ray Perryman says there are only a few weeks’ supply left with the nation’s 130 refineries going full blast and the truck fleets, trains, ships, farmers and military potentially facing big challenges.
Could Hybrid Transmissions Save Traditional Internal Combustion Engines?
Adding fully electric range to every new internal combustion engine car might just preserve the V8. The post Could Hybrid Transmissions Save Traditional Internal Combustion Engines? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
american-rails.com
EMD "F2" Locomotives
The F2 was built directly after production was completed on the FT model, soon after World War II had ended. The locomotive appeared similar, externally to the FT although the carbody did receive a slight upgrade (most notably the overall number of portholes). Internally, the F2 was virtually identical to...
A Closer Look At The Skyrocketing Catalytic Converter Thefts
You've seen it on the news, in the headlines on the internet, and people reporting catalytic converter thefts on social media community groups. It's something that's getting out of hand to the point that new regulations have been passed about the sales of used catalytic converters. But people have questions like "What is a catalytic converter? Does my car have a catalytic converter? Why do people steal catalytic converters? And how do I protect my catalytic converter?"
Carscoops
GM Delays Plans To Build Up To 400,000 EVs In North America
General Motors is delaying plans to produce as many as 400,000 electric vehicles in North America due to a slower-than-expected ramp up in the production of batteries. The car manufacturer had initially intended on producing 400,000 EVs in North America through 2022 and 2023 but while speaking during a call announcing the company’s third-quarter results, chief executive Mary Barra said its plans have been delayed by six months.
Top Speed
This Mercury XM Turnpike Cruiser Concept Is A True Piece Of Automotive History
In today’s world of cars, there are few that are truly elegant. While there are many that are beautiful and impressive, the level of elegance found in classic cars is almost nowhere to be seen today. It is no wonder why classic cars have retained their value, especially when they were unique even for the time. Some of these cars, when they come to the auction, offer a slice of old-school comfort and luxury while showing how eccentric brands once were. If you want something truly unique though, an antique classic car is guaranteed to impress, even when it comes from unlikely sources - like Mercury XM Turnpike Cruiser coming for sale through Mecum Auto Auction.
generalaviationnews.com
U.S. pilot owner of milestone TBM
Daher has hit a milestone, delivering its 1,100th TBM, a TBM 960, the latest version of the TBM. The 1,100th TBM delivery occurred just two years after Daher’s handover of the 1,000th TBM, company officials noted. The milestone delivery occurred in October 2022, when the new owner, Bruce McCollum,...
