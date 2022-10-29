Read full article on original website
How to Factory Reset Windows 11 without Password
For a variety of reasons, you may want to factory reset your Windows 11 computer. There are a few methods you can use to do this, but they all require that you are logged into your computer with your admin password. However, there are occasions when you could get stuck on the login screen, possibly because you forgot your password or because your computer is acting up, in which case you need to reset the computer.
How to fix Blue or Red tint on Monitor in Windows 11/10
A lot of users reported that a Blue or Red tint appears on their computer, some monitors have a blue or cooler tint, whereas, on some, it is red or yellowish. This is horrendous for not just photo or video editors who want the picture to be as close to reality as possible but also for general users as it worsens the video-watching experience quite significantly. In this post, we are going to give solutions for both cases and see what you need to do if you see a Blue or Rend tint on Monitor in Windows 11 or 10.
How to use the INDIRECT function in Excel
INDIRECT (ref_text, [a1]) Ref_text: A reference to a cell that contains an A1-style reference, an R1C1-style reference, a name defined as a reference, or a reference to a cell as a text string. It is required. If ref_text is not a valid cell reference, the INDIRECT function will return the #REF! error.
USB tethering causes Blue Screen on Windows 11/10
One of the earliest ways to use your mobile Internet on your computer is by connecting both devices via a USB cable with USB tethering enabled. When some users tried to do the same, they get a Blue Screen. In this post, we will talk about this issue and see what you can do if USB tethering causes a Blue Screen on Windows 11/10.
How to create a Split Letter Design in PowerPoint
Microsoft PowerPoint is a program that is mainly used for presentations, but you can use it to edit pictures and text to make them look unique and appealing. In this tutorial, we will discuss the steps to create a Split Letter Design in Microsoft PowerPoint. Split letters are large initials or monograms with a space in the middle to write a text.
