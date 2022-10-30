Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. It’s a seller’s market when it comes to used cars, spelling bad news for those looking to pick up a second-hand bargain. According to a study, used car prices increased by 52 percent between August 2019 and August 2022, while new car prices rose by almost 29 percent. This means that in three years’ time, used car affordability dropped by 26.7 percent, and the same metric for new cars dropped by 13.3 percent.

2 DAYS AGO