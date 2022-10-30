Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Porsche 718 Boxster And 718 Cayman Get Dressed Up With New Style Edition
Two special variants of the Porsche 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman have been unveiled for the 2023 model year, dubbed the Style Edition. The two models will initially be available in Europe before becoming available in overseas markets at a later date. All 718 Boxster Style Edition and 718 Cayman...
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Spied With A Fixed Rear Wing
The second-generation Mercedes-AMG GT is getting closer to the big reveal and our spy photographers nabbed a fully-camouflaged test car wearing some extra aero components. This particular model could be an “Edition 1” trim that is expected to be offered in limited numbers for the first year of production.
Carscoops
2023 Lexus RX, Zeekr Extreme Krypton 009, And Ferrari’s Big Return To Le Mans: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. It’s a seller’s market when it comes to used cars, spelling bad news for those looking to pick up a second-hand bargain. According to a study, used car prices increased by 52 percent between August 2019 and August 2022, while new car prices rose by almost 29 percent. This means that in three years’ time, used car affordability dropped by 26.7 percent, and the same metric for new cars dropped by 13.3 percent.
Carscoops
Why Is Ferrari Testing A Lamborghini Huracan STO At Fiorano?
The Lamborghini Huracan STO isn’t just the most hardcore, track-focused variant of the beloved V10 supercar but it is also the most dynamic and enjoyable to drive. Evidently, even Ferrari thinks its crosstown rival has cooked up something rather special with the STO. Earlier this month, YouTuber Varryx spotted...
Carscoops
For $18k, You Can Rock Chris Bangle’s Poor Man’s Ferrari Coupe From Fiat
Italian vehicles are known for having some of the most unique styling on the planet, but unfortunately many of them come with asking prices north of six figures. Thankfully, there are a few ways to get that fix without completely draining the wallet, and one of them comes in the form of the Fiat Coupe.
Carscoops
Subaru-Swapped Porsche 911 GT3 STI By Eneos Might Be The Craziest SEMA Build This Year
Imagine getting your hands on a rolling shell of a Porsche 997 911 GT3 and going absolutely wild with it, adding a Subaru Impreza STI engine at the back, and a GT3R wide bodykit. This is exactly what Eneos and DevSpeed Motorsports did for this year’s SEMA show, creating the unique Porsche 911 GT3 STI.
Carscoops
Audi A4, A5, S4, And S5 Catch The Eye With The New Competition Edition Packages
Audi is making the A4, A5, S4, and S5 models that touch sportier with the launch of the new Competition Edition and Competition Edition Plus packages in the European market. All models with the new Competition Edition package get a front grille, air intakes, diffuser, and tailpipes finished in high-gloss black. The four-ring Audi badges, wing mirrors, A-pillar accents, and the rear lip spoiler have the same feature, except for the A5 Cabriolet and A4 Avant models with the roof edge spoiler. The A4 also receives a gloss black stone chip protection strip.
Carscoops
Porsche Reinvents Their Famous Exhaust Speaker With $12k 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro
For many automotive afficionados, memorabilia made from original car parts is often quite desirable. Porsche seems to know that, as they’ve just released a new speaker called the 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro, which is made from the exhaust of a real 911. Limited to just 500 examples, each one is adorned with its own numbered plaque, but it also costs an eye-watering $12,000.
Carscoops
Manhart Gives The Porsche 911 Turbo S 822 HP, Turns It Into The TR 800
The Porsche 911 Turbo S is a performance icon, but that hasn’t stopped Manhart from cranking things up a notch. Dubbed the TR 800, this 992-based coupe features a 3.8-liter six-cylinder engine that has been equipped with new turbochargers as well as an upgraded intercooler. The changes don’t stop there as the model has also been outfitted with a stainless steel exhaust system and a remapped ECU.
Carscoops
Dodge Won’t Totally Rule Out Straight-Six ICE Charger After 2024, CEO Says
Dodge considered extending the life of its gas-powered muscle car era by replacing its pushrod V8s with the new Stellantis Hurricane inline six, and hasn’t completely ruled out using it in future, CEO Tim Kuniskis has revealed during a media briefing last week. The Hurricane motor was unveiled earlier...
Carscoops
Bentley’s New Bentayga Odyssean Edition Is An Environmentally Conscious Luxury SUV
Bentley continues expanding its range with a variety of trims answering the different needs of its customer base. The latest addition is the Bentayga Odyssean Edition, with a limited production of 70 examples, making use of environmentally friendly materials inside the cabin. The second Odyssean edition after last year’s Flying...
Carscoops
Veilside’s 2023 Nissan Z Is Taking Shape With Striking Bodykit
The 2023 Nissan Z hasn’t been in the hands of customers for long and already, famed Japanese tuner Veilside has designed and manufactured a bodykit for it. While the kit has not yet been showcased in full, a handful of images shared to Facebook offer us a good look at the car from most angles. It’s bold and much more aggressive than a typical Z and should prove popular for those wanting to make a big statement with their cars.
Carscoops
Ringbrothers 1,200-HP Chevy Blazer “Bully” Arrives At SEMA To Show The Bronco Who’s Boss
Ringbrothers has quite literally ventured into uncharted terrain with its latest muscle-packed restomod. One of four customs from the Wisconsin-based shop at this years’s SEMA, and certainly the tallest, the aptly named “Bully” is a 1,200 hp (1,217 PS) supercharged Chevrolet Blazer. The result of over 8,500...
Carscoops
Honda S2000 Rat Rod Is A Middle Finger To Garage Queens And Auction Houses
The Honda S2000 may be an iconic sports car but that didn’t stop the owner of this particular one transforming it into a rat rod unlike any other. This S2000 has been doing the rounds on social media as of late and was brought to life by Instagram user pepdoesit. While details about the build are limited, the results speak for themselves.
Carscoops
Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Has 9 Power Options And Bugatti-Style Speed Key For Hottest Versions
Dodge and its freshly repainted Charger Daytona SRT Concept hit SEMA this week on a mission to persuade car fans that the brand’s next-generation EV muscle cars will be every bit as exciting – and as customizable – as the gas cars they’re replacing. And Dodge...
Carscoops
Cadillac Lyriq Customers Will Get A Free Level 2 Home Charger In Canada
Cadillac will give Canadian buyers of the Lyriq help preparing their homes for their EV lifestyle. The company says it will either pay for the installation of a Level 2 home charger at Lyriq buyers’ primary residence or will offer them $750 of free charging at public chargers. The...
Carscoops
2023 Mercedes EQE Sedan Offers 305 Miles Of Range For Just Under $75,000
The 2023 Mercedes EQE will arrive at U.S. dealerships this fall and the company has announced pricing will begin at $74,900. Kicking things off is the entry-level EQE 350+ Sedan Premium, which comes equipped with LED headlights, a panoramic sunroof, and 19-inch alloy wheels. Moving into the cabin, buyers will...
Carscoops
Dacia Duster Extreme SE Is Back In The UK With The New Emblem, Costs Up To £22,445 ($25.8k)
Dacia announced the return of the Duster Extreme SE in the UK range for 2023, since the range-topper accounted for nearly 20 percent of Duster sales year-to-date. The special edition gains the new emblem as with the rest of the Dacia lineup, while becoming slightly more expensive. The Duster Extreme...
Carscoops
Dodge Blew Up 7 Engines Trying To Certify Ultimate Hellcat For Final “Last Call” Challenger Special
Squeezing more horsepower out of Dodge’s mighty Hellcat motor isn’t hard, but getting those horses to behave in front of the Stellantis grown-ups is another matter. Just ask Dodge CEO, Tim Kuniskis, whose engineering team has blown up seven Hellcat engines trying to get a more powerful variant through Dodge’s grueling certification process, forcing the cancellation of the car’s planned SEMA debut.
Carscoops
Ford Reportedly Giving Underperforming Employees An Ultimatum: Shape Up Or Ship Out
Ford has a message for white-collar workers and it’s ‘shape up or ship out.’. According to an email obtained by The Wall Street Journal, Ford is targeting “underperformers” with an ultimatum that asks them to either improve or leave the company. As part of the effort,...
