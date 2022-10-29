NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is quiet and not as cold. Temperatures are around and above freezing in northern New Mexico, with 40s for the rest of the state. Skies are partly cloudy in the Four Corners and southeast plains, but the rest of the state will wake up to sunshine. Partly sunny skies are expected today across the state. Winds will pick up today, ahead of the next Fall storm. Winds will gust up to 25 mph for much of the state, including the Metro, with higher winds to around 30 mph in the mountains. Much higher wind gusts will arrive Thursday, at around 35-60 mph across the state.

NEW MEXICO STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO