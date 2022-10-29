Read full article on original website
First flu cases of the season reported in New Mexico
SANTA FE – The New Mexico Department of Health (DOH) announces the start of the 2022-2023 flu season as positive flu tests are being reported around the state by clinical laboratories and outpatient facilities. Flu activity is on the rise throughout the U.S., particularly in the east and southeast...
"We are really overwhelmed": More RSV cases mean more concerns at hospitals across New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — More New Mexico hospitals are seeing a jump in respiratory syncytial virus cases among children. The respiratory virus infects the lower lungs and could lead to severe complications like pneumonia and inflammation. Staff at the University of New Mexico Hospital spoke out about the trend during...
Earthquake reported at Arizona - New Mexico border
PHOENIX - A 3.0 magnitude earthquake was reported at the border between Arizona and New Mexico Tuesday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The small quake happened just before 11 p.m. on Nov. 1 on the New Mexico side of the border, around 6 miles southwest of Franklin, Arizona.
State memorial would offer a path for New Mexicans to remember losses to COVID-19
Marked by COVID New Mexico Organizers, Eleanor Bravo, left, and Janeth Nuñez del Prado, right, at Mesa Del Sol memorial site, with the Manzano Mountains behind them. On November 1st, many in New Mexico celebrate Dia De Los Muertos by remembering ancestors who have died. Soon those mourning loved ones lost to COVID19 will also be able to share their grief with others at a memorial that could be the first of its kind in the nation on a a site Marked By Covid New Mexico founders have worked with officials from Bernalillo County Parks, Recreation and Open Space Department to secure from the state.
California Department of Health issues shellfish alert to avoid or maintain caution when eating shellfish as PSP toxin levels rise
an Luis Obispo Public Health released a shellfish alert cautioning all to avoid consuming sport-harvested mussels, clams, or scallops from San Luis Obispo and Humboldt counties as paralytic shellfish poison toxin level reach the danger zone. The post California Department of Health issues shellfish alert to avoid or maintain caution when eating shellfish as PSP toxin levels rise appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Dozens of Navajo Nation communities report high COVID-19 transmission
Thirty-four communities on the Navajo Nation have been identified as having high COVID-19 transmission. They include Ganado, Chinle and Crownpoint, N.M. Tribal officials urge residents to continue wearing masks, distancing from others and getting vaccines and boosters. The tribe says in the last week, they’ve recorded 280 new known cases...
WED: Clean energy advocates point to a lack of affordable solar energy options in Farmington, + More
Lack of affordable solar energy options in Farmington, clean energy advocates say - Megan Gleason, Source New Mexico. Thousands of New Mexicans could be missing out on the opportunity to get solar energy options at homes and businesses because their locally-run utility company is exempt from a new law requiring them to offer the incentive.
New Mexico Poison & Drug Information Center warns about edibles during Halloween
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Halloween is Monday and officials are reminding parents to be careful of edibles that look just like regular candy. The New Mexico Poison and Drug Information Center, says they’ve seen an increase in cannabis-related emergency calls and they fear it could get worse. “You know the two-year-old, the three-year-old those are the kids, […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Election poll, Details in Santa Fe murder, Quiet and mild, UNM scholarship fund, Spooky display list
Tuesday’s Top Stories Hiker rescued in foothills “extremely thankful” for volunteers who helped her Ex-Artesia employee charged with brass theft Medical workers frustrated with licensing department delays Crash leads to homicide investigation County breaks ground on new Albuquerque multi-use complex Navajo Nation official facing repercussions for Vegas photo Rapper Takeoff shot, killed in Houston: TMZ […]
MON: New Mexico’s CD3 candidates spar over wildfire response in their final televised debate, + More
New Mexico’s CD3 candidates spar over wildfire response in their final televised debate - Patrick Lohmann, Source New Mexico. The disaster that ripped through northern N.M. this summer consumed about a third of the final debate between the two people seeking to represent the region in Congress. The two...
Colorado wildfire was most costly in the region
A recent insurance estimate found that a single wildfire in the Mountain West cost at least $2 billion dollars. It’s the most expensive fire in our region. Many suburban homes were destroyed in the 2021 Marshall Fire in the communities of Superior and Louisville, near Denver. The Denver Post reported the new cost estimate and the Rocky Mountain Insurance Information Association listed the fire as the 10th most expensive in the United States.
Who Has A Better Financial Plan For New Mexico?
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Inflation rates are at the highest they’ve been in decades, and wages have not always been unable to keep up with rising costs in New Mexico. Between gas, food, and housing, there are still a lot of people struggling. So with midterm elections just one week away, which gubernatorial candidate has a […]
Mild and breezy Thursday, storm arrives in New Mexico tonight
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is quiet and not as cold. Temperatures are around and above freezing in northern New Mexico, with 40s for the rest of the state. Skies are partly cloudy in the Four Corners and southeast plains, but the rest of the state will wake up to sunshine. Partly sunny skies are expected today across the state. Winds will pick up today, ahead of the next Fall storm. Winds will gust up to 25 mph for much of the state, including the Metro, with higher winds to around 30 mph in the mountains. Much higher wind gusts will arrive Thursday, at around 35-60 mph across the state.
Most of New Mexico mild and breezy ahead of storm
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is chilly and clear. Tuesday will be another mild day, with high temperatures back into the 50s, 60s and 70s. Breezes will start to pick up, with low elevations seeing winds about 10 to 15 mph, and higher gusts to 25 mph in higher terrain. Clouds will push into New Mexico from west to east throughout the day, arriving at the Rio Grande Valley by early afternoon, and to the eastern state line by this evening.
Education amendment up to New Mexico voters
Inside the prekindergarten classrooms at ChildCo Day School, kids engage their imagination as they play with blocks and learn to navigate conflicts. They have space dedicated to books, numbers and family photos. It’s the kind of early childhood program Democrats and Republicans alike have embraced over the past decade as...
Five fatal crashes around NM leave six people dead
Six people were killed and several more were injured in separate car crashes around the state Friday and Saturday – three of which were head-on collisions. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in any of the incidents, according to New Mexico State Police. The first crash occurred...
Here's how some New Mexico counties are voting this midterm election
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There are several tight races in New Mexico's 2022 midterm election, and voters are well aware of it. As of Tuesday morning, almost 260,000 people have early voted. Though the numbers aren't surprising to KOAT political expert, Rhiannon Samuel. "It's really anyone's game," she said. KOAT...
In Alamogordo and Nationally Privacy law violations: who investigates and what are the consequences?
In Alamogordo New Mexico and via national polling Eighty-five percent of American adults say they go online daily—and 31% say they're online constantly—which is likely no surprise considering how much of our modern lives have become tethered to the internet. It's not only the hours we spend scrolling through our social media feeds, checking email, and streaming music playlists.
'Better Call Raul' attorney general campaign ad fact check
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As we near mid-term election day, you may see more campaign ads on the airwaves. But one ad centered around the race for attorney general, is stirring the political pot. “I had a good day until I got caught carjacking an old lady. Better Call Raul,”...
Federal program helps Californians behind on their water bills
SAN DIEGO — Along with rising inflation, Californians are also seeing their water bills increase as well, partially driven by the ongoing drought. As a result, many San Diegans are behind on their water bills, some owing more than three thousand dollars. Help is available, through a federal program...
