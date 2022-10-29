Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee witness says pulsing UFO approached as close as 20 feetRoger MarshHendersonville, TN
Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner CountyAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Flexible work eases holiday stress for many local residentsInstaworkNashville, TN
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Related
vucommodores.com
A Champion's Drive
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Eight minutes. Gordon Sargent estimates that’s about the time that elapsed between his final putt in the final round of stroke play during this year’s NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship and the start of a four-way playoff to decide the individual national championship.
vucommodores.com
Game Notes: South Carolina Week
Vanderbilt hosts South Carolina on Saturday (6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network) South Carolina (5-3, 2-3 SEC) at Vanderbilt (3-5, 0-4 SEC) FirstBank Stadium • Nashville, Tenn. • SEC Network. • Vanderbilt returns home this weekend, welcoming South Carolina to FirstBank Stadium. The contest marks the first home...
vucommodores.com
Advancing to the Semifinals
PENSACOLA, Fla. — Vanderbilt advances to the SEC Championship semifinals after defeating ninth-ranked Arkansas in a penalty shootout, 5-4. The fifth-seeded Commodores and fourth-seeded Razorbacks were even at 1-1 through both overtime periods to setup the PK drama. Vandy stepped to the spot first and missed before Arkansas slotted...
vucommodores.com
Another Top-Three Finish
SAN JOSE DEL CABO, Mexico — Vanderbilt women’s golf wrapped up its fall season with a third-place finish at the Battle at the Beach tournament played at the Club Campestre San Jose golf course this weekend. The Commodores finished the tournament at even par with a total score...
rockytopinsider.com
Report: Tennessee Football Finalizing Deal To Play ACC Foe In 2024
Tennessee and North Carolina State are finalizing a deal to play each other in football during the 2024 season, the News & Observer first reported over the weekend. Both the Vols are Wolfpack are looking for a power five non conference opponent to face in the 2024 season due to conference expansion.
vucommodores.com
Game Day Guide for Basketball
In advance of the Commodores’ upcoming basketball seasons, Vanderbilt Athletics has announced game day information and activities—both returning from last season and new—for the 2022-23 season. The men’s basketball team opens the season at home on Nov. 7 vs. Memphis. The women’s basketball team’s home opener is...
vucommodores.com
Vandy Finishes Third in Season Debut
CORUM, N.Y. — A revitalized Vanderbilt got its groove back and captured third place on the strength of a pair of victories over Stephen F. Austin Sunday at the Dezy Strong Invitational. The Commodores had looked like anything but one of the NCAA’s elite teams during the first two...
vucommodores.com
Dores Conclude Fall Action in Puerto Rico
SAN JUAN, P.R. – In the final action of the fall season, the Vanderbilt women’s tennis team concluded the San Juan Invitational on Sunday. Both Holly Staff and Bridget Stammel completed 3-0 records in singles at the tournament thanks to wins on Sunday. Staff – currently ranked No....
vucommodores.com
Offense Shines in Vandy’s Exhibition with ASU
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The Vanderbilt baseball team held its second exhibition of the fall on Sunday afternoon, matching up with Arizona State at William R. Morse Stadium on the campus of the College of Southern Nevada. The Commodores and Sun Devils faced off for 10 innings, playing one...
vucommodores.com
Vanderbilt, Fanatics to Provide Custom Name, Image and Likeness Apparel
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt Athletics has collaborated with Fanatics and OneTeam to provide Commodore student-athletes the opportunity to benefit from their name, image and likeness through an integrated licensed sports merchandise relationship. Personalized T-shirts featuring the names and numbers of various Vanderbilt student-athletes are now available for purchase online.
Tennessee Tribune
Percy Warner Golf Course Closing for Year-long Restoration
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TN Tribune) – Percy Warner Golf Course will be closing in November of this year to undergo an 11-month golf course renovation and enhancement project, led by architect Bruce Hepner. Metro Parks and Recreation, the Tennessee Golf Foundation, and Friends of Warner Parks are partnering to restore...
Former Tennessee First Lady ‘Honey’ Alexander dies at 77
Former Tennessee First Lady Leslee Kathryn Buhler Alexander, known as Honey, has died at the age of 77, according to a statement made by the family.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Atlanta to Nashville
Looking for a trip that encompasses stunning natural scenery and buzzing city life that can be accomplished in just a few days? A road trip from Atlanta to Nashville is just that, exploring majestic mountains, lush parks, American history, southern living, and musical heritage all in one. The 430-mile road...
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville native to compete in Miss Tennessee USA pageant at APSU
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Sydney Grace Young, 22, of Clarksville, Miss Montgomery County 2023, will compete for the title of Miss Tennessee USA 2023 on March 9 at Austin Peay State University. Young is the daughter of Don Young of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, and Amy Jane Orton of Clarksville. She is...
This Tennessee Restaurant Has The Best Cheap Burrito In The State
Cheapsim found the tastiest inexpensive burritos around the country.
This Is The Best Candy Store In Tennessee
Taste of Home found the best candy store in each state, including this iconic shop in Tennessee.
8 New Spots to Shop at Opry Mills this Holiday Season
With holiday shopping already underway, there’s no better time for Opry Mills to welcome eight new offerings – making finding the perfect gift that much easier. Plus, as first-to-market stores in Nashville and Tennessee, each gift for that special someone will be truly unique in the area. Now Open The Cheesecake Factory: Nashville’s second Cheesecake […] The post 8 New Spots to Shop at Opry Mills this Holiday Season appeared first on Wilson County Source.
KFVS12
Stars and fans gather Sunday night in Nashville to say a final goodbye to the Coal Miner’s Daughter
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WYMT) - A host of country music stars and fans of an Eastern Kentucky country legend gathered at the Grand Ole Opry Sunday night to say goodbye. The “Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn” was broadcast on CMT and simulcast on Sirius XM’s Wille’s Roadhouse channel. The Johnson County native died in early October at the age of 90.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
New Balance Announces $68 Million Tennessee Facility
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Footwear and apparel manufacturer New Balance plans...
Lodging
Embassy Suites by Hilton Nashville Downtown Opens
MCLEAN, Virginia, and NASHVILLE, Tennessee—Hilton announced the opening of the largest Embassy Suites by Hilton hotel in the United States, Embassy Suites by Hilton Nashville Downtown. The 506-key all-suites hotel situated adjacent to Music City Convention Center is a destination for both business and leisure guests. The new-build, 30-story...
Comments / 0