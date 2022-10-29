ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Palm Springs Pride Week underway, culminating with weekend performances, parade

If you’re not aware that it’s Pride Week in Palm Springs, we don’t know what to tell you. If you are aware — Happy Pride!. The news: All this week, there are multiple events throughout the city and surrounding area to celebrate diversity and advance the cause of individual freedom for all. The week concludes Sunday with the city’s biggest annual event — the Palm Springs Pride Parade at 10 a.m.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs Air Museum hosts Halloween chili tasting and car show

The 14th Halloween Themed Chili Tasting & Classic Car Show took place at the Palm Springs Air Museum on Saturday. There was Halloween fun for the whole family. There were a variety of cars showcased sponsored by the Desert Classic Car Association. Attendees got up close to the dozens of vintage WWII, Korean and Vietnam-era aircraft inside five The post Palm Springs Air Museum hosts Halloween chili tasting and car show appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
hotelnewsresource.com

Sensei Porcupine Creek Resort Opens in Rancho Mirage, California

Today, Sensei Porcupine Creek opened its doors in Rancho Mirage, CA as the first standalone retreat under the Sensei brand. "The launch of Sensei Porcupine Creek is a thrilling next step for the growth of our brand," said Alexandra Walterspiel, COO of Sensei. "As our first property fully operated by Sensei, we are able to support a wider range of wellness intentions that allow us to bring an even more integrated approach to our guest experience. The 230-acre private estate, which is now open to the public for the first time, has impeccably designed grounds that immerse our guests in the healing properties the desert landscape is known for, and we couldn't be more delighted to see our team bring our vision to life."
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
citynewsgroup.com

Words from a Donkey Whisperer

Donkeys are reputed to have been ridden by humans long before they rode horses. Reportedly, donkeys were first brought to the western hemisphere on the second ship of Christopher Columbus. At the end of the 17th century, donkeys migrated to the United States; they were used less; however, their capacity to go far distances without water continued to make donkeys very useful to humans. This was especially true across long desert stretches where no roads existed. As we humans have too often done with our animals, we began to abandon donkeys. Rather than creating a neutering program to prevent an overpopulation of donkeys, we often did nothing.
LOMA LINDA, CA
The Lemon Bowl

Lake Arrowhead Resort and Spa

Located in the San Bernardino mountains in California, the Lake Arrowhead Resort and Spa is serene, peaceful, and the ultimate stop for relaxation. I recently had the absolute pleasure of visiting the San Bernardino mountains in southern California and staying in the beautiful little resort town of Lake Arrowhead. This trip was all about rejuvination, and the Lake Arrowhead Resort and Spa did not disappoint. Not even two hours from Los Angeles, it feels like a completely different world from the surrounding area, and transports you to a place of relaxation. Despite it’s proximity to LA, I’d recommend flying in and out of Ontario International Airport for the best access.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Fire burns trees, garage in Palm Springs neighborhood

Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that burned a garage and palm trees Monday evening in Palm Springs. The fire happened at the 600 block of Via Monte Vista at around 6:35 p.m. Viewer video shows big flames coming out of a home. Capt. Nathan Gunkel of the Palm Springs Fire Department told The post Fire burns trees, garage in Palm Springs neighborhood appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
newsmirror.net

Cookie Co. opens in Yucaipa with fanfare

For all those with a sweet tooth, Yucaipa has a new place to get your cookie fix. Cookie Co. opened last weekend at 31495 Yucaipa Blvd., Suite 2. The grand opening was full of fan fare, as the L.A. Rams were in attendance, signing autographs and posing for pictures with fans.
YUCAIPA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Phones Stolen at Escape Music Festival Recovered by Pair of Friends

Downey Police recovered nearly 100 cell phones, all believed to have been stolen from the same event this weekend. Dozens of people came to Downey to recover stolen phones Tuesday. They were all pick-pocketed Friday night, and many believed they’d never see their phone again, but thanks to some detective work from a pair of friends, a lot of people have their phones back.
DOWNEY, CA
visitpalmsprings.com

Attend the JOGS Gem & Jewelry Show

The Palm Springs JOGS Gem & Jewelry Show is a leading West Coast gem and jewelry event perfectly timed for the holidays. It takes place Friday, Nov. 18 – Monday, Nov. 21. Show doors open at 1:00 am. This exclusive show brings buyers from all over the world together...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
knewsradio.com

Early Morning Shooting Kills 1, Injures 2, In Palm Springs

Yellow Police Tape, with the words "Crime Scene Do Not Cross" in Bold black letters. Photo from Alpha Media USA Portland OR and Getty Images. Two Palm Desert men have been arrested following a fatal weekend shooting near the Raising Canes Chicken Restaurant on Ramon Road in Palm Springs. Police...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

Residents seeking help to convert lawns to desert landscape will get more help than anticipated

Palm Springs residents will get help converting their lawns to drought-resistant landscaping, and it will be more assistance than anticipated. Driving the news: The Palm Springs City Council voted unanimously during its regular meeting Oct. 27 to match rebates offered by Desert Water Agency (DWA) that will see homeowners and HOAs qualify for a combined $6 per square foot to rid their residences of grass. DWA will assist in managing the matching funds.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
viewpointsonline.org

RCC’s HalloweenTown proves to be a yearly success

A haunted maze, creative costumes and an overload of candy decorated Riverside City College’s annual Halloween Town event. Children were able to get their Halloween experience a few days early at the community affair held on Oct. 29. Kona Ice truck and other vendors provided food and other treats.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

Rancho Cucamonga teen fatally shot at party

A teenage boy was fatally shot at a party in Bloomington early Tuesday, his father told KTLA. Robert “Robbie” Plyley, 15, was a sophomore at Alta Loma High School in Rancho Cucamonga, school officials confirmed. He was shot and killed around 2:30 a.m. in the 10000 block of Geronimo Avenue, according to the San Bernardino […]
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Child struck by vehicle while trick or treating in Palm Desert

A female juvenile was hospitalized as a precaution after being struck by a vehicle while trick or treating in a Palm Desert neighborhood. The crash happened on Haystack Road and Highway 74 at around 7:30 p.m. A spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. confirmed that the child ran across the street in front of The post Child struck by vehicle while trick or treating in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA

