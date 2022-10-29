Read full article on original website
thepalmspringspost.com
2022 Palm Springs Pride Week underway, culminating with weekend performances, parade
If you’re not aware that it’s Pride Week in Palm Springs, we don’t know what to tell you. If you are aware — Happy Pride!. The news: All this week, there are multiple events throughout the city and surrounding area to celebrate diversity and advance the cause of individual freedom for all. The week concludes Sunday with the city’s biggest annual event — the Palm Springs Pride Parade at 10 a.m.
Palm Springs Air Museum hosts Halloween chili tasting and car show
The 14th Halloween Themed Chili Tasting & Classic Car Show took place at the Palm Springs Air Museum on Saturday. There was Halloween fun for the whole family. There were a variety of cars showcased sponsored by the Desert Classic Car Association. Attendees got up close to the dozens of vintage WWII, Korean and Vietnam-era aircraft inside five The post Palm Springs Air Museum hosts Halloween chili tasting and car show appeared first on KESQ.
hotelnewsresource.com
Sensei Porcupine Creek Resort Opens in Rancho Mirage, California
Today, Sensei Porcupine Creek opened its doors in Rancho Mirage, CA as the first standalone retreat under the Sensei brand. "The launch of Sensei Porcupine Creek is a thrilling next step for the growth of our brand," said Alexandra Walterspiel, COO of Sensei. "As our first property fully operated by Sensei, we are able to support a wider range of wellness intentions that allow us to bring an even more integrated approach to our guest experience. The 230-acre private estate, which is now open to the public for the first time, has impeccably designed grounds that immerse our guests in the healing properties the desert landscape is known for, and we couldn't be more delighted to see our team bring our vision to life."
citynewsgroup.com
Words from a Donkey Whisperer
Donkeys are reputed to have been ridden by humans long before they rode horses. Reportedly, donkeys were first brought to the western hemisphere on the second ship of Christopher Columbus. At the end of the 17th century, donkeys migrated to the United States; they were used less; however, their capacity to go far distances without water continued to make donkeys very useful to humans. This was especially true across long desert stretches where no roads existed. As we humans have too often done with our animals, we began to abandon donkeys. Rather than creating a neutering program to prevent an overpopulation of donkeys, we often did nothing.
The Lemon Bowl
Lake Arrowhead Resort and Spa
Located in the San Bernardino mountains in California, the Lake Arrowhead Resort and Spa is serene, peaceful, and the ultimate stop for relaxation. I recently had the absolute pleasure of visiting the San Bernardino mountains in southern California and staying in the beautiful little resort town of Lake Arrowhead. This trip was all about rejuvination, and the Lake Arrowhead Resort and Spa did not disappoint. Not even two hours from Los Angeles, it feels like a completely different world from the surrounding area, and transports you to a place of relaxation. Despite it’s proximity to LA, I’d recommend flying in and out of Ontario International Airport for the best access.
Fire burns trees, garage in Palm Springs neighborhood
Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that burned a garage and palm trees Monday evening in Palm Springs. The fire happened at the 600 block of Via Monte Vista at around 6:35 p.m. Viewer video shows big flames coming out of a home. Capt. Nathan Gunkel of the Palm Springs Fire Department told The post Fire burns trees, garage in Palm Springs neighborhood appeared first on KESQ.
newsmirror.net
Cookie Co. opens in Yucaipa with fanfare
For all those with a sweet tooth, Yucaipa has a new place to get your cookie fix. Cookie Co. opened last weekend at 31495 Yucaipa Blvd., Suite 2. The grand opening was full of fan fare, as the L.A. Rams were in attendance, signing autographs and posing for pictures with fans.
Formal adoption celebrations set for 80 kids in Indio, Riverside
More than six dozen children in foster care will be formally adopted during a series of hearings Saturday in Riverside and Indio in recognition of National Adoption Awareness Month.
NBC Los Angeles
Phones Stolen at Escape Music Festival Recovered by Pair of Friends
Downey Police recovered nearly 100 cell phones, all believed to have been stolen from the same event this weekend. Dozens of people came to Downey to recover stolen phones Tuesday. They were all pick-pocketed Friday night, and many believed they’d never see their phone again, but thanks to some detective work from a pair of friends, a lot of people have their phones back.
Murrieta horror filmmaker shows off his 'Killer' resume
MURRIETA, Calif. — Halloween can be a great time to dress up and eat candy or seek out something a bit more dangerous to scare you to your core. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Murrieta to meet a movie making machine. Dustin Ferguson is a filmmaker with...
visitpalmsprings.com
Attend the JOGS Gem & Jewelry Show
The Palm Springs JOGS Gem & Jewelry Show is a leading West Coast gem and jewelry event perfectly timed for the holidays. It takes place Friday, Nov. 18 – Monday, Nov. 21. Show doors open at 1:00 am. This exclusive show brings buyers from all over the world together...
Fontana Herald News
Fundraiser is held for family of Colton officer, formerly of Fontana, who died tragically
A fundraiser is being held for the family of a Colton Police Department officer who died tragically on Oct. 27. Officer Lorenzo Morgan, 29, accidentally shot himself to death while off-duty in his car in Oro Grande, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Morgan, a resident of...
knewsradio.com
Early Morning Shooting Kills 1, Injures 2, In Palm Springs
Yellow Police Tape, with the words "Crime Scene Do Not Cross" in Bold black letters. Photo from Alpha Media USA Portland OR and Getty Images. Two Palm Desert men have been arrested following a fatal weekend shooting near the Raising Canes Chicken Restaurant on Ramon Road in Palm Springs. Police...
thepalmspringspost.com
Residents seeking help to convert lawns to desert landscape will get more help than anticipated
Palm Springs residents will get help converting their lawns to drought-resistant landscaping, and it will be more assistance than anticipated. Driving the news: The Palm Springs City Council voted unanimously during its regular meeting Oct. 27 to match rebates offered by Desert Water Agency (DWA) that will see homeowners and HOAs qualify for a combined $6 per square foot to rid their residences of grass. DWA will assist in managing the matching funds.
viewpointsonline.org
RCC’s HalloweenTown proves to be a yearly success
A haunted maze, creative costumes and an overload of candy decorated Riverside City College’s annual Halloween Town event. Children were able to get their Halloween experience a few days early at the community affair held on Oct. 29. Kona Ice truck and other vendors provided food and other treats.
Murrieta, CA real estate market update
Murrieta, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the September 2022 and October 2022 real estate market for Murrieta, California, which is located in Riverside County.
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market update
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the September 2022 and October 2022 real estate market for Moreno Valley, California, which is located in Moreno Valley County.
Rancho Cucamonga teen fatally shot at party
A teenage boy was fatally shot at a party in Bloomington early Tuesday, his father told KTLA. Robert “Robbie” Plyley, 15, was a sophomore at Alta Loma High School in Rancho Cucamonga, school officials confirmed. He was shot and killed around 2:30 a.m. in the 10000 block of Geronimo Avenue, according to the San Bernardino […]
Child struck by vehicle while trick or treating in Palm Desert
A female juvenile was hospitalized as a precaution after being struck by a vehicle while trick or treating in a Palm Desert neighborhood. The crash happened on Haystack Road and Highway 74 at around 7:30 p.m. A spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. confirmed that the child ran across the street in front of The post Child struck by vehicle while trick or treating in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
spectrumnews1.com
Riverside County Supervisors declare opposition to all forms of antisemitism
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday declaring Riverside County’s condemnation of acts of antisemitism within the county and anywhere else they may occur. “I heard from residents in the Fourth District that these are scary times,” said Supervisor Manuel Perez, who...
