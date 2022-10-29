STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football released an updated depth chart on Monday morning ahead of its Big 12 game against Kansas this upcoming Saturday. The only change from the previous version is the removal of sixth-year senior defensive tackle Brendon Evers, who announced he will miss the remainder of the season due to injury. The Cowboys (6-2, 3-2 Big 12) hit the road again to face the Jayhawks (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) for the second of back-to-back trips to the Sunflower State. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT and will air on FS1.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO