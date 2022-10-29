Read full article on original website
denverpioneers.com
DU Women’s Tennis’ Melville Set for ITA National Fall Championships
SAN DIEGO, California – University of Denver women's tennis team fifth-year student Taylor Melville will begin her run at the 2022 ITA National Fall Championships on Wednesday, November 2, with a first-round match against Alexandra Yepifanova from Stanford University. The match is set to start at 11:30 a.m. PT/12:30 p.m. MT.
denverpioneers.com
DU Women’s Soccer Falls in Shootout Against Oral Roberts
DENVER – The University of Denver women's soccer team's 2022 season came to an end after losing a penalty shootout to Oral Roberts in the Summit League semifinals on Sunday. DU and ORU played to a scoreless draw through the extra 20 minutes of halftime, forcing penalties to decide which team would advance to the final. ORU would go on to win the shootout 3-2. COACH'S NOTES:
denverpioneers.com
DU Men’s Tennis Sweeps New Mexico in Denver Hidden Duals Finale
DENVER – The University of Denver men's tennis team won all nine of its matches against New Mexico on Sunday to conclude the Denver Hidden Duals. Across all three of its duals over the weekend, DU went 18-0 in singles and 5-4 in doubles. Five of Denver's singles matches...
denverpioneers.com
Fall Season Comes to a Close for Men’s Golf
LAHAINA, HAWAII – The University of Denver Men's Golf team ended the fall portion of its 2022-23 season on Sunday at the Ka'anapali Classic Collegiate. The Pioneers posted a final team score of 863 (11-over), putting them in 18th at the tournament. Course Information:. - Ka'anapali Golf Course. -...
tulsapeople.com
Q&A with Eric Konkol: New coach leads the University of Tulsa men’s basketball team
After a successful seven-year run as the head coach at Louisiana Tech, where he compiled a record of 153-75, Eric Konkol was hired as the new head coach for the University of Tulsa men’s basketball team on March 21. That heralded a sort of homecoming for Konkol, who spent one season at TU as a student assistant coach in 2000-01.
mutigers.com
Women's Basketball Exhibition Against Rogers State Canceled
COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri women's basketball exhibition game against Rogers State, scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 1, has been canceled. The Tigers will begin the 2022-23 regular season on the road against Missouri State on Monday, Nov. 7. Missouri will face Bradley in the team's home opener...
Oklahoma State football updates depth chart for upcoming game against Kansas
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football released an updated depth chart on Monday morning ahead of its Big 12 game against Kansas this upcoming Saturday. The only change from the previous version is the removal of sixth-year senior defensive tackle Brendon Evers, who announced he will miss the remainder of the season due to injury. The Cowboys (6-2, 3-2 Big 12) hit the road again to face the Jayhawks (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) for the second of back-to-back trips to the Sunflower State. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT and will air on FS1.
okcfox.com
Tulsa surgeon performs Oklahoma's first procedure with new artificial disc replacement
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There is a new option for people suffering from chronic neck and back pain. Dr. Kris Parchuri says he has performed hundreds of spinal disc replacement surgeries in Green Country. Now, he's the first in Oklahoma to use a new procedure with a new device.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, in the Northeast corner of Oklahoma, is the 2nd most populated city in the state. The large Arkansas River passes right through the city. There is plenty to do in the city, from the Tulsa Air and Space Museum and Planetarium to The Gathering Place, a park filled with gardens, playgrounds, a skate park, a splash pad, and more. Tulsa is also home to some fabulous eateries.
KOCO
Authorities searching for two missing Oklahoma teenagers
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are searching for two missing Oklahoma teenagers believed to have left the state. Police are asking for help finding 15-year-old Persia Lalehparvaran, from Stillwater, and 13-year-old Tsegan Jones, from Oklahoma City. Persia is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, and Tsegan is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.
coloradopolitics.com
Denver Gazette: Colorado’s soaring auto theft turns violent
Colorado is on track for the second year in a row to be the No. 1 state in the entire nation for auto theft. That’s more than a dubious distinction — it’s a wakeup call. As cops will tell you, auto theft isn’t merely a property crime; it’s one of those leading indicators that says a lot about public safety in general. And Colorado’s overall crime rate has indeed surged over the past few years.
College Football World Reacts To Nervous Quarterback's Video
Even some of the most talented players have nerves when they make the jump to the next level. In Saturday's game, Oklahoma State freshman QB Gunnar Gundy was visibly shaking as he took his first snaps as a Cowboy. Something that was caught by trainer Trey Hannam. "Whoa. Freshman at...
KTUL
Victim identified in Tulsa's 65th homicide
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has identified the 65th homicide victim in 2022 as 53-year-old JeanPaul Marquis. Marquis was found near 550 North Boston Avenue on Oct. 27 with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police arrested 20-year-old Jahiem...
kosu.org
As polls tighten, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt to host rallies with big GOP names
Election day is next week, and Gov. Kevin Stitt is hosting a pair of “Red Wave Rallies” in Oklahoma City and Tulsa this week. Stitt will host a couple of nationally recognized names at those rallies. The first is with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz in Oklahoma City on Tuesday. The second is with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday in Tulsa.
Tulsa homicide suspect found in Fort Worth, awaiting extradition
TULSA, Okla. — A man is in custody in Fort Worth, connected to a homicide in Tulsa. The victim was found shot to death near Boston and I-244 on Oct. 27. The victim, who has not yet been identified, was shot in the head. On Oct. 28, the victim’s...
Longtime Tulsa business Ehrle's Party Supply announces closing sale
Ehrle's Party Supply announced late Monday that it will be holding its retirement liquidation sale on Tuesday as they clear out its inventory for good.
Sapulpa decorates section of Route 66 for Christmas
One Oklahoma community is getting into the Christmas spirit.
fourstateshomepage.com
Arkansas man killed in Oklahoma crash
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. – An Arkansas man died in a fatality collision in October, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report released on Tuesday. John H. Herman, 56, of Fayetteville, Ark. died at 7 a.m. on Oct. 15 on OK-88 approximately one-fourth mile south of E 530, five miles north of Inola, Okla. in Rogers County the patrol said.
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
Tulsa Barber Finds Success After Incarceration
A Tulsa barber has turned the skills learned from his time in prison into a thriving business. Robert Hoston, also known as Chevy the Barber, is the owner of The Chophouse Barbershop and over the years, he has proven that success after incarceration is possible. Hoston spent a few years in prison and that is where he found his love for barbering. He says it was after he noticed a barber cutting hair in prison, and he wanted to learn how to cut hair.
tulsapeople.com
Lone star holiday: A four-hour drive from Tulsa takes visitors to the Christmas Capital of Texas
Did you know the town of Grapevine is known as the Christmas Capital of Texas? It even has a little passport you can pick up to help guide your exploration of this historic community during the holiday season. There’s plenty of shopping in and around its historic Main Street district and there’s lots of activities in this Dallas suburb to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.
