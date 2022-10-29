Read full article on original website
'That Girl Lay Lay' Season 2 Resumes Production Following Death Of Show's Creator
Nick News Brief: That Girl Lay Lay resumed production the second half of the show's second season on October 27. The news follows the death of the show's creator, David A. Arnold, on September 7, 2022. Watch That Girl Lay Lay and Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan on Nickelodeon!. Stream...
Round The Twist Intro Comparison | Twisted Lunchbox - Australia’s Best Kids TV
Have you ever, ever felt like this? Have strange things happen, are you going Round The Twist? Check out this comparison video comparing the intros of Round The Twist - complete with its iconic theme song!. Have you ever, ever felt like this? Have strange things happened, are you going...
Let Sleeping Borg Lie: Paramount+ To Premiere New 'Star Trek: Prodigy' Episode On November 2 | Synopsis, Artwork & Sneak Peek
Paramount+ will premiere the brand new Star Trek: Prodigy episode "Let Sleeping Borg Lie" on Thursday, November 3! Scroll below for the new episode's official synopsis as well as a selection of images from the episode. Try Paramount+ for FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Episode – 112 Let Sleeping Borg Lie (Available...
Paramount+ to Premiere 'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 2 on January 15, 2023; Unveils Teaser Trailer. PARAMOUNT+ ANNOUNCES PREMIERE DATE AND DEBUTS TEASER FOR THE SECOND SEASON OF “MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN”. Starring Academy Award® Nominee Jeremy Renner and Academy Award Winner Dianne Wiest, Season Two of “Mayor of Kingstown” Will...
Week 44, 2022 | What's On Nick | Nickelodeon Premiere Highlights
Your guide to What's New on Nickelodeon for the week of Monday, October 31 - Sunday, November 6, 2022!. --> Stream all your favorite Nickelodeon shows on Paramount+! <-- For Nickelodeon's full November highlights, click here!. Join the Discord!. Visit NickHelps.com!. All times ET/PT. Monday, October 31, 2022. 11:00 a.m....
Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
Elon Musk tells Stephen King that Twitter needs to pay the bills somehow after the novelist said he'd quit the site if he was charged $20 for verification
Elon Musk said Twitter has bills to pay after Stephen King threatened to leave the site over a $20 verification fee. Musk suggested to King that verified Twitter users could be charged $8 a month. The billionaire said charging for a blue tick was the only way to defeat trolls...
"The Serpent's Pass" with Afiya Augustine & Vincent Bernard | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast
"The Serpent's Pass" with Afiya Augustine & Vincent Bernard | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast. Find out if you're brave enough to cross “The Serpent’s Pass” with Braving the Element's special guests, podcasters Afiya Augustine and Vincent Bernard! Join Janet and Dante in welcoming Afiya and Vincent for a very suspenseful ATLA episode. They don’t call it “The Serpent’s Pass” for nothing! This week also brings a lively conversation surrounding the difficult task of picking most valuable bending, our guests’ favorite ships, and how to keep falling in love with the Avatarverse over and over again... in new ways through the years.
The Really Loud House Behind The Scenes Ep.1 w/ Lincoln Loud! | Nickelodeon
The Really Loud House Behind The Scenes Ep.1 w/ Lincoln Loud! | Nickelodeon. The Louds are back IN REAL LIFE in the new series The Really Loud House on Nickelodeon! Join us for a sneak peek to meet the talent bringing your favorite animated family to life! In this episode, watch Wolfgang Schaeffer transform into Lincoln Loud and get A Really Loud House tour!
Hair & Makeup Transformation w/ Monster High: The Movie Cast! | Monster High
Hair & Makeup Transformation w/ Monster High: The Movie Cast! | Monster High. Miia Harris (Clawdeen Wolf), Nayah Damasen (Draculaura), Ceci Balagot (Frankie Stein) and Case Walker (Deuce Gorgon) talk us through their hair and makeup transformation and how they get to look like the mon-stars in the film! The before and after is unreal!
Simone Biles Responded Perfectly To A Person Who Trolled Her Tweet About Jeffrey Dahmer Costumes
Sometimes it's best to just eat your food and keep your mouth shut.
Nickelodeon UK Starts To Air New Episodes Of 'Middlemost Post'
Nick News Brief: Nickelodeon UK & Ireland today (October 31) started to premiere brand new episodes of Middlemost Post weekdays at 7:30am!. Paramount+ UK & Ireland is HERE! Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. The SpongeBob Musical To Tour The UK &...
Sophie Turner Dons Little Black Louis Vuitton Dress for Glamour Women of the Year Awards
Sophie Turner arrived at Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards in New York City on Nov. 1 wearing a little black dress by Louis Vuitton. Turner wore a crushed velvet long-sleeve black dress that hit right at the thigh. She coordinated the look with a black trunk bag used as a clutch and a pair of knee-high red boots. More from WWDCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout LooksEbony Power 100 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsWIF Honors Quinta Brunson, Olivia Wilde, Journalists Who Broke the Harvey Weinstein Story and More Turner wore the brand to attend the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles...
Mayor of Kingstown | Series 2 is Coming | Paramount+ UK & Ireland
Mayor of Kingstown | Series 2 is Coming | Paramount+ UK & Ireland. Mayor of Kingstown series 2 comes to Paramount Plus UK, 16th January 2023. Get ready for a mountain of entertainment from Paramount+, the brand-new streaming service that’s always worth watching. With blockbuster movies, new originals and exclusive series plus a huge variety of iconic drama, action, reality, comedy, documentaries and kids shows, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
Nickelodeon Receives 23 Nominations In First-Ever Children’s & Family Emmy Awards
The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) has announced the fantastic news that Nickelodeon has received a whopping 23 nominations in the first annual Children’s & Family Emmy® Awards!. Nickelodeon's hit CG-animated Star Trek series, Star Trek: Prodigy has been nominated for "Outstanding Animated Series" in...
Hauntings | Now Streaming | Paramount+ UK & Ireland
Hauntings | Now Streaming | Paramount+ UK & Ireland. Hauntings explores the most intriguing and terrifying paranormal cases: The Enfield Poltergeist, The Conjuring House, The Edinburgh Executioner and The Lady of the Lake. Stories that stand up to scrutiny, where suspected supernatural activity cannot be simply explained away. Scream it now on Paramount+. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!
Toon Turtles Bundle 4-Pack, Sewer Heroes Bundle 4-Pack, TMNT vs Street Fighter 2-Packs | TMNT | Playmates Toys
Wow, check it out! The Toon Turtles are back at Target, dudes. Push the button or turn the dial for rad Turtle actions!. They’re heroes in a half-shell – and a cape! New York City’s sewer heroes are available now only at Walmart.com!. Walmart.com link:. TMNT vs...
