Pittsburgh, PA



Women's Volleyball overpowered in RSC city game against Point Park

PITTSBURGH --- Point Park University women's volleyball swept Carlow University, 3-0, in River States Conference action Tuesday night. Point Park kept its perfect conference record intact with the win over the Celtics (10-13, 2-13 RSC), improving to 22-5 overall. The Pioneers allowed Carlow just 13 kills on the evening. Rebecca...

Carlow Sports Network Celtics Spotlight - Angel Klein

PITTSBURGH --- Ahead of tonight's River States Conference city game at Point Park University, learn more about junior Angel Klein. The outside hitter/defensive specialist chatted with Sean Meyers for this episode of Celtics Spotlight. Follow the Celtics on social media at @CarlowCeltics on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, and watch other...


